Serious car accident in Binh Thuan kills eight, injures seven

Eight have been killed while seven others injured in a head-on collision between a coach and a truck in the south central province of Binh Thuan on early July 21.

Police examine the scene of the accident in Binh Thuan province on early July 21

The accident happened on the National Highway 1A section in Tan Duc commune of Ham Tan district at around 1am, when a 16-seat coach reportedly moved in the wrong lane and crashed into a truck, leaving six deaths at the scene and two others at the hospital.

Shortly after that, authorised forces were deployed to deal with the accident, and traffic returned to normal at around 5am.

Investigation into the incident is under way.

Notified of the accident, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, head of the National Traffic Safety Committee, has requested the Binh Thuan provincial People’s Committee to direct the local health sector to focus on treating the injured victims to minimise deaths while demanding local police promptly clarify the cause of this accident.

He also offered sympathies for the injured and sent condolences to the bereaved families./. VNA