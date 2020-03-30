Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
31/03/2020 08:39:08 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Social enterprises on the rise in Vietnam’s start-up culture

 
 
31/03/2020    08:33 GMT+7

Any time Le Thanh Tung feels an urge to swap jobs, he finds himself scrolling through ybox.vn.

Social enterprises on the rise in Vietnam’s start-up culture

Đặng Hồng Thái (left) presented the model of Ybox to Caitlin Wiesen, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) resident representative in Việt Nam. — Photo courtesy of CSIP

“The website offers a well curated collection of job opportunities and scholarships for Vietnamese youth,” said the 24-year-old alumnus of Hà Nội’s prestigious Foreign Trade University (FTU).

Tùng has used Ybox since 2015 after noticing his friends searching for extracurricular activities on the website.

“I have successfully applied for two positions, one at a renowned economic research institute and the other at an international organistion, thanks to Ybox,” said Tùng.

Since its debut in 2013, Ybox has developed from a Facebook fanpage sharing opportunities for university students to a website offering wide ranges of jobs, scholarships, competitions and application tips.

It has approached more than 12 million young Vietnamese people and helped to provide occupational orientations for some 500,000 users per months.

“Rich content and a friendly interface are the most significant features of Ybox,” said Minh Hằng, a user since 2015.

“We can even create online CVs and write our own articles on skills-building and personal development, too. It feels like the developers are trying to turn Ybox from an opportunity-sharing website into a career-oriented platform for Vietnamese youth,” she said.

Standing behind Ybox is 30-year-old Đặng Hồng Thái, another alumnus of FTU, who was named on Việt Nam’s list of 2019 Forbes 30 under 30.

The idea of starting Ybox came to Thái quite late in 2014, a year after he launched the Facebook fanpage and started gaining a reputation for providing considerable educational and employment opportunities.

The first investment was VNĐ100 million (US$4,300), Thái said, and the company started earning a revenue in 2015.

To attract more attention and promote the website, Thái and his partners won Kawaii Business Start-up – the most popular competition for young entrepreneurs in Việt Nam – the same year.

The award of 400,000 yen ($3,700) and confirmed potential helped Ybox to approach about 1.5 million users at the time.

“Ybox is a business for a social cause,” Thái told Việt Nam News. “From the beginning, it has served only one mission: empowering Vietnamese youth to address unemployment.”

“Ybox is usually considered a social enterprise although it is not registered as one,” he said.

 

“Providing social services is our way to sustain employment while economic profits always come second. As our growth ultimately depends on youngsters, it would be a disaster if they lose faith in us,” Thái added.

The emerging wave of social entrepreneurship has only started catching attention since 2008 despite the model’s appearance in Việt Nam in the mid-90s.

According to the Centre for Social Initiatives Promotion (CSIP), Việt Nam’s leading NGO in promoting social entrepreneurship, there are some 300 companies registered as social enterprises in the country with KOTO – standing for Know One Teach One – hospitality training centre as one of the vanguards.

KOTO provides dining services for tourists and expats in Việt Nam, while at the same time offers free vocational training for thousands of adolescents from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Starting up with social enterprises has become a popular choice for many Vietnamese youngsters as they can contribute to society while earning profits.

“Việt Nam’s market has the potential for investing which is shown through the quantity and quality of start-up companies, especially in terms of social entrepreneurship,” said Phạm Kiều Oanh, founder and CEO of CSIP.

A report issued by British Council in March 2019 said 21 per cent of Vietnamese social enterprises had exported their products to international markets, especially handcrafted bags, scarfs and decorations.

Over the past 12 years, CSIP and its partners have incubated more than 200 social enterprises, creating jobs for more than 100,000 people and improving the livelihoods of 600,000 from vulnerable groups including women, children, people with disabilities and ethnic minorities.

Since October 2018, the organisation has taken responsibility to coordinate Remake City – an impact accelerating programme which aims to address social issues with the sponsorship of the Korea International Cooperation Agency.

Seven start-up companies including Ybox have been nurtured under the programme’s framework with total investment of $225,000.

“One of the biggest challenges facing Vietnamese social enterprises is the lack of access to financial, human and intelligence resources,” said Oanh.

“Việt Nam does not have a specialised financial mechanism that fits the demands of social enterprises. While investment funds always ask for a high and rapid growth, most social enterprises need venture capital to sustain their activities,” she said.

According to Oanh, at present, it is difficult to define social enterprises in Việt Nam as they pursue both social and economic missions under different business models. The diversity sets a barrier to developing a special assistance policy to support and accelerate the social entrepreneurship movement in the country.

“Against all odds, the development of social entrepreneurship is critical to implementing the Sustainable Development Goals. We believe that if all existing barriers are removed and more favourable conditions are created, social enterprises can make fundamental changes in Việt Nam in the coming years,” said Oanh. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Teachers tackle COVID-19 through televised lessons
Teachers tackle COVID-19 through televised lessons
VIDEOicon  1 giờ trước 

In the wake of COVID-19, the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai has been looking at solutions and prevention measures, and one of them is televised lessons to protect students and stop the spread of the epidemic.

