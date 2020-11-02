Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
02/11/2020 11:16:13 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Several fresh policies to take effect in November

02/11/2020    09:42 GMT+7

A series of new policies on meals for kids in preschools, pedagogy students, teachers will take effect in November, 2020.

Several fresh policies to take effect in November
National competition winners, international Olympiad competitions, international science competitions, vocational competition winners will receive cash awards and Labor medals or certificates of merit (Photo: SGGP)

According to the governmental decree 105/2020 on preschool education, from November 1, 2020, children in preschools in disadvantaged districts, children of poverty-stricken households and near-poor households, children of martyrs, of hero of the people's armed forces, wounded soldiers, and children with disabilities will receive support on lunch.

The government will finance VND160,000 a child monthly in nine academic months.

Also according to the decree, from November 1, 2020, teachers in private preschools with 30 percent of children of workers who work in industrial parks and export processing zones will receive at least VND800,000 a month from the government as a support.

The regulation and the Ministry of Education and Training’s circular say that from November 1, 2020, high schoolers are allowed to use mobile phone for study purpose under teachers’ control. Teachers are banned from criticizing junior and senior high schoolers before their friends and students are prohibited to have insulting words towards teaching staffs in schools.

Sales and use of alcohol, tobacco, drugs and fireworks are not permitted in schools and public places.

Meanwhile the government decree 116/2020 taking effect from November 15, 2020 says that students of pedagogy schools for the academic year 2021 – 2022 are entitled to receive VND3.6 million monthly. Additionally, they are given financial assistance to pay tuition fee and a sum for personal spending during 9 months.

 

The government also issued another decree 110/2020 on awards for students who win the national competitions, international Olympiad competitions, international science competitions, vocational competitions.

For instance, gold medal winners or first-prize winners will be given VND55 million (US$ 2,372); silver medal winners or second-prize winners VND35 million; silver-medal winners or third-prize winners VND25 million and consolation prize winners VND10 million.

Moreover, they are presented Labor medals or certificates of merit. SGGP 

Anh Phuong 

Millions of kids find creative ways to keep busy during coronavirus break

Millions of kids find creative ways to keep busy during coronavirus break

The closure immediately followed the 9-day Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday, leaving thousands of parents scrambling for daycare solutions.

Vietnam wins gold at International Olympiad in Informatics

Vietnam wins gold at International Olympiad in Informatics

All four Vietnamese students competing at the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) successfully brought home prizes, including a gold, during its online format which ran from Sept. 13 - 23.

 
 

Other News

.
HCM City to build new roads in southwest
HCM City to build new roads in southwest
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

HCM City is considering building new roads and widening existing roads in its southwestern area to reduce congestion and traffic accidents in high risk hotspots.

Pandemic shows digital transformation matters in education: Microsoft CEO
Pandemic shows digital transformation matters in education: Microsoft CEO
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam aims to become a digital society by 2030. The country has been praised internationally for taking the lead in digital transformation in the education sector, especially after the COVID-19 outbreak. 

Relief aid delivered to storm-hit residents in central provinces
Relief aid delivered to storm-hit residents in central provinces
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Storm Molave left 50 people dead and four missing in Quang Tri province. Total damage caused by the storm was calculated at more than 2 trillion VND (86.32 million USD).

Torrential rain causes flooding in Ho Chi Minh City
Torrential rain causes flooding in Ho Chi Minh City
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Many streets in districts 2, 7, 8, 9, Binh Thanh, Thu Duc, Go Vap and Binh Chanh were submerged in water after a torrential downpour prolonged during an hour last night.

Special 'family' lives in University of Science and Technology’s dorm
Special 'family' lives in University of Science and Technology’s dorm
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

The dormitory has two special students: Tat Minh, who was carried to school by a friend for 10 years, and Duc Quan, who suffers from Osteogenesis Imperfecta, and was carried to school by his parents over the last 12 years.

Super Typhoon Goni to be downgraded ahead of landfall
Super Typhoon Goni to be downgraded ahead of landfall
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Super Typhoon Goni is forecast to be downgraded to a tropical storm before it strikes Vietnam early next week, according to the National Centre of Hydro-meteorological and Forecasting.

VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 1
VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 1
SOCIETYicon  01/11/2020 

 Surgeons cut off 4kg tumor from woman’s womb

University reaps fruit from digital transformation kicked off 20 years ago
University reaps fruit from digital transformation kicked off 20 years ago
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Having started open training and distance education in 1994, Hanoi Open University (HOU) are pioneers in using IT in teaching and learning.

Vietnam records no new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 1 morning
Vietnam records no new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 1 morning
SOCIETYicon  01/11/2020 

Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases on November 1 morning, keeping the total number of infections at 1,180, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Neighbourhood clean-up groups raise awareness about infectious diseases
Neighbourhood clean-up groups raise awareness about infectious diseases
SOCIETYicon  01/11/2020 

Residents in the No 4 quarter in Linh Trung Ward in HCM City’s Thu Duc District take pride in their community by cleaning up the local environment and recycling products as part of a successful community-based model.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 31
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 31
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

Three foreign experts rescued in HCM City hotel fire

New quarantine regulations for arrivals in Vietnam
New quarantine regulations for arrivals in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

All people entering Vietnam by commercial flights will be put under quarantine according to three different groups, with each group subject to different COVID-19 testing regulations, according to a draft regulation from the Ministry of Health.

Japan to lift entry ban on travelers from 9 countries, regions including Vietnam
Japan to lift entry ban on travelers from 9 countries, regions including Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

Japan will lift its entry ban on foreign travelers from China, South Korea, six other countries and Taiwan (China) from Nov 1, government officials said Friday.

Labor Ministry plans 7-day Lunar New Year 2021 holiday
Labor Ministry plans 7-day Lunar New Year 2021 holiday
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

The Ministry of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs has submitted the plan on national 2021 holidays for the Prime Minister’s consideration and approval.

Vietnam to brace for super typhoon Goni
Vietnam to brace for super typhoon Goni
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

Super typhoon Goni packing winds of more than 200kph is entering the East Sea and is forecast to head toward Vietnam, which has been ravaged by recent storms, in a couple of days.

Rising Lam River submerges thousands of homes in Nghe An
Rising Lam River submerges thousands of homes in Nghe An
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

Thousands of houses in the northern central province of Nghe An have been flooded as the water on the Lam River rose to alarm level 2 on the evening of October 30.

Free stay permit waivers extended until November 30
Free stay permit waivers extended until November 30
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

The Immigration Department will extend its visa waiver programme for another month, officials have announced.

153 dead and missing, $112.5million lost due to floods
153 dead and missing, $112.5million lost due to floods
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

Storms, heavy rains, landslides and tornadoes in October caused 153 deaths and missing persons, and injured 222, reported the General Statistics Office of Vietnam.

Storm Molave continues to impact central provinces
Storm Molave continues to impact central provinces
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

Storm Molave, which has killed at least 24 people in central coastal provinces in recent days according to disaster agencies, flooded many localities in Nghe An Province on Friday.

Children must be taught online safety skills: experts
Children must be taught online safety skills: experts
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

Internet users in Vietnam, especially children, face many risks online, according to experts.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 