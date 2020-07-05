Some 14,000 Vietnamese prioritized for repatriation

Vietnamese citizens pose for a group photo at an airport in Sri Lanka before returning to Vietnam on July 3. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has given the go ahead to prioritizing the repatriation of 14,000 Vietnamese citizens - PHOTO: THE MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

During a Government meeting held in late June, Phuc tasked the relevant agencies and units with arranging the repatriation of Vietnamese citizens, while strictly following all Covid-19 infection prevention and control measures.

Under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ proposal, prioritized cases include workers with expired contracts or visas, VnExpress news site reported.

The prime minister noted that the relevant ministries should create more favorable conditions for initiating procedures and publicizing requirements for repatriation, registration procedures and quarantine methods, according to an announcement from the Government Office on July 2.

The Ministry of National Defense and localities were tasked with setting up concentrated quarantine centers for the returnees, with military schools, hotels and lodging facilities being requisitioned for the purpose.

In addition, the Ministry of Transport was assigned with increasing the flight frequency to transport Vietnamese nationals from abroad as well as foreign investors, experts, skilled workers and entrepreneurs to Vietnam, alongside carrying Vietnamese workers to foreign countries for work.

Areas located close to international airports, border gates and seaports were told to select safe venues as meeting sites so that foreign investors can work and sign agreements with Vietnamese firms. SGT