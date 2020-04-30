Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
02/05/2020 02:18:39 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Severe heat wave to hit Vietnam's northern region

 
 
02/05/2020    00:54 GMT+7

A severe heat wave is forecasted to hit the northern and central regions from May 2 according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

 

A severe heat wave is forecasted to hit the northern and central regions from May 2.

"The heat wave will expand to other localities from May 3," the centre said, adding that this first heat way of this year may see temperature reaching 40 degrees and extend for many days.

On May 2, some areas in the northwestern and northern central regions will experience temperatures of between 32-33 degrees.

From May 3, the temperatures will increase to between 33-34 degrees and expand to more areas.

The heat wave will become severe from next week with temperatures rising to 37-38 degrees, and even 40 degrees in some mountainous areas in the northwestern and northern central regions.

The central highlands and southern regions will continue to experience hot weather with temperatures ranging between 33-36 degrees, the centre said. Dtinews

 
 

No new COVID-19 infection, steering committee warns against complacency
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

No new case of COVID-19 was reported in the past 12 hours to 6 pm on May 1, which is the 15th day in a row Vietnam has had no new infection in the community.

Bailout package reaches people in need
VIDEOicon  11 giờ trước 

Many people across Vietnam have been adversely affected by COVID-19, prompting the government to release a bailout package worth VND62 trillion ($2.66 billion) in early April. The package has since been reaching needy people.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asian May 1
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

PM orders investigation of Covid-19 testing equipment procurement

Japanese teacher breaks barriers with autistic Vietnamese children
FEATUREicon  6 giờ trước 

Ito Mai, a 40-year-old Japanese teacher for children with autism in the central city of Da Nang, starts each day with a special cup of coffee.

HCMC puts apartment building under lockdown over fears of Covid-19 spread
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

An apartment building at 1A-1B on Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street in HCMC’s District 1 has been locked down after a recovered coronavirus patient who lives there retested positive.

Traffic accidents kill 14 on first day of holiday
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

The country saw 26 traffic accidents on April 30, the first day of the four-day holiday for Reunification Day and International Labor Day, claiming the lives of 14 people and injuring 12 others.

War veterans recall days fighting for the motherland
VIDEOicon  11 giờ trước 

It has been over 40 years since the American War came to an end but unforgettable memories of historic days fighting for the liberation of the motherland still flood back to war veterans whenever they visit old battlefields.

New heat wave forecast for HCMC next month
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Scorching weather is expected to continue in HCMC in early May, with the highest temperature reaching 38 degrees Celsius. 

Large volume of illicit drugs seized in HCMC
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

The HCMC Department of Customs has confiscated over 18 kilograms of ecstasy pills and marijuana hidden in packages sent from Europe to Vietnam.

Coronavirus: Los Angeles offers free virus testing to all residents
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

It is the first major US city to offer free testing to all, even if people are showing no symptoms.

Specialised farming areas developed for climate change adaptation
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Tan Phu Dong, an islet district in the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang, has developed specialised farming areas to enable local farmers to adapt to climate change.

Search continues for missing Indonesia sailor
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre for Zone 3 in southern Ba Ria-Vung Tau province said on April 30 that two of its rescue boats are searching for the remaining Indonesian sailor

COVID-19 forces more children onto the streets
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

A leading charity in Hanoi says there has been a threefold increase in the number of children living on the streets, forced from their homes in search of work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia April 30
SOCIETYicon  30/04/2020 

Two test positive for COVID-19 after previously being given the all-clear

Young volunteer who led the way for Vietnamese troops on road to liberation of Sai Gon
SOCIETYicon  30/04/2020 

Nguyen Thi Ngoc My has never forgotten the moment she volunteered to climb on top of the tank and led Vietnamese soldiers to US troops in Cu Chi District, contributing to the liberation of Sai Gon on April 30, 1975.

Online payments for traffic violations
SOCIETYicon  30/04/2020 

People who violate traffic laws will be able to pay their fines online starting from June 30.

HCM City sets up steering committee for new “city within city”
SOCIETYicon  30/04/2020 

HCM City authorities plan to establish a steering committee on the creation of a “city within a city” that will include districts 2, 9 and Thu Duc, according to Nguyen Thanh Phong, chairman of the city People’s Committee. 

Hanoi colourful during country's Reunification day
PHOTOSicon  30/04/2020 

Many streets of Hanoi have been decorated with flags, banners and slogans to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and national Reunification Day (April 30).

Vietnamese, Canadian friends come together online on national reunification anniversary
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  30/04/2020 

The Canada-Vietnam Friendship Society (CVFS) held a webinar on April 28 to connect Canadian friends with the overseas Vietnamese community, on the occasion of the anniversary of the Liberation of the South on April 30.

Criteria set for schools to ensure COVID-19 prevention
SOCIETYicon  30/04/2020 

The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) has set higher standards for schools to ensure they meet the requirements of COVID-19 prevention.

