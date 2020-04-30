Severe heat wave to hit Vietnam's northern region

A severe heat wave is forecasted to hit the northern and central regions from May 2 according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

"The heat wave will expand to other localities from May 3," the centre said, adding that this first heat way of this year may see temperature reaching 40 degrees and extend for many days.

On May 2, some areas in the northwestern and northern central regions will experience temperatures of between 32-33 degrees.



From May 3, the temperatures will increase to between 33-34 degrees and expand to more areas.



The heat wave will become severe from next week with temperatures rising to 37-38 degrees, and even 40 degrees in some mountainous areas in the northwestern and northern central regions.



The central highlands and southern regions will continue to experience hot weather with temperatures ranging between 33-36 degrees, the centre said. Dtinews