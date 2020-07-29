Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
30/07/2020 21:30:48 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Soldiers step up COVID-19 prevention efforts at border crossings

30/07/2020    20:27 GMT+7

Border guards operating in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau have set up tents along trails and close to border crossings in an effort to control illegal entry into the country and successfully curb the spread of COVID-19.

soldiers step up covid-19 prevention efforts at border crossings hinh 1

Lai Chau shares a 270km long border with China, in addition to hundreds of trails and shared paths that cross between the two countries. Border guards operating at checkpoints often face difficulties due to the vast border coupled with the harsh weather conditions.

soldiers step up covid-19 prevention efforts at border crossings hinh 2

Many ethnic people residing in Lai Chau province regularly cross the northern border in order to visit their relatives or work illegally.

soldiers step up covid-19 prevention efforts at border crossings hinh 3

A total of 64 checkpoints have been put up and are maintained along trails and near to border crossings to control illegal entry.

soldiers step up covid-19 prevention efforts at border crossings hinh 4

Since the posts were erected, border guards operating at these checkpoints have been able to fulfill their main duties by stopping people from crossing the border illegally and ensuring those legally crossing return home for a period of isolation.

soldiers step up covid-19 prevention efforts at border crossings hinh 5

A number of ethnic people attempt to climb mountains or use illegal river crossings as a means of getting over the border, although many efforts are detected.

soldiers step up covid-19 prevention efforts at border crossings hinh 6

According to a report by local border guards, roughly 1,200 cases are in isolation areas, including 765 illegal entry cases.

 
soldiers step up covid-19 prevention efforts at border crossings hinh 7

Border guards also implement a range of prevention measures aimed at raising awareness among local residents regarding the dangers of the COVID-19 epidemic.

soldiers step up covid-19 prevention efforts at border crossings hinh 8

Border guards in Lai Chau province cook dinner together in front of the temporary tents which have been erected along trails and near to border crossings with China.

soldiers step up covid-19 prevention efforts at border crossings hinh 9

The on-duty soldiers are forced to overcome difficulties to contribute to the community fight against the COVID-19.

soldiers step up covid-19 prevention efforts at border crossings hinh 10

Individuals prepare food and vegetables by themselves to serve their daily routine.

soldiers step up covid-19 prevention efforts at border crossings hinh 11

Border guards are quick when making meals in order to get back to the action.

VOV

 
 

Other News

.
Life falls quiet for citizens in blockaded Da Nang
Life falls quiet for citizens in blockaded Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The daily life of local residents in Da Nang’s quarantined areas is as normal as possible following the start of a lockdown order on streets surrounding three hospitals, all of which have emerged as hotspots for fresh cases of community infection.

Borders are under strict control to prevent spread of COVID-19
Borders are under strict control to prevent spread of COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Border guard forces and agencies in cities and provinces are strictly monitoring travel through border gates to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Nightlife shutdown after Covid-19 outbreak
Nightlife shutdown after Covid-19 outbreak
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Bars, club, and cinemas have been suspended in Hanoi, Thua Thien-Hue and Dak Lak provinces for virus prevention after Danang outbreak.

Universities, businesses join forces to carry out HR development projects
Universities, businesses join forces to carry out HR development projects
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Comprehensive training cooperation between universities and businesses can help create a high-quality workforce for data science and high technology development in the 4.0 industry era.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 30
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 30
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Health Ministry sends additional personnel to Da Nang coronavirus hotspot

COVID-19: First Central Highland province imposes social distancing order
COVID-19: First Central Highland province imposes social distancing order
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The Central Highland province of Dak Lak has decided to impose the social distancing order, starting 00.00hrs July 30, after a local resident returning from Da Nang city was infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Covid-19 tests required for all Hanoians returning from Danang
Covid-19 tests required for all Hanoians returning from Danang
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung has asked to provide Covid-19 tests for all local people who have returned from the central city of Danang after the renewed Covid-19 outbreak.

Heavy rain forecast as tropical depression forms in East Sea
Heavy rain forecast as tropical depression forms in East Sea
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

A low-pressure zone is currently building up in the East Sea area and is likely to develop into a tropical depression over the course of the next 24 hours, according to the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting.

Military forces disinfect Da Nang coronavirus hotspot
Military forces disinfect Da Nang coronavirus hotspot
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

The Military Zone 5 High Command sprayed disinfectant throughout three hospitals and some residential areas in Da Nang on the evening of July 29 following a lockdown being enforced due to the detection of COVID-19 cases.

Portland protests: Federal forces ready for phased pullout
Portland protests: Federal forces ready for phased pullout
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Oregon's governor calls the officers "an occupying force", but the president says they saved the city.

Social distancing imposed on UNESCO-recognised Hoi An
Social distancing imposed on UNESCO-recognised Hoi An
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

The central province of Quang Nam will impose social distancing on Hoi An tourist city, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, starting 00.00hrs July 31, after a local resident was infected with COVID-19.

Hanoi conducts extensive COVID-19 testing
Hanoi conducts extensive COVID-19 testing
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Hanoi capital is conducting an extensive COVID-19 testing campaign as more than 21,000 people have returned to the capital city from Da Nang, a coronavirus hotspot in central Vietnam.

HCM City again detects illegal Chinese immigrants
HCM City again detects illegal Chinese immigrants
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City’s Binh Thanh district has detected 11 Chinese nationals who had previously entered Vietnam illegally, local police said on July 29.

Medical centres nationwide help Da Nang improve COVID-19 testing capacity
Medical centres nationwide help Da Nang improve COVID-19 testing capacity
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Wednesday urged improving testing capacity to conduct COVID-19 tests on individuals who are in close contact with patients and those at hotspots.

Business, resident satisfaction a 'top priority' for HCM City
Business, resident satisfaction a 'top priority' for HCM City
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

HCM City views “greater satisfaction of residents and businesses as a top priority” as part of its effort to ensure better governance and public administration, a city official said yesterday.

HCM City to open public bidding for bus routes
HCM City to open public bidding for bus routes
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

The HCM City Department of Transport plans to open public bidding for 45 bus routes by the end of this year and early next year.

Hanoi locks down alley over suspected COVID-19 case
Hanoi locks down alley over suspected COVID-19 case
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Hanoi authorities on Wednesday evening decided to lockdown an alley of Hoang Hoa Tham Street in Tay Ho District after a local resident was suspected of being infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Hundreds of Vietnamese citizens from Equatorial Guinea, Indonesia, and Brunei return home
Hundreds of Vietnamese citizens from Equatorial Guinea, Indonesia, and Brunei return home
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

A special flight carrying 219 Vietnamese laborers in Equatorial Guinea, 140 of whom infected with coronavirus landed at Noi Bai International Airport on July 29.

Vietnam will bring COVID-19 under control: Foreign media
Vietnam will bring COVID-19 under control: Foreign media
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Foreign media have spoken highly of the Vietnamese Government’s response following newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the community, voicing a belief that the country can bring the situation under control.

WHO says new COVID-19 cases in Vietnam no cause for excessive alarm
WHO says new COVID-19 cases in Vietnam no cause for excessive alarm
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

World Health Organisation (WHO) representative in Vietnam Kidong Park has said the occurrence of new COVID-19 cases in Vietnam’s central city of Da Nang is not alarming, 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 