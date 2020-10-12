Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
13/10/2020 12:36:12 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Shopping online has a high price-tag

13/10/2020    10:20 GMT+7

The restrictions that resulted from the outbreak of COVID-19 saw keen online shopper Hoang Lan Phuong, a 32-year-old official in Hanoi, buy even more than usual with just a few taps on her phone.

Shopping online has a high price-tag
Staff at Lazada e-commerce platform. (Illustrative image. – Photo: VNA)

She’s a little concerned, though, with how much cardboard and plastic her shopping comes wrapped in.

“I was already shopping online quite often before the pandemic hit, because I liked not having to go out somewhere, making quick price comparisons before buying, and generally saving time,” she explained.

“I began to work from home during the social distancing period earlier this year, and found I was shopping online more, buying food, clothing, and cosmetics.

“As soon as I became a frequent online shopper it was noticeable how many boxes and plastic bags I quickly acquired. If every person who shops online has as much cardboard and plastic as I do, and if everything is simply thrown away, there must be a serious impact on the environment.”

The already-growing popularity of e-commerce and then the current COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a sharp increase in the number of online shoppers around the world.

According to a survey and report on consumption trends in 2019 and the “new normal” following the pandemic being largely brought under control, released by the Business Association of High-Quality Vietnamese Products, about 82 per cent of respondents shopped online during social distancing and 92 per cent of them will continue to do so into the future.

In some countries, like South Korea, online shopping reached record after record as the number of coronavirus cases continued to rise. It is estimated that as much as 14.38 trillion won (US$12.4 billion) was spent on online shopping in August, a rise of 27.5 per cent compared to a year ago.

Such figures may be pleasing to businesses but would concern environmentalists.

According to a report from Greenpeace, 9.4 million tonnes of materials were used to wrap goods bought online in 2018 and this will rise to 41.3 million tonnes in 2025 if nothing is done.

Figures from Fastmarkets.com late last year revealed that online shopping consumes seven-times more paper and cardboard than bricks-and-mortar shopping.

In North America in particular, e-commerce used 1.3 million tonnes of paper and cardboard in 2018. It’s been estimated that the 165 billion packages delivered throughout the US each year are wrapped in what used to be more than a billion trees.

While it’s understandable that both seller and buyer want the goods to arrive intact, they are often wrapped in too many layers that add no extra protection beyond a certain point.

“I bought a bottle of hand sanitiser on the internet and it was wrapped in four layers - two of bubble wrap, one of cardboard, and one of plastic tape,” Phuong said.

“I appreciate the thoughtfulness behind wrapping things that way, but it’s a huge waste of materials.”

 

Unlike shopping in supermarkets, where people buy many things at one time and carry them home in a few plastic bags, shopping in cyberspace often means one plastic bag or box for every item bought.

Most of these bags and boxes ultimately end up in garbage dumps, adding to the amount of plastic waste already threatening the Earth’s well-being.

At the same time, more online purchases mean more delivery vans or bikes on the streets, leading to traffic jams, noise pollution, and a larger carbon footprint.

Many deliveries are unsuccessful at first attempt, necessitating one return trip at the very least. Carbon emissions also rise when customers seek to return a purchase, adding yet another trip out into the traffic.

But there is some good news, thankfully. More and more online retailers have been looking at changes they could make to benefit both customers and the environment.

For example, Amazon and many online stores on Shopee have gradually switched to recyclable containers instead of cardboard boxes.

“We have also encouraged customers to select slow delivery, which causes less environmental damage than speedy delivery,” said Tran Huyen Anh, the owner of online clothing store Sâu Kiu vnxk.

Another way to reduce waste is to encourage retailers to retain the original packaging the goods arrived from the manufacturer in, rather than adding extra layers before shipping them out.

For consumers, environmentalists suggest they change their shopping habits, reducing visits to online markets and doing most of their shopping in person.

They can also make both in-store and online shopping “greener” with three simple measures: planning to buy many items at the one time, avoiding speedy shipping, even when it’s free, and, ultimately, shopping less.

“I’ve sent messages to a lot of online shops asking them to cut down on their packaging as much as possible,” said Phuong.

“Now the pandemic is under control, I prefer to go out and buy things sitting on supermarket shelves.” VNS

Luong Thu Huong

Covid-19 pandemic gives big push to online shopping

Covid-19 pandemic gives big push to online shopping

Vietnam’s e-commerce saw a 30 percent growth rate from 2016 to 2020, according to the Ministry of Investment and Planning. The country aims to have 55 percent of population shopping online by 2025.

Vietnamese consumers turn to online shopping amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Vietnamese consumers turn to online shopping amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Criteo recently unveiled the results of its research analysing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the e-commerce landscape.   

