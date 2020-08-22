Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/08/2020 06:09:59 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Seven drug traffickers sentenced to death in Vietnam

22/08/2020    06:02 GMT+7

The People’s Court of Dien Bien province, north-western Vietnam, on August 21 handed down a death sentence on seven local residents charged with smuggling and trafficking 51kg of heroin in 2019.

Seven drug traffickers sentenced to death in Vietnam

Defenders in the courtroom. (Photo: NLDO)

Three other accomplices in the ring were given life imprisonment. 

According to the indictment, in May 2019 Dien Bien’s anti-drug police and customs officials caught red handed Mua A Lenh, a resident of Dien Bien born in 1987, trafficking and trading heroin.

Further investigation showed that other nine men also involved in trafficking a total of 150 cakes of heroin weighing 51kg in October 2018.

The court also ruled the convicted will hand in nearly VND400 million (US$17,000) to the State budget while the confiscated heroin will be destroyed.

According to the law, the seven convicted subject to the death sentence are entitled to appeal to the State President for pardon within seven days following the court’s ruling. VOV

One arrested after failed attempt to traffic pregnant women into China

The National Drug Agency and the High Command of the Border Guard have busted a ring of trafficking Vietnamese pregnant women into China, detaining the ringleader.

According to the enforcement agencies’ joint statement, they stopped a car attempting to illegally transport Vietnamese people to China at a border area in Na Han town of Tan Thanh commune in Van Lang district, Lang Son province, late August 18.

On board the car were six women, two of whom were pregnant, coming from Hanoi, Dien Bien, Lai Chau, Nghe An, and Ha Giang provinces, respectively.

Expanding the human trafficking investigation, the police on August 19 detained Be Ngoc Tang, a 34-year-old resident of Na Lau hamlet in Tan Thanh commune, Lang Son province, who masterminded the ring to bring Vietnamese nationals, especially pregnant women, into China.

Relevant forces also rescued two women of Quang Nam and Soc Trang provinces who fell victim to the human trafficking ring. One of the women was pregnant and the other had given birth to a baby one day earlier. Both women were then transferred to a care centre under the Vietnam Women’s Union.

Currently, a further investigation is underway. VOV

Two drown, two missing after boat capsizes in Ben Tre

Two people have died and two others remain missing after their boat sank on a river in the southern province of Ben Tre. 

Rescue forces look for the missing men on the Ba Lai River on August 21.

 

Police in Tan Xuan Commune announced on Friday morning that rescue forces found two bodies of Tra Dang Thanh Quy, 25, and Nguyen Hoang Duy, 32 whose fishing boat sank on the Ba Lai River on the afternoon of August 20.

"We are still searching for two other men who remain missing after the boat sank," police said.

According to a police report, eight men aged between 11-34 went fishing on a three-tonne capacity boat on the Ba Lai River on early Thursday afternoon. It started to rain heavily and a strong gust of wind at around 2 pm capsized the boat.

Four managed to swim to shore. They tried to look for the others missing and then called local police for help.

Two men were found dead on the morning of August 21 while rescue forces are still looking for the remaining two. Dtinews/Tienphong

Large bomb found in Quang Tri

A 227-kilo unexploded bomb suspected to date back to the American War has been detected in the central province of Quang Tri.The bomb was found by workers at a quarry in Luong Le Village in Huong Hoa District at the depth of 20 metres on Thursday.

The bomb is found in Quang Tri on August 20.

On the same day, local authorities blocked the area when the bomb was discovered and denoted on Friday.

The.54-metre bomb appeared to be an MK82 made in the US and dropped in Quang Tri during the war.

It took the military more than two hours to access the bomb before moving it to a place for a controlled detonation.

This is the second time such a bomb was found in the quarry.

According to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, around 6.1 million ha of land or 18.71% of Vietnam’s total area are contaminated with about 800,000 tonnes of bombs, mines and unexploded ordnance, which are scattered over 63 cities and provinces in the country, with the central region the hardest hit.

The government aims to clear about 800,000 ha of bomb-and mine-polluted land during the 2016-2025 period, while calling for domestic and international resources for the implementation of the programme. Dtinews

 
 

Other News

.
Hanoi closes pedestrian streets for COVID-19 prevention
Hanoi closes pedestrian streets for COVID-19 prevention
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

The Hanoi authorities have decided to temporarily close its pedestrian streets in the Old Quarter as of midnight August 21 in an effort to minimize large gatherings on weekends to prevent the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vietnam reports two more COVID-19 cases
Vietnam reports two more COVID-19 cases
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnam reported two new COVID-19 infections this evening, both in Da Nang city, bring the national tally to 1,009.

