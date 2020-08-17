Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Some 100,000 people in Vietnam may lose jobs per month on COVID-19

19/08/2020    07:22 GMT+7

By the end of 2020, 70% of enterprises and 3.5-5 million workers are forecast to be negatively affected.

some 100,000 people in vietnam may lose jobs per month on covid-19 hinh 0

The Vietnamese Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs has forecast that up to 100,000 workers would be laid off per month, mainly in the fields of tourism, accommodation and catering services, construction, transportation, processing and manufacturing.

The number of people filing claims for unemployment benefits increased by 32% over the same period in 2019, to nearly 690,000 in the first seven months of 2020, or nearly 100,000 per month, compared to 60,000 – 70,000 per month on average in 2019.

Some industries that see the sharpest decrease in years in the number of workers over the same period of 2019 are processing and manufacturing, accommodation and catering services, education and training, wholesale and retail, auto and motorbike repair. 

It is forecast that by the end of the year, 70% of local enterprises and 3.5 to 5 million workers will face difficulties.

In the first half this year, some 29,000 enterprises temporarily suspended operations, up 38.2% over the same period last year. About 540,000 new jobs were created, reaching 35.6% of the plan for 2020 and equal to 73.8% of the same period last year.

As of June 2020, 30.8 million people aged 15 and more were hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic. In particular, 57.3% saw their incomes reduced.

Earlier, the government has approved a VND62 trillion (US$2.6 billion) financial support package for people and businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the second half of this year, authorities will take further measures to boost the labor market and connect supply-demand for laborers and employers. 

Vu Quang Tho, a labor expert, recommended that it is necessary to build a job reporting system to keep businesses operating and avoid layoffs. 

120,000 more people in HCMC to lose jobs due to Covid-19

 

Some 120,000 additional people from roughly 4,000 enterprises in HCMC hit hardest by the Covid-19 pandemic including tourism, hospitality, transport, construction, clothing and footwear are likely to be laid off until September, according to Le Minh Tan, director of the HCMC Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs.

Some 54,000 workers from nearly 2,000 enterprises in the city lost their jobs in June and July, while the figure was 327,000 from March to May.

Pham Van Tai, vice chairman of the Labor Union of Go Vap District, said Hue Phong Company in the district has planned to suspend some 1,600 employees from work on August 30.

“The district’s Labor Union has worked with the Go Vap Social Insurance to buy household health insurance for 198 of their female workers who are pregnant and will give birth between September and November,” Tai stated.

According to Tan, two teams led by two deputy directors of the HCMC Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Department are keeping a close eye on the condition of enterprises in the city.

“The department has encouraged enterprises to reduce the shifts and working hours of their workers. It has also helped the enterprises access the Government’s VND62-trillion relief package so they can pay the salaries of their employees during this difficult time,” he said.

Besides supporting enterprises, the department is also assisting workers who have lost their jobs to access this package.

The HCMC Social Insurance said that as of August 10, it allowed 318 enterprises with more than 32,000 employees to delay social insurance payments. SGT/Hanoitimes

Nhat Minh

Other News

.
Vietnam introduces higher education comparative ranking system
Vietnam introduces higher education comparative ranking system
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The Vietnam National University-Hanoi (VNU) on August 18 launched a higher education comparative ranking system developed by Vietnam named “University Performance Metrics” (UPM).

Hanoi calls for stricter COVID-19 prevention measures
Hanoi calls for stricter COVID-19 prevention measures
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Hanoi’s authorities today issued an urgent dispatch, asking for strict implementation of COVID-19 prevention and control measures following new cases of community transmission discovered in the capital city.

US, Vietnam cooperates in uncovering fraudulent COVID-19 websites
US, Vietnam cooperates in uncovering fraudulent COVID-19 websites
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

The US and Vietnamese authorities partnered on an investigation for fraud related to the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to the arrests of three suspects.

Foreigners join COVID-19 fight
Foreigners join COVID-19 fight
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Many foreigners in Vietnam have joined hands with local people in the fight against COVID-19 since the recent second outbreak began in late July.

