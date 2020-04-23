Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Shops and services resume operation in central Vietnam

 
 
23/04/2020    16:29 GMT+7

All public buildings, coffee shops, restaurants and taxi services in the central city of Da Nang officially resumed operation as the social distancing order was eased on Thursday morning.

Shops are allowed to reopen in Da Nang as the social distancing order was eased in the city. Safe distance, face masks and sanitary measures are still in force at public sites, coffee and food shops.

However, restaurants and coffee shops are encouraged to use online services, while ensuring a safe distance between customers. Hand-washing, face masks and health declarations are still required at public sites.

Public beaches, tourism accommodation, entertainment and sports activities were allowed, as long as they limit crowds.

Tourism and boat services resumed at Cham Islands, off the coast of Hoi An. Home-stay and hotel services began hosting visitors in central Quang Nam Province from April 23.

Coaches and taxis began operation again, but only 50 per cent of seat capacity is allowed. All vehicles must be sterilised and cleaned after every trip.

Public bused and trans-provincial routes (from Da Nang to Hue and Quang Nam) were still banned, as well as religious rituals (with more than 20 people), dancing, karaoke, massage services, cinemas, casinos, art performances, museums, indoor entertainment venues and swimming pools are still suspended.

Primary and high-schools will be opened from May 4, and kindergartens will resume after May 10.

The city also stopped isolation for people coming from Hanoi and HCM City, but any travellers exhibiting symptoms such as a cough or fever from high-risk COVID-19 must be tested for SARS-CoV-2 or isolated at home. Body temperature checks and health declarations are still required at railway stations, airports and seaports.

Some services and shops opened in Hue. Public entertainment, performances and mass gatherings are still suspended. — VNS Photos Cong Thanh

In neighbouring Quang Nam Province, social distancing was also eased from Thursday, but public entertainment and performance services as well as beaches, will be suspended through April 30.

 

Coffee shops and restaurants in the province will be opening from Thursday.

All schools and universities will be re-opening from May 3.

The last 172 people in Thua Thien-Hue Province completed a 14-day isolation period and returned home from Wednesday.

Nearly 6,400 people had been isolated and checked at mass quarantine sites and medical centres over the last two months.

More than 1,200 units of blood had been donated by the provincial public security officers and residents on Wednesday.  

The province will soon open coffee shops and restaurants, but safe distance, hand-washing and sterilisation will continue.

Boat trips resumed between Ly Son Islands and mainland Quang Ngai Province from Monday, but heath declarations and medical check are still required at ports.

Online medical declarations are still in force for all residents in Hue.  VNS

