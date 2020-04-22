Six straight days without new COVID-19 patients in Vietnam

Six days have passed since Vietnam recorded the latest COVID-19 patient, keeping the number of infection cases at 268 as of 6am on April 22, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

A health worker conducts rapid COVID-19 testing

Among the total, 160 or about 60 percent are imported cases while the 108 remainders contracted the coronavirus from other patients in the community.

As many as 216 patients, or 81 percent, have fully recovered.

Meanwhile, there are 52 cases still under treatment nationwide, including 12 testing negative for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once and eight people twice.

Six patients are expected to be given the all-clear on April 22.

More than 67,000 people are currently in quarantine. Of those, 358 people are at hospitals, 18,263 people are at concentrated quarantine centres and the remaining 48,401 people are self-quarantining at home./.