 
 

Other News

.
East Sea likely to see formation of two storms this week
East Sea likely to see formation of two storms this week
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Two consecutive storms are forecast to emerge from the East Sea later this week, with the current tropical depression likely to strengthen into typhoon No. 7, 

Vietnamese consume double recommended salt intake level daily: health official
Vietnamese consume double recommended salt intake level daily: health official
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Tran Quoc Bao, head of the Non-communicable Diseases Control Division under the Ministry of Health's General Department of Preventive Medicine, talks to local media on the health risks of eating too much salt.

Rehab home for children with cerebral palsy in Ninh Binh
Rehab home for children with cerebral palsy in Ninh Binh
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

In the northern province of Ninh Binh, there is a special home for children suffering from cerebral palsy where they receive intensive care and assistance to fight the disease and integrate into the community.

Mekong Delta farmers hit hard by late floods
Mekong Delta farmers hit hard by late floods
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The current water level on the upstream rivers in the Mekong Delta is very low at present, affecting the livelihood of local residents.

VIETNAM NEWS 12/10
VIETNAM NEWS 12/10
SOCIETYicon  12/10/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival opens

The capital's new look on the banks of the Red River
The capital's new look on the banks of the Red River
SOCIETYicon  12/10/2020 

The construction of billion-USD dollar infrastructure projects will spur growth on the two sides of the Red River, promising to create a miracle for Hanoi’s real estate market in the coming time.

University's high standards cause a shock
University's high standards cause a shock
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Universities across the country on Sunday afternoon began publishing their benchmark score from high school exams for new entrants.

Hanoi now and then through photos
Hanoi now and then through photos
SOCIETYicon  12/10/2020 

Hanoi has changed remarkably, comprehensively through ups and downs and developed in all aspects. The capital has become the largest economic and cultural hub of the country.

Hanoi strives to become smart and creative city
Hanoi strives to become smart and creative city
SOCIETYicon  12/10/2020 

Going back in time to October 10, 1954, thousands of local residents flocked to Hanoi’s streets with flags and flowers to welcome and congratulate Vietnamese soldiers for taking over the capital from French troops.

HCM City spells out quarantine rules for arriving foreigners
HCM City spells out quarantine rules for arriving foreigners
SOCIETYicon  11/10/2020 

Foreign managers, investors and highly skilled workers coming to work in the provinces of Tay Ninh, Binh Duong, Binh Phuoc, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Dong Nai, Long An, and Tien Giang will be taken there for quarantine when they land at HCM City airport.

Two more imported COVID-19 cases reported, bringing VN's tally to 1,109
Two more imported COVID-19 cases reported, bringing VN's tally to 1,109
SOCIETYicon  11/10/2020 

Vietnam recorded two new imported COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the country’s total caseload to 1,109, as today marks the 39th day without locally acquired infections.

1010th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi marked
1010th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi marked
SOCIETYicon  11/10/2020 

A ceremony marking the 1010th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi was held at the Ly Thai To Garden in downtown Hanoi on October 10 evening.

Another section of Hanoi Ring Road No 3 opens to traffic
Another section of Hanoi Ring Road No 3 opens to traffic
SOCIETYicon  11/10/2020 

The Mai Dich - South Thang Long Section of Hanoi’s Ring Road No 3, using ODA loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), was officially opened to traffic on October 11 after two years and four months of construction.

PM lauds role models in mass mobilisation
PM lauds role models in mass mobilisation
SOCIETYicon  11/10/2020 

The PM made the statement while receiving 203 role models in mass mobilisation from localities across the nation on October 10. The youngest is 26 years old, while the oldest is 78.

Nearly 180 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Brunei
Nearly 180 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Brunei
SOCIETYicon  11/10/2020 

Nearly 180 Vietnamese citizens were flown home safely on October 11 thanks to joint efforts by Vietnamese authorities, the Vietnamese Embassy in Brunei, Lilama company and budget carrier Vietjet.

VIETNAM NEWS 11/10
VIETNAM NEWS 11/10
SOCIETYicon  11/10/2020 

Construction of APEC Park expansion in Da Nang underway

Tropical depression forecast to strengthen into storm
Tropical depression forecast to strengthen into storm
SOCIETYicon  11/10/2020 

A tropical depression centered some 550 kilometers off Quang Nam Province and some 470 kilometers from Binh Dinh Province at 1 p.m. today, October 10 is forecast to strengthen into a storm heading toward central Vietnam in the next 12 hours.

No new COVID-19 cases in community on October 11 morning
No new COVID-19 cases in community on October 11 morning
SOCIETYicon  11/10/2020 

Vietnam had no new COVID-19 cases in the community to report on October 11 morning for the 39th consecutive day, announced the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Police arrest Vietnamese people trafficking ‘king pin’
Police arrest Vietnamese people trafficking ‘king pin’
SOCIETYicon  11/10/2020 

A Vietnamese man thought to be a major people trafficker has been arrested in the United Kingdom.

Infrastructure development gives Hanoi a new appearance
Infrastructure development gives Hanoi a new appearance
SOCIETYicon  11/10/2020 

Those who have travelled far and long and then returned to Hanoi have been amazed by the rapid changes in the capital’s appearance over recent years. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 