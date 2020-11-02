Several fresh policies to take effect in November

A series of new policies on meals for kids in preschools, pedagogy students, teachers will take effect in November, 2020.

According to the governmental decree 105/2020 on preschool education, from November 1, 2020, children in preschools in disadvantaged districts, children of poverty-stricken households and near-poor households, children of martyrs, of hero of the people's armed forces, wounded soldiers, and children with disabilities will receive support on lunch.

The government will finance VND160,000 a child monthly in nine academic months.

Also according to the decree, from November 1, 2020, teachers in private preschools with 30 percent of children of workers who work in industrial parks and export processing zones will receive at least VND800,000 a month from the government as a support.

The regulation and the Ministry of Education and Training’s circular say that from November 1, 2020, high schoolers are allowed to use mobile phone for study purpose under teachers’ control. Teachers are banned from criticizing junior and senior high schoolers before their friends and students are prohibited to have insulting words towards teaching staffs in schools.

Sales and use of alcohol, tobacco, drugs and fireworks are not permitted in schools and public places.

Meanwhile the government decree 116/2020 taking effect from November 15, 2020 says that students of pedagogy schools for the academic year 2021 – 2022 are entitled to receive VND3.6 million monthly. Additionally, they are given financial assistance to pay tuition fee and a sum for personal spending during 9 months.

The government also issued another decree 110/2020 on awards for students who win the national competitions, international Olympiad competitions, international science competitions, vocational competitions.

For instance, gold medal winners or first-prize winners will be given VND55 million (US$ 2,372); silver medal winners or second-prize winners VND35 million; silver-medal winners or third-prize winners VND25 million and consolation prize winners VND10 million.

Moreover, they are presented Labor medals or certificates of merit. SGGP

