Second aid package for those hit by COVID-19 proposed

The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs said on August 25 that it has sent a proposal to the Ministry of Planning and Investment seeking the second aid package for businesses and workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents receive the aid (Photo: VNA)

The package's total funding is estimated at 18.6 trillion VND (808 million USD), which will be used to offer preferential loans to employers to develop production and trade, and generate more jobs, and give direct aid to affected workers.

Beneficiaries will include small and medium-sized enterprises, cooperatives, cooperative groups, business households, with priority given to micro and small-sized enterprises, cooperatives, business households and labourers in rural areas.

In accordance with the Government’s Decree No.74/2019/ND-CP, businesses will be eligible for a maximum loan of 2 billion VND and labourers with 100 million VND. For new loans from September 1, 2020 till September 1, 2021, annual interest rates will stand at 3.96 percent, or half of those for near-poor households. The total loans will be worth 15 trillion VND.

The remaining 3.6 trillion VND will be used to offer allowances to those who become jobless and have children aged below six. Each will be entitled to 1 million VND per month for a maximum duration of three months, applicable from September to December.

About the first aid package worth 62 trillion VND, localities approved a list of nearly 16 million beneficiaries with a total funding of more than 17.5 trillion VND as of late July.

The State Treasury disbursed about 12 trillion VND to support nearly 12 million people and 13,000 business households across the country.

HCM City to provide second support package to firms

Ho Chi Minh City’s authorities plan to provide another support package for businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at a recent meeting, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong said the city is considering another support package, especially for enterprises that have suspended operations due to the impact of the outbreak.

The city will issue specific policies to help enterprises or industries heavily affected such as travel, restaurants, hotels, and transport and tourism-related services, he said.

More than 21,000 businesses in the city have suspended operations and laid off a large number of employees, said Phong.

In March, HCM City authorities approved a support package targeting poor families and 600,000 workers and teachers at private pre-schools who lost their jobs.

By the end of June, HCM City had provided financial support worth a total of 560 billion VND (24.15 million USD) to more than 510,000 out of a total of 542,000 people affected by the pandemic.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc had also approved a relief package worth over 62 trillion VND (2.67 billion USD) to benefit around 20 million people nationwide, with a focus on workers who lost jobs and incomes and businesses affected by the pandemic.

According to the city’s authorities, 90 percent of 8,400 enterprises facing difficulties are eligible for the Government’s support package.VNA

Vietnam conducts over 1 million COVID-19 tests

The Vietnamese health ministry said it has conducted more than one million PCR tests since the COVID-19 pandemic first began in late January.

In the first stage lasting 44 days from January 22 to March 5, since the first cases recorded in the country to the 16th patient, 3,094 specimens were processed, translating to a daily capacity of merely 70 tests.

The second phase lasting 47 days from March 6 to April 22, 182,109 specimens were processed, equivalent to 3,874 samples a day.

This period marked the ‘second wave’ of coronavirus infections in Vietnam, with many imported cases and subsequent closure of borders on March 22, after a brief two weeks with no reported cases since the 16th case.

The third phase, lasting 91 days, from April 23 to July 23, a total of 237,815 specimens were processed, translating to handling of 16,173 specimens a day.

This was within the period of Vietnam’s 99 days of no recorded community infections and only imported cases, a streak that ended on July 25 when Patient 416 was confirmed in Da Nang, leading to the discovery of several hundred local infections connected to this outbreak in the coastal city.

From July 24 to August 24, the national daily capacity jumped to 16,173 specimens a day, with more than 485,215 specimens processed within a span of 30 days.

By 3pm on August 28, Vietnam has performed a total of 1,009,145 tests using RT-PCR technique, according to the Department of Preventive Medicine under the Ministry of Health.

