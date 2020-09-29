Sharp rise in dengue fever cases nationwide

Since the beginning of the year up to 70,000 cases of dengue fever have been reported nationwide, including seven deaths, according to figures released by the Ministry of Health.

In comparison to figures from the same period in 2019, the number of dengue fever cases has witnessed a decline of 64.8%. In addition, the number of deaths has also recorded a drop of 32.

Despite an annual fall in infection numbers and deaths, the past three weeks has witnessed a sharp rise in cases of the mosquito-borne disease. Indeed, 15 provinces and cities nationwide have been most affected.

Most notably, Hanoi alone has seen 2,594 dengue fever cases across 157 wards, districts, and towns since the beginning of the year, whilst the epidemic is anticipated to rise in the near future. During August the capital recorded 60 to 100 additional cases each week, while the number of dengue fever cases in September rose by 300 to 400 per week, resulting in two fatalities.

At present there is no specific treatment for the disease, whilst vaccination options currently remain limited. Therefore taking effective preventive measures to combat the spread of dengue fever is considered a vital step in securing the safety of citizens.

Due to this potential threat, the Ministry of Health has advised local residents to eat carefully cooked food, clean their living environment, eradicate all mosquito larva, as well as spraying chemicals in a bid to prevent the further spread of the disease. VOV