Seven, including newborn baby, seriously injured in ambulance crash

Seven people were seriously injured and an ambulance was destroyed in an accident on Wednesday night in Tan Phu Town, Dong Phu District in the southern province of Binh Phuoc.

The ambulance wasdestroyed in the accident.

The ambulance, which was from the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, was travelling at high speed when it lost control and crashed into the median strip and burst into flames.

Seven people in the ambulance including a doctor and a newborn baby, were taken to hospital by residents.

Two fire engines and 15 soldiers were sent to the scene, however, the ambulance was completely destroyed in the blaze.

The cause of the accident is under investigation. — VNS