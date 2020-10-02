Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Slew of traffic infrastructure works on the cards around HCM City airport to ease congestion

03/10/2020    21:42 GMT+7

HCM City plans a number of traffic infrastructure works around Tan Son Nhat Airport to cope with the whopping 50 million passengers it is expected to handle annually by 2023 when its T3 terminal is completed.

Slew of traffic infrastructure works on the cards around HCM City airport to ease congestion
Streets leading to Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCM City. VNA/VNS Photo Xuan Tinh

Construction of the terminal will start in October 2021, and it will have a capacity of 20 million passengers.

According to detailed planning approved by the city, a street with four to six lanes will be built to link Tran Quoc Hoan Street with Cong Hoa Street, Phan Thuc Duyen, 18E, C2, and C12.

Hoang Hoa Tham and Than Nhan Trung streets will be widened.

Flyovers will be built from Phan Thuc Duyen Street to Tran Quoc Hoan Street and Thang Long Street to near the Chao Lua football stadium to access terminal T3.   

Truong Chinh Street, Tan Ky Tan Quy and Tan Son will also be upgraded and widened.

But Phan Cong Bang, deputy head of the city Department of Transport, said widening of Hoang Hoa Tham, Cong Hoa, Truong Chinh, and Tan Ky Tan Quy streets are behind schedule.

Work on the first two was approved in 2016, but has not started yet.  

According to the Management Board for Traffic Work Construction and Investment Project of HCM City, the widening of Hoang Hoa Tham Street at a cost of VND254 billion (US$10.9 million) is expected to start this year and take only six months.

 

Most of the work has been delayed because of difficulties related to payment for land compensation.

The city administration has instructed relevant agencies to address these difficulties and speed up the work.

Under a 2016-20 plan to reduce congestion and accidents in areas around the airport, the city has built several flyovers and streets.

They include flyovers on Truong Son Street and at the intersection of Nguyen Kiem - Nguyen Oanh - Pham Van Dong - Nguyen Thai Son streets, which constantly used to suffer from traffic jams.

Pham Van Dong Street, running through the districts of Go Vap, Binh Thanh and Thu Duc and the artery connecting the city’s north-eastern areas with the centre, was built in 2013 to also help ease congestion near the airport.

Last year the number of passengers using the airport was nearly 40 million, way above its designed capacity, and its surrounding areas struggled with constant congestion.  VNS

HCM City to focus on major transport projects, less urgent to get short shrift

HCM City to focus on major transport projects, less urgent to get short shrift

The city will focus on major transport projects that help ease traffic gridlock and scrap less urgent ones since resources are limited, the HCM City government has said.

HCM City targets completion of many transport projects in 2020

HCM City targets completion of many transport projects in 2020

HCM City authorities are planning to complete or start key transport infrastructure projects this year in an aim to reduce traffic congestion and develop connections between the city and neighbouring provinces.

 
 

Cashless parking payments offered in Da Nang
Cashless parking payments offered in Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Da Nang City’s transport department is piloting the smart parking fee collection application myparking.vn for two downtown streets – Tran Phu and Bach Dang – for two months before expanding to other car parks.

Deputy PM chairs teleconference on COVID-19 fight in new situation
Deputy PM chairs teleconference on COVID-19 fight in new situation
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, who is Head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, chaired its national teleconference on October 3 to review the fight against the pandemic in the new situation.

Dong Tam case: Five defendants ask for clemency
Dong Tam case: Five defendants ask for clemency
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Five people convicted in a case of disturbance that saw three police officers burnt to death in Dong Tam commune, Hanoi’s outskirt district of My Duc lodged appeals to the People’s Court of Hanoi, asking for clemency and penalty reduction.

The street that sells "magic medicine" in Saigon
The street that sells "magic medicine" in Saigon
FEATUREicon  8 giờ trước 

Chau Van Liem Street in District 5 in Ho Chi Minh City has become a place where aphrodisiacs are sold illegally.

Ring charged with sending people illegally to Australia, America
Ring charged with sending people illegally to Australia, America
SOCIETYicon  02/10/2020 

The Investigation Security Agency and Ministry of Public Security have just completed the investigation of a network sending people illegally to Australia with very sophisticated tricks.

Train for Saigon’s first metro route leaves Japan
Train for Saigon’s first metro route leaves Japan
SOCIETYicon  02/10/2020 

The Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien metro train leaves Kasado port on September 30 and is expected to dock in Ho Chi Minh City on October 8, according to the Management Board of Urban Railways of Ho Chi Minh City (MAUR).