Overseas Vietnamese feeling the heat amid the global pandemic
Overseas Vietnamese feeling the heat amid the global pandemic
FEATUREicon  13 giờ trước 

While thousands of overseas Vietnamese have returned home over the past few weeks, many others are still living in places abroad ravaged by COVID-19.

Vietnamese come home to seek more meaningful ventures
Vietnamese come home to seek more meaningful ventures
FEATUREicon  15 giờ trước 

Kevin Tung Nguyen, who co-founded the San Francisco-based K-Source, a software firm with over 200 employees, and Ivylish – a business operating to support orphans and disadvantaged children in developing countries, returned to Vietnam in 2015.

Bach Mai hospital disinfected after COVID-19 outbreak
Bach Mai hospital disinfected after COVID-19 outbreak
PHOTOSicon  16 giờ trước 

Personnel from the Vietnam Army’s chemical division disinfected Hanoi’s Bach Mai Hospital on March 28 night after COVID-19 infections were linked to it.

Farewell moments with virus patients
Farewell moments with virus patients
PHOTOSicon  19 giờ trước 

About 300 people who were identified to have had contact with COVID-19 patients and their families in Hanoi left the concentrated quarantine centre managed by Artillery Regiment 58

HCM City approves $116m package to help workers affected by COVID-19 pandemic
HCM City approves $116m package to help workers affected by COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The People’s Council of HCM City has approved a financial support package worth US$116.55 million to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19 and to support employees affected by the pandemic.

27 more COVID-19 patients released from Hanoi's hospital
27 more COVID-19 patients released from Hanoi's hospital
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

27 more COVID-19 patients had successfully recovered, the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases confirmed on Monday.

Boat capsizes during live-stream, three drown
Boat capsizes during live-stream, three drown
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Three men died during a live-stream after their boat capsized in An Khê Ka Nak hydropower reservoir in An Khe Town, the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai on Sunday.

HCM City to provide $42 monthly allowance to people losing jobs due to COVID-19
HCM City to provide $42 monthly allowance to people losing jobs due to COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The HCM City Party Committee has approved paying an allowance of US$42.5 a month to people losing their livelihoods due to the COVID-19 pandemic from the outlay meant for paying wage hikes this year to city officials.   

Hanoi and HCM City limit transport to slow spread of coronavirus
Hanoi and HCM City limit transport to slow spread of coronavirus
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Trans-provincial passenger trains will be suspended from March 30 until April 15 to prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2, according to the Vietnam Railway Authority.

Famous Facebooker discovered posting unverified COVID-19 news
Famous Facebooker discovered posting unverified COVID-19 news
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

A Vietnamese Facebook influencer has been summoned by police for posting unverified information about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check list for people having visited Bach Mai hospital from March 12, 2020
Check list for people having visited Bach Mai hospital from March 12, 2020
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Check list for people having visited Bach Mai hospital from March 12, 2020.

Hanoi, HCM City ensure sufficient supply of essential goods
Hanoi, HCM City ensure sufficient supply of essential goods
PHOTOSicon  21 giờ trước 

Supermarkets in Hanoi and HCM City keep shelves stocked during the COVID-19 epidemic, meeting the demand of consumers.

Cases of COVID-19 in Vietnam rise to 194
Cases of COVID-19 in Vietnam rise to 194
SOCIETYicon  30/03/2020 

Six more people have been confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on March 30 morning, and all of them are workers of the Truong Sinh Co. Ltd, which provides services for the Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital.

Lychee in full bloom: Bee breeders, lychee growers both happy
Lychee in full bloom: Bee breeders, lychee growers both happy
VIDEOicon  21 giờ trước 

Lychee gardens in Hai Duong province are often in full bloom in February and March. During this time, bee breeders from across the country often bring the insects to those gardens.

Stores stock abundant supply of goods as COVID-19 fight ramps up
Stores stock abundant supply of goods as COVID-19 fight ramps up
PHOTOSicon  30/03/2020 

Both wet markets and supermarkets contain plentiful supplies of goods as non-essential businesses close for the first time to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Birth registration makes Dao newborns unique
Birth registration makes Dao newborns unique
YOUR VIETNAMicon  30/03/2020 

The “Dao Tien” in Son La province believe that a newborn baby is not an official member of the family or recognized by his or her ancestors until the child experiences a birth registration ceremony.

Lockdown, what lockdown? Sweden's unusual response to coronavirus
Lockdown, what lockdown? Sweden's unusual response to coronavirus
SOCIETYicon  30/03/2020 

While swathes of Europe are under lockdown, Sweden is allowing life to go on much as normal.

Hanoi streets fall silent ahead of official closure of businesses
Hanoi streets fall silent ahead of official closure of businesses
PHOTOSicon  30/03/2020 

All non-essential services based in Hanoi are to halt operations in a bid to stop the gathering of large crowds as a means of combating the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as of midnight on March 28.

Coronavirus: India's PM Modi seeks 'forgiveness' over lockdown
Coronavirus: India's PM Modi seeks 'forgiveness' over lockdown
SOCIETYicon  30/03/2020 

Narendra Modi apologises for sweeping restrictions that have left many jobless and hungry.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 