Vietnam reports 6 more coronavirus cases, 4 in Da Nang
Vietnam reports 6 more coronavirus cases, 4 in Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Vietnam has confirmed six new Covid-19 infections, including four in Da Nang, now the biggest outbreak in the country, and two cases of entry which were placed into isolation immediately upon arrival, raising the total number to 989.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 18
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 18
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Hai Duong urged to enhance contact tracing, testing amid rising COVID-19 count

How are the bodies of people who died from Covid-19 handled in Vietnam?
How are the bodies of people who died from Covid-19 handled in Vietnam?
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

By August 16, Vietnam had recorded 24 Covid-19-related deaths out of a total of 962 cases, representing 2.4%. All of the people were cremated.

Opening ceremonies for new academic year may be held online
Opening ceremonies for new academic year may be held online
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Localities that practice social distancing must put the health and safety of students and teachers above all else, and depending on local circumstances can hold opening ceremonies for the new school year online.

Vietnam records 25th Covid-related death
Vietnam records 25th Covid-related death
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Patient number 698, a 51-year-old woman in Da Nang City has become the 25th patient who died of COVID-19-related complications, the Ministry of Health announced this morning.

Tropical depression turns into storm in East Sea
Tropical depression turns into storm in East Sea
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

A tropical depression in the East Sea has been strengthening into storm called Higos, the fourth storm in 2020

Seven more Covid-19 cases confirmed, one in Hanoi
Seven more Covid-19 cases confirmed, one in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  18/08/2020 

This morning the Ministry of Health announced that seven new cases were diagnosed with Covid-19, including 6 community infections and one returnee from the Philippines, bringing the infection tally to 983.

Positive progress in the treatment of COVID-19 patients
Positive progress in the treatment of COVID-19 patients
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Three out of 12 seriously ill COVID-19 patients being treated at the Hue Central Hospital have tested negative with SARS-CoV-2 for the fourth time since they were transferred there from Da Nang City.

Hanoi: Many streets flood after heavy downpour
Hanoi: Many streets flood after heavy downpour
SOCIETYicon  18/08/2020 

A heavy downpour in Hanoi on Monday afternoon flooded many streets in the city's center.

Coupon system introduced in Da Nang for local shoppers
Coupon system introduced in Da Nang for local shoppers
SOCIETYicon  18/08/2020 

Residents in central Da Nang city have been asked to use coupons from August 12 when shopping at markets, as part of efforts to avert large gatherings amid fears over COVID-19.

Border guards contribute to COVID-19 fight
Border guards contribute to COVID-19 fight
SOCIETYicon  18/08/2020 

Secretary of the Party Committee and Political Commissar of the Vietnam Border Guard Command Do Danh Vuong talks about COVID-19 prevention and control measures in border areas.

Colleges, vocational training schools face new enrollment quotas
Colleges, vocational training schools face new enrollment quotas
SOCIETYicon  18/08/2020 

Many universities have changed enrollment methods, including higher enrollment quotas that will be based on students' high school records.

Vietnam confirms 12 new cases, one in Hanoi
Vietnam confirms 12 new cases, one in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  17/08/2020 

Vietnam has recorded 12 more coronavirus cases, including 11 cases of community transmission, during the past 12 hours, bringing the country’s tally of infections to 976, reported the Ministry of Health.

Should violators who illegally take Covid-19 infected people into Vietnam receive the death penalty?
Should violators who illegally take Covid-19 infected people into Vietnam receive the death penalty?
SOCIETYicon  17/08/2020 

“The death penalty could be considered for such act in accordance with the Penal Code. In this very urgent situation, when the whole country is trying hard to fight Covid-19, it is necessary to strictly punish such acts for deterrence."

One more coronavirus case reported in Hanoi
One more coronavirus case reported in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  17/08/2020 

Hanoi has recorded one more positive case for SARS-CoV-2, a woman from Phu Thuong, Tay Ho district, raising the total number of Covid-19 cases in the capital city to 11.

Flash flood sweeps away many houses in Dien Bien
Flash flood sweeps away many houses in Dien Bien
SOCIETYicon  17/08/2020 

A flash flood occurred in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien, isolating three local communes and causing big losses for local residents.

