Six transport projects in Tan Son Nhat Airport area remain unimplemented because of site clearance problems

26/10/2020    10:16 GMT+7

Six projects that would ease traffic congestion in the gateway area to Tan Son Nhat International Airports, with total investment capital of VND7 trillion, remain unimplemented because of site clearance problems.

According to the HCM City Transport Department, in an effort to ease overloading in the area around Tan Son Nhat Airport, many solutions have been implemented in the last few years.

Some works have been completed, including the overpass at the intersection of Truong Son road and the road connecting Tan Son Nhat - Binh Loi - Outer Belt (Tan Binh district); the Tan Son Nhat – Binh Loi – Outer Belt Road; the steel flyover at Go Vap intersection; and steel bridge at Nguyen Thai Son - Nguyen Kiem intersection, Go Vap district.

The other works include the upgrading and expanding of Hoang Minh Giam road (from the boundary of Gia Dinh park to Dao Duy Anh street and the section connecting the existing Pho Quang street) in Phu Nhuan district.

According to an official from HCM City Transport Department, Tran Quang Lam, the infrastructure around the gateway to Tan Son Nhat Airport can serve up to 40 million passengers.

However, with the rapid growth of the aviation industry, existing infrastructure won’t be able to satisfy the demand.

The Tan Son Nhat Airport was designed to serve 25 million passengers a year by 2020. The Ministry of Transport has adjusted the programming of Tan Son Nhat Airport, planning to serve 50 million passengers a year by 2030 with a new terminal T3.

To be sure that T3 Terminal can operate efficiently and coordinate with external traffic infrastructure, linking the terminals inside the airport, the transport department said six urgent projects need to be implemented with total investment capital of VND7 trillion.

The projects have got approval, but still cannot be implemented because of problems arising during site clearance.

1/ The project on building the road connecting Tran Quoc Hoan and Cong Hoa Roads. It got approval from the HCM City People’s Council as A-group public investment project with a scale suitable to the adjusted planning of Tan Son Nhat Airport approved by the Ministry of Transport.

 

The VND3.962 trillion project has total length of 4.031 meters. The beginning of the route is the Tran Quoc Hoan - Phan Thuc Nguyen street intersection, while the end point is the C12 - Cong Hoa Street intersection

2/ The VND254.745 billion project on expanding Hoang Hoa Tham Road from the military barracks gate (adjacent to the airport) to Cong Hoa street in Tan Binh district:

3/ The VND141.867 billion project on upgrading Cong Hoa Road from the Alley No 2 on Tran Quoc Hoan street to Thanh Long Road in Tan Binh district.

4/ The VND2 trillion project on upgrading and expanding Truong Chinh Road (from Cong Hoa to Au Co Road in Tan Binh and Tan Phu districts. 970.84 meters long.

5/ Upgrading Tan Ky Tan Quy Road, VND670 billion

6/ Expanding Tan Son Road, VND20 billion. 

Vu Diep

