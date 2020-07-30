Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
30/07/2020 15:29:37 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Social distancing imposed on UNESCO-recognised Hoi An

30/07/2020    14:27 GMT+7

The central province of Quang Nam will impose social distancing on Hoi An tourist city, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, starting 00.00hrs July 31, after a local resident was infected with COVID-19.

Social distancing imposed on UNESCO-recognised Hoi An

Hoi An Ancient City will implement social distancing measures over two weeks, starting July 31, to prevent the virus from spreading in the community 

Local people are required to stay at home as much as they can and only go out for daily necessities such as food and medicine, as well as other essential services.    

They are encouraged to wear masks, wash their hands with soap or disinfectant solution, avoid gatherings of more than two people in public places, and keep a distance of at least 2m from each other.

According to a decision signed by provincial authorities on July 30, essential services, such as markets, supermarkets, pharmacies, petrol stations and banks are allowed to operate normally on the condition that they must strictly follow the Ministry of Health’s medical recommendations on COVID-19 prevention and control.

The province has requested Hoi An to temporarily suspend cultural and sporting events, festivals and contests. All tourist spots, including beaches, historical and cultural relics have been asked to stop receiving visitors. Public transport services will also be forced to grind to a halt as of 00.00hrs July 31.

The social distancing order will last till August 14.

Meanwhile, the Hoi An municipal leadership signed a decision on July 29, asking restaurants, bars, karaoke and massage palours, dancing halls and cinemas to temporarily halt operations over two weeks. 

Quang Nam is one of the six localities in Vietnam that have reported the recurrence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the community.

 

Hoi An city has recorded a COVID-19 patient living in Minh An ward, and the case has been announced in Da Nang city, a coronavirus hotspot.

The city has swiftly carried out contact tracing to quarantine and test those who had close contact with the patient.

“Preliminary reports show there are several hundreds of people in close contact with the patient, and it would be challenging if the number under quarantine keeps rising,” said Nguyen Van Lanh, vice chairman of the Hoi An municipal People’s Committee. “Currently concentrated quarantine facilities in the city are capable of accommodating 250 people, and we are working with hotels and guesthouses to temporarily transform them into quarantine camps.”

A total of 43 locally transmitted coronavirus cases have been confirmed in six localities across Vietnam since the first case was detected in Da Nang several days ago.

Vietnam confirmed an additional nine cases on the morning of July 30, including eight in Da Nang. 
VOV

A must-try specialty of Hoi An

A must-try specialty of Hoi An

Cao Lau noodle soup, a specialty of Hoi An ancient town in Quang Nam Province, has been listed among the most attractive rice noodles in Asia by CNN. 

Hoi An tops Best Cities in Asia 2020 poll

Hoi An tops Best Cities in Asia 2020 poll

Located in the central province of Quang Nam, the ancient city of Hoi An leads a list of the Top 15 cities in Asia as voted on by readers of US travel website Travel + Leisure.

 
 

Other News

.
Hanoi conducts extensive COVID-19 testing
Hanoi conducts extensive COVID-19 testing
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Hanoi capital is conducting an extensive COVID-19 testing campaign as more than 21,000 people have returned to the capital city from Da Nang, a coronavirus hotspot in central Vietnam.

Ho Chi Minh City again detects illegal Chinese immigrants
Ho Chi Minh City again detects illegal Chinese immigrants
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City’s Binh Thanh district has detected 11 Chinese nationals who had previously entered Vietnam illegally, local police said on July 29.

Medical centres nationwide help Da Nang improve COVID-19 testing capacity
Medical centres nationwide help Da Nang improve COVID-19 testing capacity
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Wednesday urged improving testing capacity to conduct COVID-19 tests on individuals who are in close contact with patients and those at hotspots.

Business, resident satisfaction a 'top priority' for HCM City
Business, resident satisfaction a 'top priority' for HCM City
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

HCM City views “greater satisfaction of residents and businesses as a top priority” as part of its effort to ensure better governance and public administration, a city official said yesterday.