Northern Vietnam on alert as Chinese dam opens floodgates
Northern Vietnam on alert as Chinese dam opens floodgates
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Sections of the Red and Duong Rivers running through northern provinces of Vietnam have seen water levels rise after China’s Madushan Dam opened its floodgates for a period of eight hours on August 20.

VND0 supermarket for needy people in Da Nang
VND0 supermarket for needy people in Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

A VND0 supermarket has opened in the central city of Da Nang, the epicenter of the country’s current COVID-19 outbreak, to help poor residents overcome difficulties caused by the disease.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asian August 21
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asian August 21
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam boosts testing capacity to tackle COVID-19 outbreaks

General director of Hanoi water drainage company detained
General director of Hanoi water drainage company detained
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Investigators from the Ministry of Public Security have prosecuted and detained Vo Tien Hung, general director of Hanoi Water Drainage Company, for his alleged violations over regulations in the management and use of State assets.

HCMC: Cameras prove effective to curb littering but more detailed regulations needed
HCMC: Cameras prove effective to curb littering but more detailed regulations needed
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Nearly 200 cameras were installed in Truong Tho Ward, HCM City’s Thu Duc District as it was considered a hotspot for littering, in the last few years.

Hanoi hospital reopens after a 24-hour lockdown
Hanoi hospital reopens after a 24-hour lockdown
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Authorities lifted a lockdown on the Ministry of Health-run E hospital in Hanoi capital late August 20, just a day after an elderly patient re-tested negative for the virus.

Five universities receive five-star UPM ranking
Five universities receive five-star UPM ranking
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The University Performance Metrics (UPM) released by the group of scientists shows that five schools received a 5-star rating.

Patient No.994 removed from list of COVID-19 cases
Patient No.994 removed from list of COVID-19 cases
SOCIETYicon  21/08/2020 

The Health Ministry has decided to remove patient No.994, 87 years old, out of the list of COVID-19 cases after he tested negative to SARS-CoV-2 at the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases and the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology.

Vietnam expects to eliminate AIDS by 2030
Vietnam expects to eliminate AIDS by 2030
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese Government set goals to eliminate AIDS by 2030 and minimize impacts of HIV/AIDS on socio-economic development, according to its recently issued national strategy.

Entries invited for competition on gender-based violence against women, girls
Entries invited for competition on gender-based violence against women, girls
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Vietnam is inviting entries for a competition themed “Speak Up – Take Action” to raise public awareness of gender-based violence (GBV) against women and girls in Vietnam.

Mandatory centralised quarantine for contacts of COVID-19 patients, not self-isolation
Mandatory centralised quarantine for contacts of COVID-19 patients, not self-isolation
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Tran Nhu Duong, Deputy Director of the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology, and deputy head of the standing unit on COVID-19 in Da Nang, talks on the critical role of contact tracing and surveillance in suppressing COVID-19.

First TV spot on salt reduction broadcast on TV nationwide
First TV spot on salt reduction broadcast on TV nationwide
SOCIETYicon  21/08/2020 

A TV spot on salt reduction will be officially broadcast on the national and provincial television and radio channels as well as social media sites from August 19.

Plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients help save those in critical conditions: doctor
Plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients help save those in critical conditions: doctor
SOCIETYicon  21/08/2020 

Dr Vu Thi Thu Huong, head of the Department of Health Examination of the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases, talks on convalescent plasma therapy for COVID-19 patients.

Hanoi well decorated for National Day celebrations
Hanoi well decorated for National Day celebrations
SOCIETYicon  20/08/2020 

An array of national flags, slogans, and posters can be erected throughout Hanoi as the capital marks celebrations to commemorate 75 years of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).

Foreigners unite with Da Nang in COVID-19 fight
Foreigners unite with Da Nang in COVID-19 fight
SOCIETYicon  20/08/2020 

A group of foreign teachers in Da Nang have pooled their resources and mobilised their friends to purchase essential goods in an effort to help underprivileged people impacted by the battle against the novel coronavirus.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asian August 20
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asian August 20
SOCIETYicon  20/08/2020 

HCM City detects one relapse case of COVID-19
 

Young people suffer most from the loss of employment in COVID-19
Young people suffer most from the loss of employment in COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  20/08/2020 

The number of unemployed youths in Vietnam may double this year, while the employment prospects of 663 million young people in Asia and the Pacific face challenges as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

Hanoi: newly announced Covid-19 patient tests negative for the virus
Hanoi: newly announced Covid-19 patient tests negative for the virus
SOCIETYicon  20/08/2020 

The latest Covid-19 patient in Hanoi has just tested negative for the virus twice at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 