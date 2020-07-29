Soldiers step up COVID-19 prevention efforts at border crossings

Border guards operating in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau have set up tents along trails and close to border crossings in an effort to control illegal entry into the country and successfully curb the spread of COVID-19.

Lai Chau shares a 270km long border with China, in addition to hundreds of trails and shared paths that cross between the two countries. Border guards operating at checkpoints often face difficulties due to the vast border coupled with the harsh weather conditions.

Many ethnic people residing in Lai Chau province regularly cross the northern border in order to visit their relatives or work illegally.

A total of 64 checkpoints have been put up and are maintained along trails and near to border crossings to control illegal entry.

Since the posts were erected, border guards operating at these checkpoints have been able to fulfill their main duties by stopping people from crossing the border illegally and ensuring those legally crossing return home for a period of isolation.

A number of ethnic people attempt to climb mountains or use illegal river crossings as a means of getting over the border, although many efforts are detected.

According to a report by local border guards, roughly 1,200 cases are in isolation areas, including 765 illegal entry cases.

Border guards also implement a range of prevention measures aimed at raising awareness among local residents regarding the dangers of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Border guards in Lai Chau province cook dinner together in front of the temporary tents which have been erected along trails and near to border crossings with China.

The on-duty soldiers are forced to overcome difficulties to contribute to the community fight against the COVID-19.

Individuals prepare food and vegetables by themselves to serve their daily routine.

Border guards are quick when making meals in order to get back to the action.

VOV