18/08/2020 09:09:20 (GMT +7)
Seven more Covid-19 cases confirmed, one in Hanoi

18/08/2020    08:54 GMT+7

This morning the Ministry of Health announced that seven new cases were diagnosed with Covid-19, including 6 community infections and one returnee from the Philippines, bringing the infection tally to 983.

Seven more Covid-19 cases confirmed, one in Hanoi


Of the locally-transmitted cases, three were in the central province of Quang Nam, two in the northern province of Hai Duong, and one in Hanoi. 

The remaining imported case was a returnee from the Philippines, who has been quarantined upon entry.

Two patients in Hai Duong are both related to the outbreak at a restaurant on Ngo Quyen Street.

The one from Hanoi is a 33-year-old woman who resides in Phu Thuong, Tay Ho District. She traveled Da Nang on July 22-25.

Of the three cases in Quang Nam, one is a patient at the Da Nang Hospital and two are F1 cases, who are infected from previously-reported patients. 

Among Vietnam’s total 983 patients, 645 are community transmission cases. The number of infections with links to the outbreak in Da Nang city has surged to 505 since July 25.

One day earlier, an additional 11 COVID-19 patients linked to the Da Nang outbreak were confirmed free of the novel coronavirus, pushing up the overall number of recoveries to 467.

 

Among the patients in treatment at health facilities throughout the country, a total of 118 tested negative for the SARS-CoV-2 virus at least once or several times.

Of the total infections detected in Vietnam so far, 338 are imported and quarantined immediately upon entry, and 24 died of the disease.

According to the Treatment Subcommittee, as many as 20 critically ill patients are said to be at a greater risk of dying from COVID-19, with most of them related to Da Nang, the nation’s current coronavirus epicenter.

24 coronavirus patients were diagnosed with severe clinical conditions, accounting for 5.1% of the total in the country, of which 5 people had to be connected to invasive ventilators, and two others relied on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machines, it said.

In the face of the growing number of community infections, the Hanoi People’s Committee has ordered all restaurant, cafe and pub staff have to don facial masks and customers must sit a meter apart from each other starting 12 a.m. on August 19.

Since a new outbreak in central Vietnam was reported after 99 days of recording no community transmission, the capital has registered 33 COVID-19 cases, including 10 local infections and the remaining 23 are repatriated citizens who were isolated right upon arrival.

Hanoi has recorded one more positive case for SARS-CoV-2, a woman from Phu Thuong, Tay Ho district, raising the total number of Covid-19 cases in the capital city to 11.  

Vietnam has recorded 12 more coronavirus cases, including 11 cases of community transmission, during the past 12 hours, bringing the country’s tally of infections to 976, reported the Ministry of Health.  

 
 

.
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

A heavy downpour in Hanoi on Monday afternoon flooded many streets in the city's center.

SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Vietnam has recorded 12 more coronavirus cases, including 11 cases of community transmission, during the past 12 hours, bringing the country’s tally of infections to 976, reported the Ministry of Health.

SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

“The death penalty could be considered for such act in accordance with the Penal Code. In this very urgent situation, when the whole country is trying hard to fight Covid-19, it is necessary to strictly punish such acts for deterrence."

SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Hanoi has recorded one more positive case for SARS-CoV-2, a woman from Phu Thuong, Tay Ho district, raising the total number of Covid-19 cases in the capital city to 11.

SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

A flash flood occurred in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien, isolating three local communes and causing big losses for local residents.

SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

HCM City's District 2 will become a financial centre and an important part of a planned "innovative urban area" in the eastern part of the city, Nguyen Thien Nhan, general secretary of the HCM City Party Committee, has said.

SOCIETYicon  17/08/2020 

Detailed history of Hanoi patient released by authorities

SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

A 4.3-magnitude earthquake hit Moc Chau district in the northern mountainous province of Son La at 8:13am on August 17, according to the Institute of Geophysics under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology.

SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The HCM City Power Corporation (EVNHCMC) said that it has placed 675km of medium-voltage grids, 1,160km of low-voltage grids and 34.5km of power grids underground over the past five years.

SOCIETYicon  17/08/2020 

A tropical low depression has formed in the East Sea and is likely to strengthen into a storm, the National Centre of Hydrometeorology and Forecasting said on August 17.

SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs has sent letters to city and provincial People’s Committees to guide signing and implementing agreements with South Korean localities on sending Vietnamese workers there for seasonal work.

SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

“I shed tears every time I think about the motherland’s sentiment for us. I’m very happy. I just want to say I am very grateful,” said Nguyen Quang Trieu, a worker who recently returned from Equatorial Guinea.

SOCIETYicon  17/08/2020 

The Hanoi People’s Court on August 14 sentenced two foreigners to 15 months imprisonment for illegally taking people abroad.

SOCIETYicon  17/08/2020 

Border guards in the northern border province of Son La said that they had arrested six members of a family for illegally entering Vietnam from Laos.

SOCIETYicon  17/08/2020 

Two more locally-transmitted coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Hai Duong and Quang Nam during the past 12 hours, bringing Vietnam’s tally of COVID-19 infections to 964.

SOCIETYicon  16/08/2020 

The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology has completed genetic analyst of the SARS-CoV-2 virus of Covid-19 cases in Hai Duong, where at least five infection cases have been reported.

SOCIETYicon  16/08/2020 

Mr. Nguyen Hong Truong was arrested in connection with the case of fraudulence, appropriation of assets in the bidding and toll collection of the Ho Chi Minh City - Trung Luong expressway.

SOCIETYicon  16/08/2020 

Vietnam has registered 11 more new cases of COVID-19, including 11 detected in Da Nang outbreak, one in Hanoi capital and two of entry, lifting the national tally to 962, the Ministry of Health reported on August 16 afternoon.

SOCIETYicon  16/08/2020 

A woman being treated for COVID-19 in Da Nang has given birth to a healthy baby girl.

SOCIETYicon  16/08/2020 

The Ministry of Transport said it has invested 800 billion VND (34.5 million USD) for repairs and upgrades to national highways in the Mekong Delta this year to ensure traffic safety.