Vietnam reports no COVID-19 community infection for 30 consecutive days
Vietnam reports no COVID-19 community infection for 30 consecutive days
SOCIETYicon  02/10/2020 

Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases on October 2 morning, marking 30 consecutive days without new infections in the community.

Students at teacher training universities to be supported VND3.63m a month
Students at teacher training universities to be supported VND3.63m a month
SOCIETYicon  02/10/2020 

Students at teacher training universities will get financial support of VND3.63m (USD156) a month from the government from November 15.

NZ Embassy to organize virtual education showcase for Vietnamese students
NZ Embassy to organize virtual education showcase for Vietnamese students
SOCIETYicon  02/10/2020 

In the context of COVID-19, Education New Zealand (ENZ) will adopt a new approach for Vietnamese students to discover and experience New Zealand’seducation through the virtual New Zealand Education Showcase, to be held on October 18.

HCM City on full alert for hand-foot-mouth cases
HCM City on full alert for hand-foot-mouth cases
SOCIETYicon  02/10/2020 

The number of people being infected by the hand-foot-mouth (HFM) disease in HCM City has witnessed a sharp increase, with a total of 6,358 cases being reported between the beginning of the year and the 39th week of the year.

Cat Linh – Ha Dong railway still not operating, Hanoi sends letter to PM
Cat Linh – Ha Dong railway still not operating, Hanoi sends letter to PM
SOCIETYicon  02/10/2020 

Hanoi Party Secretary Vuong Dinh Hue said he has sent a letter to the Prime Minister about the problems of the Cat Linh - Ha Dong railway project, and the PM has promised to have a meeting with relevant ministries to discuss the problem.

Traditional lanterns still lighting up Mid-Autumn Festival
Traditional lanterns still lighting up Mid-Autumn Festival
SOCIETYicon  01/10/2020 

An old man parks his motorbike in front of Ly Tu Trong Park in the central city of Ha Tinh with some big, colourful star-shaped lanterns on it.

Northwestern Urban Area in HCM City to attract more investment, drive economic growth
Northwestern Urban Area in HCM City to attract more investment, drive economic growth
SOCIETYicon  01/10/2020 

The development of HCM City's Northwestern Urban Area is expected to attract increased investment, drive economic growth of neighbouring areas, and strengthen relations with Cambodia and other ASEAN countries.

Hanoi shop owners criticised for charging photo taking fees
Hanoi shop owners criticised for charging photo taking fees
SOCIETYicon  01/10/2020 

Shop owners on Hang Ma Street in Hanoi’s Old Quarter have asked visitors to pay fees for taking photos at their shops for the mid-Autumn festival, causing public outrage.

Sharp rise in dengue fever cases nationwide
Sharp rise in dengue fever cases nationwide
SOCIETYicon  01/10/2020 

Since the beginning of the year up to 70,000 cases of dengue fever have been reported nationwide, including seven deaths, according to figures released by the Ministry of Health.

Vietnam to conduct COVID-19 vaccine trials on humans in 2021
Vietnam to conduct COVID-19 vaccine trials on humans in 2021
SOCIETYicon  01/10/2020 

Four local vaccine manufacturers are putting every effort into developing a novel coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine, with one of the manufacturers expected to conduct phase one and phase two clinical trials by 2021, 

Student who twice won international gold medals learns from 'failure'
Student who twice won international gold medals learns from 'failure'
SOCIETYicon  01/10/2020 

Winning the gold medal at the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) for the second time, Bui Hong Duc says he does not intend to study abroad, but will enroll at a university in Vietnam.

HCM City links up all 3 public emergency numbers
HCM City links up all 3 public emergency numbers
SOCIETYicon  01/10/2020 

HCM City authorities have connected emergency telephone numbers 113, 114 and 115 to make it more convenient for people needing emergency healthcare, firefighting and rescue services.

Prof Ngo Bao Chau: math studies should be promoted among youth
Prof Ngo Bao Chau: math studies should be promoted among youth
SOCIETYicon  01/10/2020 

Leading Vietnamese mathematicians recently met to discuss the burning issues in math teaching and research in Vietnam.

Free stay permit waivers extended until October 31
Free stay permit waivers extended until October 31
SOCIETYicon  01/10/2020 

Foreigners who entered Vietnam from March 1, 2020 can have their temporary stay permits automatically extended for another month until October 31, the Immigration Department announced on September 30.

