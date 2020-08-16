Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Son La border guards arrest six people for illegally entering Vietnam

17/08/2020    07:27 GMT+7

Border guards in the northern border province of Son La said that they had arrested six members of a family for illegally entering Vietnam from Laos.

Son La border guards arrest six people for illegally entering Vietnam hinh anh 1

A post to prevent people from entering Vietnam illegally managed by Son La Border Guards 

The arrestees confessed that they had illegally travelled to Bokeo province of Laos to work in September 2017, and returned to Vietnam on August 14 through a border trail.

However, they were arrested in Suoi Thin hamlet of Moc Chau district’s Chieng Son commune, about 500m from the Vietnam-Laos borderline. They then were brought to a concentrated quarantine facility in the district to ensure COVID-19 prevention and control regulations.

 

From early March to August 15, Son La’s border guards had brought to quarantine establishments 67 people who had illegally entered Vietnam or left for Laos.

They also helped quarantine 93 Vietnamese people who legally returned to Vietnam and 350 Lao students who are learning at educational institutions in the province./.VNA

Vietnam deports 21 Chinese citizens due to illegal entry

Vietnam deports 21 Chinese citizens due to illegal entry

Police in Quang Nam province said on August 9 they are completing procedures to deport 21 Chinese citizens who have illegally entered the locality in recent times, reported VOV.  

 
 

