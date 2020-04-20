Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Schools to remain closed if local area still at high risk of infection

 
 
21/04/2020    00:50 GMT+7

Schools will stay closed if the COVID-19 situation in the local area remains high risk, while those classified as low risk will consider local circumstances in deciding upon a reopening date, said an education official.

Schools to remain closed if local area still at high risk of infection hinh anh 1

Ninth graders of the Vo Thi Sau Secondary School in Ca Mau city of Ca Mau province return to school on April 20 

Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Huu Do told a meeting of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on April 20 that the Prime Minister recently classified cities and provinces into groups at “high risk”, “risk”, and “low risk” of infection. Localities in the first two groups are not to reopen their schools at this time but must bolster online studies.

The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) held a meeting with 19 provinces and cities facing difficulties in organising online classes in remote areas, with all expressing a determination to push ahead with the task and focus on supporting students in need to ensure they have access to online studies.

Meanwhile, low risk provinces and cities can reopen schools, Do said, noting that northern Thai Binh province and the southernmost province of Ca Mau have been the first to do so. In Ca Mau, students in Grades 9 and 12, who are preparing for graduation, returned to school first.

 

With a view to ensuring the safety of students, the MoET has coordinated with the Ministry of Health to issue guidelines on matters requiring attention before, during, and after students attend school, with more detailed instructions to be provided as the pandemic develops.

Students must have good health before being allowed to go to school, Do said, with face masks worn and body temperatures checked before and after they arrive at school. Schools have also been told to suspend extra-curricular activities and must ensure social distancing by allowing students to come to school on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays or Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, with no more than 20 students in each classroom.

Ninth and 12th graders should be back to school first while others should return one week later, he said.

Online and face-to-face classes, he went on, should be combined to ensure the annual curricula is completed on schedule, prior to July 15.VNA

 
 

Vietnam records no more COVID-19 cases for 4 consecutive days
Vietnam records no more COVID-19 cases for 4 consecutive days
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

To 6:00 pm on April 20, Vietnam had not recorded any new case of COVID-19, and 12 more cases were declared cured, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Hanoi flower growers hard hit by Covid-19
Hanoi flower growers hard hit by Covid-19
PHOTOSicon  8 giờ trước 

Hundreds of hectares of flower in a Hanoi village could whither if their outlets are not found amid the continuing Covid-19 pandemic.

“Vietnam We Thank You – Việt Nam Cố Lên”: Touching messages from expats
“Vietnam We Thank You – Việt Nam Cố Lên”: Touching messages from expats
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

The messages have caught public attention and been widely shared over the last few days.

India coronavirus: Should people pay for their own Covid-19 tests?
India coronavirus: Should people pay for their own Covid-19 tests?
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Experts question if India can effectively fight the outbreak if it will only pay for some tests.

Border soldiers struggle with Covid-19 fighting task
Border soldiers struggle with Covid-19 fighting task
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Border soldiers in the central province of Quang Nam are living in difficult conditions while doing Covid-19 prevention work.

Charity group manufactures mask buckle to help relieve ear pain
Charity group manufactures mask buckle to help relieve ear pain
PHOTOSicon  12 giờ trước 

A charity group in Hanoi has made face mask buckles which will help reduce the pressure on the ears for the medical staff.

Coronavirus journey: The 'last cruise ship on Earth' finally comes home
Coronavirus journey: The 'last cruise ship on Earth' finally comes home
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

The three last cruise ships still sailing with passengers will dock today - and one has had quite the odyssey.

Hanoi tests market traders for COVID-19
Hanoi tests market traders for COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  11 giờ trước 

Hanoi on April 18 conducted a number of quick novel coronavirus (COVID-19) screening tests at a series of wholesale markets in the capital, in line with instructions issued by Mayor Nguyen Duc Chung.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia on April 20 (updated hourly)
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia on April 20 (updated hourly)
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Negative results for F1 cases of Samsung Display Vietnam

Coronavirus: US faced with protests amid pressure to reopen
Coronavirus: US faced with protests amid pressure to reopen
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Residents demand relaxation of infection prevention measures despite signs it is too soon to reopen.

Joint efforts made to keep community safe from the deadly virus
Joint efforts made to keep community safe from the deadly virus
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Despite no cases of COVID-19 reported in the Central Highland province of Dak Lak, the area is still on high alert.

Vietnam aims to reduce malnutrition among ethnic minority children
Vietnam aims to reduce malnutrition among ethnic minority children
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Vietnam plans to reduce the rate of underweight and malnourished children under five to less than 15 percent by 2030.

Canada shooting: Gunman kills at least 16 in Nova Scotia
Canada shooting: Gunman kills at least 16 in Nova Scotia
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

An attacker dressed as a policeman kills at least 16 in one of the country's worst mass shootings.

No new COVID-19 case recorded in Vietnam for four consecutive days
No new COVID-19 case recorded in Vietnam for four consecutive days
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The Health Ministry said on April 20 morning that no new case of COVID-19 was detected overnight, marking the fourth consecutive day Vietnam has had no new infection of the coronavirus.

Farmers in the Mekong Delta continue switch to high-value crops
Farmers in the Mekong Delta continue switch to high-value crops
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang plans to grow other crops on around 4,000ha of fields which only grow one rice crop a year or are unproductive by 2030.

Coronavirus: Madrid’s medical heroes in the fight of their lives
Coronavirus: Madrid’s medical heroes in the fight of their lives
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Medics at one of the capital's busiest hospitals tell of services on the brink and becoming infected.

Dong Thap farmers adopt drones to spray crops
Dong Thap farmers adopt drones to spray crops
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Some farmers in the southern province of Dong Thap have started using drones to spray pesticide and fertilizer on their crops after seeing how effective the machines are.

Vietnam recorded no new cases for 3.5 days, one case tests positive after recovery
Vietnam recorded no new cases for 3.5 days, one case tests positive after recovery
SOCIETYicon  19/04/2020 

Vietnam has recorded no new COVID-19 cases in the last three and a half days but one recovered patient has tested positive again for the virus three days after she was released from hospital.

Hanoi to mark President Ho Chi Minh’s 130th birthday with diverse activities
Hanoi to mark President Ho Chi Minh’s 130th birthday with diverse activities
SOCIETYicon  20/04/2020 

Hanoi will organise a range of activities to mark the 130th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19), according to a plan recently adopted by the municipal Party Committee.

Freelance tour guides among beneficiaries of govt VND62-trillion package
Freelance tour guides among beneficiaries of govt VND62-trillion package
SOCIETYicon  20/04/2020 

The Government Office has suggested adding freelance tour guides to the list of beneficiaries on the government's VND62 trillion (US$2.6 billion) package to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

