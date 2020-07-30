Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Six new COVID-19 cases reported in Vietnam

24/08/2020    23:01 GMT+7

Vietnam has recorded six more COVID-19 cases, including four in Da Nang city and two in Hai Duong province, raising the total number of coronavirus cases to 1,022, according to the Health Ministry.

Of the new patients detected in Da Nang, two are medical workers at the Da Nang Hospital, one is a market goer, and another had close contact with a COVID-19 patient. 

The remaining two infections in Hai Duong are also cases that came into close contact with coronavirus infected people.

Patient 1017 is a 68-year-old woman living in Ngu Hanh Son District who was tested after going to Ha Than Market, An Hai Tau Ward in Son Tra District on Sunday.

Patient 1018 is a 57-year-old man living in Hai Chau District employed as a health worker at Da Nang Hospital.

Patient 1019 is a 37-year-old woman living in Lien Chieu District who is also a health worker at Da Nang Hospital but worked at Da Nang Lung Hospital since August 6 and was quarantined at a hotel since August 5.

Patient 1020 is a 26-year-old man, living in Hoà Vang District who had contact with Patient 996.

In Hải Dương Province, an eight-year-old boy who is the son of Patient 1016 has tested positive along with a 63-year-old woman is the mother of the Patient 1016.

 

Of the total cases, there are 680 local transmissions, and 540 linked to the outbreak in Da Nang, the nation’s COVID-19 epicentre since July 25, whilst 342 cases were imported and placed into quarantine immediately after entering the country.

As many as 20 patients were given the all-clear today, lifting the total of recovered cases to 588. There have been 27 fatalities so far.

Among the active patients, 52 have tested negative once for SARS-CoV-2 which causes the disease, 54 twice and 40 three times.

A total of 70,620 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients and came from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine nationwide.

27 coronavirus patients have died as a result of severe chronic diseases and COVID-19 related complications.

In related news, the authorities of Quang Ngai province this morning allowed restaurants, cafes, and many other services to re-open after being forced to be shut for a month due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This decision was made due to the province recording no fresh cases in the community for a period of 16 days. The local government stated that, in addition to opening catering services, entertainment, and sports activities, both tourism and educational institutions will also be allowed to operate again without holding large events.

Compiled byLe Ha

 
 