The ministry noted that the number of COVID-19 tests performed within the past month alone reached the same as the amount carried out in the first six months into the pandemic, given the spread of the virus into the community which demanded quick testing on a larger scale of the population to properly carry out the strategy of quickly identifying, isolating cases, tracing their close contacts and eventually suppressing the outbreaks.

Vietnam currently has 71 facilities that can perform confirmatory COVID-19 tests, capable of conducting a total of 34,000 tests a day.

On August 20, the health ministry sent an urgent notice to all State-managed hospitals and health centres to increase SARS-CoV-2 screenings to early detect COVID-19 cases in a bid to reduce risks of the virus infiltration into wards where patients are in poor health, which happened in Da Nang, resulting in the majority of related deaths.

Hundreds of thousands of medical masks given for free

Hundreds of thousands of medical masks will be offered to the public for free from August 25 to September 30 in an effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic across Vietnam.

The activity is a joint effort between Radio The Voice of Vietnam (VOV)’s Vietnam Digital Television VTC and the Vietnam Ancestral Global Day project organising board.

On August 25 in Hanoi, a "Mask ATM" was put into operation at 23, Lac Trung street, using technology similar to "Rice ATM" and offering 45,000 medical masks with 3-4 layers.

The machine will run from 5am-5pm every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, starting from August 25. Each citizen could receive a maximum of two bags of masks, with each holding three ones.

In the central city of Da Nang and province of Quang Nam, the organising board presented 125,000 masks to hospitals, front-line medical workers, patients and their family members.

Tens of thousands of medical masks were also handed over to reporters covering the fight against the pandemic.

A representative of the organising board said VOV will continue working with agencies and mass organisations to hold meaningful activities to combat the pandemic between now and the year-end. VNA

Seven new COVID-19 patients reported, totalling 1029

Vietnam recorded seven more new cases of COVID-19, all in the central city of Da Nang, raising the total number to 1029 as of 6pm on August 25, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Two patients, No 1023 and 1024, are residents in an area under lockdown in Hoa Tien ward, Hoa Vang district.

The other five are family members of patient 1017.

All the seven are being quarantined and treated at Hoa Vang temporary hospital.

A total of 71,821 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or came from pandemic-affected areas are under quarantine across the country.

Four COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear on August 25, taking the number of recovered patients to 592. There have been 27 fatalities.

Thailand extends state of emergency for one month

The Cabinet of Thailand on August 25 approved a one-month extension of the state of emergency through September 30 to control the COVID-19 pandemic as the nation seeks to prolong its streak of going three months without a local infection.

The Cabinet’s move was in line with the proposal from the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri.

The powers under the state of emergency, and its fifth extension since the initial order in March, allow the government to act quickly in case of a crisis, he added.

The Cabinet also approved keeping the value-added tax rate at 7 percent for another year through September 2021, according to Ratchada Thanadirek, another government spokesperson.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s Cabinet also approved a budget of 1 billion baht (31.7 million USD) to support production of a vaccine.

As of August 25, Thailand has reported 3,402 COVID-19 infection cases, including 58 deaths./

ADB supports Philippines in COVID-19 fight

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a loan worth 125 million USD to support the Philippines to strengthen its capacity in preventing and controlling the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Manila-based bank said on August 25 that the Health System Enhancement to Address and Limit (HEAL) COVID-19 project will enable the Department of Health (DOH) to improve health services across the country through the upgrading of medical equipment and related training.

ADB Vice-President Ahmed Saeed said that the project will help improve the preparedness and resilience of the country's health systems at the national and local levels in handling current and future public health threats.

ADB Principal Social Sector Specialist for Southeast Asia Sakiko Tanaka said that the project will help the government scale up its ability to conduct COVID-19 tests, surveillance, and infection prevention and control, and provide critical care equipment to improve treatment outcomes.

According to the ADB, the government is seeking to more than double the daily COVID-19 testing capacity to 75,000 by the end of the year, compared with nearly 31,000 as of August 15. The Philippines now has 194,252 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 3,010 deaths.