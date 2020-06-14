Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
15/06/2020 17:23:37 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Security tightened over valuable dalbergia tonkinensis trees in Hanoi

 
 
15/06/2020    17:17 GMT+7

Hanoi’s authorities have set up fences and security cameras to protect the valuable dalbergia tonkinensis trees on Nguyen Van Huyen Street.

As the Hoang Quoc Viet-Nguyen Van Huyen overpass construction was started, dozens of dalbergia tonkinensis trees have been moved deep inside the new pavement. According to the Hanoi traffic construction management board, relocating 35 trees is one of the most difficult problems they have to face when carrying out ground clearance tasks.

The dalbergia tonkinensis trees are very valuable as material for furniture and are endangered in Vietnam. A few metal fence has been made for each tree and security cameras have been installed to prevent theft and vandalism. In addition, two guards will patrol the street all day to protect the trees.

Some photos of the trees:

 

The valuable dalbergia tonkinensis trees are protected by fences on Nguyen Van Huyen Street.

Dtinews

 
 

Other News

Vietnamese parents spend huge money on students' cram schools
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Many parents in Hanoi and HCM City are spending a huge amount of money on cram schools for their children who are forced to study heavily at early ages to get in the best primary or secondary schools.

Vietjet pilots’ licenses seized after plane skidding
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has suspended two foreign pilots from work and seized their licenses after a Vietjet aircraft skidded off the runway while landing in HCMC yesterday afternoon.

Coronavirus: Beijing spike continues with 36 new cases
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Beijing has recorded 36 new locally-transmitted coronavirus cases, amid fears of a second wave in the Chinese capital.

Bodies of four missing fishermen off Haiphong coast found
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The bodies of four missing fishermen who were involved in a collision between a fishing boat and a ship off Haiphong have been brought ashore.

Coronavirus: France announces significant lifting of restrictions
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

President Emmanuel Macron proclaims that France has won its "first victory" against coronavirus.

Lastest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 15
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Medical worker of Vietnamese descent in Canada succumbs to COVID-19

Branding Danh Mountain ginseng from Bac Giang
VIDEOicon  7 giờ trước 

Considered a sacred land, Danh Mountain in Tan Yen district, northern Bac Giang province produces a valuable medicinal herb called Danh Mountain ginseng. 

Man arrested for spreading anti-State propaganda
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

HCM City police said on June 13 that they had detained Le Huu Minh Tuan, a resident of central Quang Nam Province, for making, storing, spreading information, materials and items for the purpose of opposing the State

Heavy rain submerges streets in Ho Chi Minh City
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Many streets in Ho Chi Minh City were submerged by rainwater on June 14, causing motorbikes to break down and hindering commutes.

HCM City approves compensation plan for Thu Thiem residents
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

HCM City’s administration has approved a policy of compensation and resettlement for households in a 4.3ha area located outside the original boundary of the Thu Thiem new urban area project in the city’s District 2.

Hundreds of flights affected by incident involving Vietjet Air plane in Tan Son Nhat airport
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Nearly 165 flights of Vietnam Airlines have been affected by an incident involving an aircraft of Vietjet Air that forced Tan Son Nhat international airport in HCM City to temporarily close down in the afternoon of June 14.

HCM City gets slew of new healthcare facilities, building more
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

HCM City has got a number of new healthcare facilities this year and more are being built, all with modern equipment and technologies.

Food safety control to be enhanced in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Management and unscheduled inspections of food safety and hygiene should be enhanced with stricter measures as the COVID-19 pandemic had not yet been extinguished, said the National Steering committee on Food Safety and Hygiene.

Man suspected in deadly house fire in Bình Tân
SOCIETYicon  14/06/2020 

Following a house fire in which three people were killed, HCMC’s investigative police agency reported they have checked security camera footage and discovered a 50-year-old man carrying two cans of gasoline and starting the blaze.

Vietnamese woman in Australia walks to raise funds for children
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  9 giờ trước 

A Vietnamese woman living in Sydney, Australia has challenged herself to walk 20,000 steps per day for the entire of June to raise funds for disadvantaged Vietnamese children affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Switch to paid news a must for Vietnamese journalism: editors-in-chief
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic has cost many Vietnamese newspapers half their income, editors-in-chief said at a conference on Friday hosted by the Vietnam Journalists’ Association.

COVID-19 crisis could result in an increase in child labour
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Children need to be protected from child labour more than ever due to the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 crisis, experts said during a virtual interactive panel discussion held in Hanoi last week.

Most severe Covid-19 patient in Vietnam shows impressive recovery
VIDEOicon  14/06/2020 

Patient 91, British pilot Stephen Cameron who has been hospitalized in Vietnam since contracting COVID-19 in March has made further improvements.

Vietnam seeks to break out of COVID-19 tourist trap: Bloomberg
VIDEOicon  14/06/2020 

Leading business and financial website Bloomberg of the United States has recently published an article highlighting the strong rebound made to the nation’s domestic tourism industry, a model that is suitable for the rest of the world to follow.

Vietnam's state-owned schools raise tuition to controversial levels
SOCIETYicon  14/06/2020 

Some educators have warned that the sharp rise in tuition set by state-owned schools will deprive poor but good students of opportunities to access higher education.

