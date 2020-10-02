Slew of traffic infrastructure works on the cards around HCM City airport to ease congestion

HCM City plans a number of traffic infrastructure works around Tan Son Nhat Airport to cope with the whopping 50 million passengers it is expected to handle annually by 2023 when its T3 terminal is completed.

Streets leading to Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCM City. VNA/VNS Photo Xuan Tinh

Construction of the terminal will start in October 2021, and it will have a capacity of 20 million passengers.

According to detailed planning approved by the city, a street with four to six lanes will be built to link Tran Quoc Hoan Street with Cong Hoa Street, Phan Thuc Duyen, 18E, C2, and C12.

Hoang Hoa Tham and Than Nhan Trung streets will be widened.

Flyovers will be built from Phan Thuc Duyen Street to Tran Quoc Hoan Street and Thang Long Street to near the Chao Lua football stadium to access terminal T3.

Truong Chinh Street, Tan Ky Tan Quy and Tan Son will also be upgraded and widened.

But Phan Cong Bang, deputy head of the city Department of Transport, said widening of Hoang Hoa Tham, Cong Hoa, Truong Chinh, and Tan Ky Tan Quy streets are behind schedule.

Work on the first two was approved in 2016, but has not started yet.

According to the Management Board for Traffic Work Construction and Investment Project of HCM City, the widening of Hoang Hoa Tham Street at a cost of VND254 billion (US$10.9 million) is expected to start this year and take only six months.

Most of the work has been delayed because of difficulties related to payment for land compensation.

The city administration has instructed relevant agencies to address these difficulties and speed up the work.

Under a 2016-20 plan to reduce congestion and accidents in areas around the airport, the city has built several flyovers and streets.

They include flyovers on Truong Son Street and at the intersection of Nguyen Kiem - Nguyen Oanh - Pham Van Dong - Nguyen Thai Son streets, which constantly used to suffer from traffic jams.

Pham Van Dong Street, running through the districts of Go Vap, Binh Thanh and Thu Duc and the artery connecting the city’s north-eastern areas with the centre, was built in 2013 to also help ease congestion near the airport.

Last year the number of passengers using the airport was nearly 40 million, way above its designed capacity, and its surrounding areas struggled with constant congestion. VNS

