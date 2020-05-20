Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
22/05/2020 02:25:01 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
In Vietnam, snake bites a risk in summer

 
 
21/05/2020    19:46 GMT+7

As summer arrives, so does an increase in the number of people bitten by venomous snakes.

A victim of a venomous snake bite. — Photo Bach Mai Hospital

At least eight people who suffered venomous snake bites are currently being treated at the Poison Control Centre in Hanoi's Bach Mai General Hospital.

Dr Nguyen Trung Nguyen, director of the Poison Control Centre, said that over the past week, people bitten by venomous snake have been rushed to the hospital every day.

Last Thursday evening, a 32-year-old patient in Phu Tho was hospitalised after being bitten by a green snake in his garden.

The patient received first aid at home and was taken to Hung Vuong General Hospital and then transferred to Bach Mai Hospital.

Another victim is a man from Khoai Chau District, Hung Yen Province.

He was bitten by a cobra on one of his right fingers while he was cleaning up a pile of bricks.

He was also transferred to the Poison Control Centre after being taken to provincial General Hospital as his finger experienced significant swelling and redness as well as a throbbing pain.

 

"We always see an uptick in snake bites when the weather starts to get warmer, especially from April to November,” Dr Nguyen said.

He said there are many types of venomous snakes in Vietnam and each type of snake produces different venom, meaning there are different first-aid measures and treatment options depending on the type of venomous snake.

"The biggest mistake of most victims is the use of traditional treatment methods in first aid when being bitten by a snake,” said Nguyen.

Patients rush to health facilities when they have symptoms of respiratory failure such as cyanosis, muscle contraction and difficulty breathing, he said.

If bitten, he advises staying calm, immobilising the limb to keep it as still as possible, perhaps with a splint, to reduce the spread of venom and getting to a health facility immediately.

People should clear undergrowth and keep their houses tidy and clean and wear protective boots, long clothes and carry a stick when working on the farm or in the forest.

Biologists say snakes don't bite unless they feel threatened and most bites occur when people are trying to disturb or kill a snake.  VNS

Poisonous snakes flourish on forest in Hoang Lien Son Mountains

Poisonous snakes flourish on forest in Hoang Lien Son Mountains

Those who often visit Hoang Lien Son Mountains might hear about a forest in the west of the range where there are numerous poisonous snakes. However, not all know where the forest is located or how to reach the area.

 
 

.
Over a hundred of large trees along Hanoi's Kim Ma Street which were relocated to a rented garden for the Nhon-Hanoi railway project are being left to die.

Many private nursery schools in HCM City and neighbouring provinces are facing teacher shortage after three-month school closure.

HCM City and other localities in the south have recorded temperatures of 38-39 degrees Celsius in recent days, leading to more heat-related illnesses, especially among children and the elderly.

Eight wide-body aircraft transport Vietnamese medical supplies to US

Convenience stores in Hanoi have become ideal heat shelters for many young people amid the blazing hot weather.

The Supreme People's Court has decided to prosecute 12 people involved in banking operation violations at the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV).

Company for Vaccine and Biological Production 1 (VABIOTECH) under the Ministry of Health will conduct a second test of Covid-19 vaccine on mice next month.

The central city of Quang Ngai will receive and quarantine over 1,000 foreign specialists coming to work at the Dung Quat Economic Zone and Hoa Phat Steel Company.

The northern and northern central regions of Vietnam would face downpours from this evening, May 21, following scorching hot days.

The country's 91st COVID-19 patient, a British pilot, will be transferred to the intensive care centre in HCM City's Cho Ray Hospital to have a lung transplant when the patient is healthy enough for the procedure.

The High-level People's Court in Ho Chi Minh City on May 20 upheld the verdict handed down at the first-instance trial in a case involving the "manufacturing and trading of counterfeit medicine".

The healthcare system in the Mekong Delta has been steadily expanding and becoming increasingly sophisticated, and the large number of choices available now is helping reduce overcrowding at HCM City hospitals.

The police of the southern province of Dong Nai on May 20 decided to start legal proceedings against the deadly wall collapse case at the Giang Dien Industrial Park.

A recent survey has found that learning pressure is the biggest challenge children face while staying at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The People's Committee of Da Nang has asked the two investors behind high-rise projects to change the glass used on the façade of the buildings by the end of this month.

A new draft law by the Ministry of Transport is aiming to shed some light on Vietnam's traffic problem.

With beautiful lotuses serving to brighten up streets throughout Hanoi, many of the blossoming flowers can be seen being carried by street vendors in bicycles as they sell them at the start of summer, the traditional lotus flower season.

In the recent years, local farmers in Thanh Ha district, Hai Duong province have expanded areas growing early ripen lychees with better yield.

With pristine white lotus flowers starting to enter full bloom in a thousand-square-metre pond located in Tam Hung commune of Hanoi's outlying Thanh Oai district, 

The trams have been an inseparable part of the city's landscape for more than two thirds of a century.

