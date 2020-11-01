Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
02/11/2020 11:10:17 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Shortage of pre-school teachers to worsen

02/11/2020    11:05 GMT+7

The country’s pre-schools face and will continue to face a shortage of teachers until 2025, the head of the Ministry of Education and Training’s pre-school education department has warned.

Shortage of pre-school teachers to worsen hinh anh 1

A kindergarten in Son La province 

Speaking at a conference in HCM City earlier this week, Nguyen Ba Minh said the shortage would become more serious in remote areas in the Central Highlands, the north and the Mekong River Delta.

According to ministry statistics, the current ratio is 1.82 teachers per class, meaning there is a shortage of more than 45,000 teachers based on standards it has set.

Besides, only 73.7 percent of teachers meet standards spelt out in the 2019 Education Law.

The number of pre-schoolers increases by 250,000 every year, and this puts great pressure on schools and teachers. In big cities, many teachers quit their jobs because of the hard work involved despite low salaries.

In future public kindergartens plan to offer babysitting services after school to increase their and teachers’ incomes.

Besides, the private pre-school growth target of accounting for more than 25 percent of the total number of kindergartens by 2020 is difficult to achieve, especially in the Central Highlands, the Mekong Delta and some northern mountain provinces, according to Minh.

There are 3,180 of them now, or 20.6 percent of the total number, and 15,914 small nurseries.

Many provinces and large cities face a shortage of land for setting up private kindergartens.

Kindergartens at industrial parks do not yet benefit from incentives related to taxes and land lease.

 

Minh suggested that local authorities should set up a clear legal framework and methods to incentivise people to invest in kindergartens.

In HCM City, 879 out of its 1,346 kindergartens are private.

According to the ministry, the number of private and public kindergartens in the country increased by 2,634 in the last 10 years while the number of children went up by 1.5 million.

As of December last year all 63 provinces and cities were providing compulsory education for five-year-olds.

Deputy Minister of Education and Training Ngo Thi Minh said her ministry would continue to petition the Government to address problems provinces and cities face.

She said education and training departments and authorities in provinces and cities should take the initiative to set up more kindergartens and create more facilities for them, and train teachers to gradually end the shortage of teachers.

Education would be made compulsory for four-year-old children by 2030, she said.

Under new Government policies, an allowance of at least 800,000 VND (34.6 USD) would be paid to teachers at private kindergartens in industrial parks by local authorities, she said.

Minh added that the Government would also pay allowances to private kindergarten teachers to attend training courses./.VNS

Country needs over 45,000 teachers in public preschools

Country needs over 45,000 teachers in public preschools

According to local reports, the country needs almost 45,242 teachers in public preschools in the academic year 2019-2020.

 
 

Other News

.
Several fresh policies to take effect in November
Several fresh policies to take effect in November
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

A series of new policies on meals for kids in preschools, pedagogy students, teachers will take effect in November, 2020.

HCM City to build new roads in southwest
HCM City to build new roads in southwest
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

HCM City is considering building new roads and widening existing roads in its southwestern area to reduce congestion and traffic accidents in high risk hotspots.

Pandemic shows digital transformation matters in education: Microsoft CEO
Pandemic shows digital transformation matters in education: Microsoft CEO
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam aims to become a digital society by 2030. The country has been praised internationally for taking the lead in digital transformation in the education sector, especially after the COVID-19 outbreak. 

Relief aid delivered to storm-hit residents in central provinces
Relief aid delivered to storm-hit residents in central provinces
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Storm Molave left 50 people dead and four missing in Quang Tri province. Total damage caused by the storm was calculated at more than 2 trillion VND (86.32 million USD).

Torrential rain causes flooding in Ho Chi Minh City
Torrential rain causes flooding in Ho Chi Minh City
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Many streets in districts 2, 7, 8, 9, Binh Thanh, Thu Duc, Go Vap and Binh Chanh were submerged in water after a torrential downpour prolonged during an hour last night.

Special 'family' lives in University of Science and Technology’s dorm
Special 'family' lives in University of Science and Technology’s dorm
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

The dormitory has two special students: Tat Minh, who was carried to school by a friend for 10 years, and Duc Quan, who suffers from Osteogenesis Imperfecta, and was carried to school by his parents over the last 12 years.

Super Typhoon Goni to be downgraded ahead of landfall
Super Typhoon Goni to be downgraded ahead of landfall
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Super Typhoon Goni is forecast to be downgraded to a tropical storm before it strikes Vietnam early next week, according to the National Centre of Hydro-meteorological and Forecasting.

VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 1
VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 1
SOCIETYicon  01/11/2020 

 Surgeons cut off 4kg tumor from woman’s womb

University reaps fruit from digital transformation kicked off 20 years ago
University reaps fruit from digital transformation kicked off 20 years ago
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Having started open training and distance education in 1994, Hanoi Open University (HOU) are pioneers in using IT in teaching and learning.

Vietnam records no new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 1 morning
Vietnam records no new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 1 morning
SOCIETYicon  01/11/2020 

Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases on November 1 morning, keeping the total number of infections at 1,180, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Neighbourhood clean-up groups raise awareness about infectious diseases
Neighbourhood clean-up groups raise awareness about infectious diseases
SOCIETYicon  01/11/2020 

Residents in the No 4 quarter in Linh Trung Ward in HCM City’s Thu Duc District take pride in their community by cleaning up the local environment and recycling products as part of a successful community-based model.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 31
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 31
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

Three foreign experts rescued in HCM City hotel fire

New quarantine regulations for arrivals in Vietnam
New quarantine regulations for arrivals in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

All people entering Vietnam by commercial flights will be put under quarantine according to three different groups, with each group subject to different COVID-19 testing regulations, according to a draft regulation from the Ministry of Health.

Japan to lift entry ban on travelers from 9 countries, regions including Vietnam
Japan to lift entry ban on travelers from 9 countries, regions including Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

Japan will lift its entry ban on foreign travelers from China, South Korea, six other countries and Taiwan (China) from Nov 1, government officials said Friday.

Labor Ministry plans 7-day Lunar New Year 2021 holiday
Labor Ministry plans 7-day Lunar New Year 2021 holiday
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

The Ministry of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs has submitted the plan on national 2021 holidays for the Prime Minister’s consideration and approval.

Vietnam to brace for super typhoon Goni
Vietnam to brace for super typhoon Goni
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

Super typhoon Goni packing winds of more than 200kph is entering the East Sea and is forecast to head toward Vietnam, which has been ravaged by recent storms, in a couple of days.

Rising Lam River submerges thousands of homes in Nghe An
Rising Lam River submerges thousands of homes in Nghe An
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

Thousands of houses in the northern central province of Nghe An have been flooded as the water on the Lam River rose to alarm level 2 on the evening of October 30.

Free stay permit waivers extended until November 30
Free stay permit waivers extended until November 30
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

The Immigration Department will extend its visa waiver programme for another month, officials have announced.

153 dead and missing, $112.5million lost due to floods
153 dead and missing, $112.5million lost due to floods
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

Storms, heavy rains, landslides and tornadoes in October caused 153 deaths and missing persons, and injured 222, reported the General Statistics Office of Vietnam.

Storm Molave continues to impact central provinces
Storm Molave continues to impact central provinces
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

Storm Molave, which has killed at least 24 people in central coastal provinces in recent days according to disaster agencies, flooded many localities in Nghe An Province on Friday.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 