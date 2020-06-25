Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
25/06/2020 16:22:58 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Seven loggers arrested in Gia Lai

 
 
25/06/2020    14:52 GMT+7

Seven loggers involved in a massive deforestation case in the central highlands province of Gia Lai in early June have been arrested, Kbang District Police announced on Wednesday. 

Seven loggers arrested in Gia Lai

Loggers are brought to re-construct the crime scene. 

The gang includes Tran Quoc Cuong, 27, Đinh Dyuẫp, 27, Tran Quoc Ý, 24, Nguyen Minh Dung, 37, Mai Quang Hop, 37, Dinh Trung Thanh, 44 and Tran Van Tu, 49, all residing in Kbang District. 

Investigating their homes on Tuesday, the police seized six motorbikes, three saws, five flashlights and two machetes. 

On the same afternoon, they were brought to the crime scene at sub-division 120 and 122 for a reenactment to consolidate the case’s dossier. 

Earlier on June 4, Kbang District Forest Ranger Force detected a timber yard deep inside the forest managed by Lo Ku Forestry Company. Expanding the investigation, the force found 26 trees illegally chopped down. 

 

Two other illegal timber yards were later reported in Dak Smar and So Pai communes, containing 91cu.m of logs. At the time, the suspects remained unknown. 

Twelve more illegally felled trees and some 50 logs were found on June 6. 

All evidence has been seized. 

Kbang District Police is expanding an investigation into the case, searching for other suspects.  VNS

 
 

Other News

.
WB, Australia to help Vietnam mitigate impacts of COVID-19 and facilitate economic recovery
WB, Australia to help Vietnam mitigate impacts of COVID-19 and facilitate economic recovery
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The World Bank Group and the Australian Government have agreed to extend their strategic partnership in Vietnam with a commitment of a further AUD5 million (US$3.43 million) to support Vietnam’s economic recovery

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 25
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 25
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

High guard against COVID-19 should remain to ensure public health: PM

Vietnamese workers need upskilling to deal with post-COVID depression: report
Vietnamese workers need upskilling to deal with post-COVID depression: report
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

A global economic recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic might put Vietnam’s economy at stake due to its strong dependence on partner countries and the international trade environment.

Irish man appears in court over 39 Vietnamese lorry deaths
Irish man appears in court over 39 Vietnamese lorry deaths
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

An Irish man has appeared in court charged with manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese migrants who were found dead inside a lorry in Essex, the UK last October.

HCM City university among Top 25 performers in knowledge transfer
HCM City university among Top 25 performers in knowledge transfer
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The University of Economics – Ho Chi Minh City (UEH) has been ranked among the world’s Top 25 performing universities in income from continuous professional development, which concerns the level of knowledge transfer, by U-Multirank.

Lao Cai students offered nearly $900,000 in scholarships
Lao Cai students offered nearly $900,000 in scholarships
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Seven students in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai have won scholarships worth over VND20 billion (US$863,000) to universities in the US and Australia.

Coronavirus: New York imposes quarantine on eight US states
Coronavirus: New York imposes quarantine on eight US states
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

It comes as a US university predicts 180,000 US deaths from the virus by October.

Fun for kids in recycled playgrounds
Fun for kids in recycled playgrounds
VIDEOicon  8 giờ trước 

As kids living on the outskirts of HCM City have few playgrounds to have fun in, the city’s Youth Union decided to build them some. 

Vietnam initiates plans to fend off second COVID-19 wave
Vietnam initiates plans to fend off second COVID-19 wave
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

While Vietnam has successfully brought the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) under control, maintaining the initial success means that preventive measures must be intensified and imported cases must be closely controlled.

Farmers sow rice at night to avoid extreme heat in Hanoi
Farmers sow rice at night to avoid extreme heat in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Hordes of farmers in Thanh Oai district of Hanoi have to bring flashlights with them to sow rice at night instead of doing so in the daytime when temperatures can reach above 40 degrees Celsius.

Gia Lam Airport removed from the local civil airport plan
Gia Lam Airport removed from the local civil airport plan
SOCIETYicon  24/06/2020 

The Ministry of Transport has removed Gia Lam Airport in Hanoi out of the local civil airport plan.

Two Vietnamese universities win place among QS rankings
Two Vietnamese universities win place among QS rankings
SOCIETYicon  24/06/2020 

Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), an education organisation based in the UK, announced on June 24 that two Vietnamese universities have made it into the QS Top 50 Under 50 2021, 

More bus routes in HCM City suspended
More bus routes in HCM City suspended
SOCIETYicon  24/06/2020 

Three bus routes in HCM City will be suspended from next month due to their modest passenger numbers.

Prolonged hot weather causes health issues for Vietnamese people
Prolonged hot weather causes health issues for Vietnamese people
SOCIETYicon  24/06/2020 

Prolonged hot weather with average temperatures of about 40 degree Celsius across the country in recent days have led to health problems.

Mexico quake kills at least five and causes panic
Mexico quake kills at least five and causes panic
SOCIETYicon  24/06/2020 

The 7.4 magnitude earthquake has killed at least five people and damaged buildings.

Australian fugitive 'found hiding in ship's air vent'
Australian fugitive 'found hiding in ship's air vent'
SOCIETYicon  24/06/2020 

The sexual assault suspect had disappeared after being rescued from a yacht in rough seas, police say.

Vietnam initiates plans to fend off second COIVD-19 wave
Vietnam initiates plans to fend off second COIVD-19 wave
SOCIETYicon  24/06/2020 

Maintaining the initial success means that preventive measures must be intensified and imported cases must be closely controlled, according to leading health specialists.

Top US health official Fauci warns of 'disturbing' new US surge
Top US health official Fauci warns of 'disturbing' new US surge
SOCIETYicon  24/06/2020 

They also told US lawmakers that they had never been asked to slow testing for coronavirus.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 24
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 24
SOCIETYicon  24/06/2020 

Vietnam reports 69th day of no new COVID-19 cases

Australia- Vietnam education relationship stronger than ever
Australia- Vietnam education relationship stronger than ever
SOCIETYicon  24/06/2020 

Australian Ambassador to Vietnam, Robyn Mudie, speaks to Việt Nam News reporter Nguyen Thi Kieu Trinh about the relationship between the two countries in education.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 