HCM City to open public bidding for bus routes
HCM City to open public bidding for bus routes
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The HCM City Department of Transport plans to open public bidding for 45 bus routes by the end of this year and early next year.

Hanoi locks down alley over suspected COVID-19 case
Hanoi locks down alley over suspected COVID-19 case
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Hanoi authorities on Wednesday evening decided to lockdown an alley of Hoang Hoa Tham Street in Tay Ho District after a local resident was suspected of being infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Hundreds of Vietnamese citizens from Equatorial Guinea, Indonesia, and Brunei return home
Hundreds of Vietnamese citizens from Equatorial Guinea, Indonesia, and Brunei return home
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

A special flight carrying 219 Vietnamese laborers in Equatorial Guinea, 140 of whom infected with coronavirus landed at Noi Bai International Airport on July 29.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 30
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 30
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

HCM City puts hotel in lockdown due to suspected COVID-19 case

Vietnam will bring COVID-19 under control: Foreign media
Vietnam will bring COVID-19 under control: Foreign media
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Foreign media have spoken highly of the Vietnamese Government’s response following newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the community, voicing a belief that the country can bring the situation under control.

WHO says new COVID-19 cases in Vietnam no cause for excessive alarm
WHO says new COVID-19 cases in Vietnam no cause for excessive alarm
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

World Health Organisation (WHO) representative in Vietnam Kidong Park has said the occurrence of new COVID-19 cases in Vietnam’s central city of Da Nang is not alarming, 

Supervision over COVID-19 pandemic to be tightened nationwide
Supervision over COVID-19 pandemic to be tightened nationwide
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on July 29 ordered tightening supervision over the pandemic in all localities nationwide, 

High school graduation exam still on schedule despite COVID-19
High school graduation exam still on schedule despite COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  29/07/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 27 instructed the Ministry of Education and Training to hold the high school graduation examination in all provinces and cities as previously scheduled, 

Universities told to be selective about returning students
Universities told to be selective about returning students
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Universities in Vietnam are welcoming returning students, but say that they will only admit students who can satisfy their requirements.

Hanoi fast-food shop isolated following Covid-19-suspected case
Hanoi fast-food shop isolated following Covid-19-suspected case
SOCIETYicon  29/07/2020 

Competent agencies in Hanoi put under lockdown an alley in Me Tri ward, Nam Tu Liem district, on July 29 morning as a resident here was suspected of having contracted the SARS-CoV-2

Suspects of bank robbery in Hanoi arrested
Suspects of bank robbery in Hanoi arrested
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Two men suspected of robbing VNĐ942 million during an armed bank raid have been arrested.

Illegal border crossings discovered in Ha Giang
Illegal border crossings discovered in Ha Giang
SOCIETYicon  29/07/2020 

Border soldiers and police in northern mountainous province of Ha Giang on Monday caught three groups of people trying to illegally enter China.

Cancer the second leading cause of death in Vietnam
Cancer the second leading cause of death in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  29/07/2020 

Cancer is the second leading cause of death in Vietnam, accounting for 17.9 per cent and 19.9 per cent of total deaths caused by diseases in the country in 2010 and 2017 respectively.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 29
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 29
SOCIETYicon  29/07/2020 

11 people in Quang Nam flee from quarantined hospitals in Da Nang

Hospitals will be shut if lax on COVID-19: committee
Hospitals will be shut if lax on COVID-19: committee
SOCIETYicon  29/07/2020 

Hospitals that fail to satisfy COVID-19 prevention and control regulations will be closed, said an urgent letter on Tuesday from the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Plague of locusts attacking crops in eight provinces
Plague of locusts attacking crops in eight provinces
SOCIETYicon  29/07/2020 

The yellow-spined bamboo locusts (Ceracris kiangsu) swarm has destroyed at least 277ha of bamboo forests and corn fields in eight provinces across the country.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 