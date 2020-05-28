Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/05/2020 14:06:21 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam's south-central region adjusts farming schedules as drought continues

 
 
28/05/2020    14:04 GMT+7

The south-central region is estimated to have 51,000 – 70,000ha of farmlands facing a water shortage and a temporary halt to cultivation until there is rain or farmers switch to drought-resistant crops, according to the Department of Irrigation.

Vietnam's south-central region adjusts farming schedules as drought continues

An irrigation system in Binh Thuan Province’s Bac Binh District.

The ongoing dry season is forecast to last until the end of August while reservoirs already have very low water levels.

The department has instructed provinces in the region to not grow summer – autumn crops in drought – hit areas until the rains begin.

The region plans to grow 370,000ha of crops in the summer – autumn crop, including 172,000ha of rice. Around 49,000ha of the rice crop have been sown so far.

Ninh Thuan Province should delay the crop in 13,000 – 15,000ha, or 52 – 60 per cent of its total farming area, the department said.

These areas receive irrigation water from the province’s 21 small dams and reservoirs, which are now prioritised for household use and animal husbandry.

Binh Thuan Province is estimated to have enough water for growing 12,500ha of summer – autumn rice in Duc Linh and Tanh Linh districts, but lack water in other areas now.

Luong Van Anh, deputy head of the department, said water in irrigation reservoirs and the Dai Ninh hydroelectric dam are reserved for household use, animal husbandry and irrigating dragon fruit orchards until the start of the rainy season.

 

Binh Thuan should delay the sowing schedule for around 30,000ha of summer – autumn rice, or 22  - 37 per cent of its total rice farming area until the end of June or there is enough water, he said.

To mitigate the impact of drought in the south-central region, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has drafted schedules for releasing water from the Dai Ninh, Don Duong, Ham Thuan – Da Mi, and An Khe – Ka Nak hydro-electric reservoirs for agricultural production and household use.

The department has urged local authorities to take proactive measures to mitigate the lack of water for households.

In Ninh Thuan, 12,156 people and 110,000 animals will face a severe water shortage next month if there is no rain.

The province plans to supply free water for household use amid a record drought, which is only forecast to end when it rains in mid-September.  VNS

Binh Thuan declares Level 2 drought emergency

Binh Thuan declares Level 2 drought emergency

The south-central coastal province of Binh Thuan declared a Level 2 emergency on May 7 regarding drought and water shortages.

Farmers miserable due to prolonged hot weather in Ninh Thuan

Farmers miserable due to prolonged hot weather in Ninh Thuan

Farmers have been still struggling to maintain agricultural production during prolonged hot weather in the coastal central province of Ninh Thuan.  

Central Vietnam faces water shortage for summer-autumn crop

Central Vietnam faces water shortage for summer-autumn crop

Thousands of hectares of farmland in the central region were likely to face severe water shortages for the summer-autumn rice crop, according to the General Department of Irrigation.  

 
 

Other News

.
HCM City doctors report increase in child drowning deaths, injuries
HCM City doctors report increase in child drowning deaths, injuries
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Doctors at children’s hospitals in HCM City have reported a number of drowning deaths of kids and related injuries in recent days.

French, Belgian police arrest 26 people involved in deaths of 39 Vietnamese in UK
French, Belgian police arrest 26 people involved in deaths of 39 Vietnamese in UK
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The French prosecutor's office said on Wednesday that 26 people had been arrested in France and Belgium in connection with the deaths of 39 Vietnamese citizens found in the back of a refrigerated lorry in Essex,

Eleven officials suspended for alleged bribery at Tenma Vietnam
Eleven officials suspended for alleged bribery at Tenma Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Eleven Vietnamese officials involved in tax and post-customs clearance inspections at Tenma Vietnam have been suspended from work for being implicated in alleged bribery.

India coronavirus: Trouble ahead for India's fight against infections
India coronavirus: Trouble ahead for India's fight against infections
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

India's fatality rate remains among the lowest in the world, but the rise in infections is worrying.

Coronavirus deaths in US top 100,000
Coronavirus deaths in US top 100,000
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The US has seen more deaths (currently 100,047) and infections (1.69 million) than any other country.

Taiwanese man prosecuted for drug trafficking
Taiwanese man prosecuted for drug trafficking
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Procuracy on May 27 issued a decision for the prosecution of a Taiwanese national for “trafficking drugs”, in line with Article 250 of the 2015 Criminal Code.

British COVID-19 patient now able to communicate
British COVID-19 patient now able to communicate
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The most critically ill COVID-19 patient in Vietnam is now able to make basic communication with doctors after his dosage of sedatives was reduced on May 27 evening, doctors have said.

HCM City needs hundreds of classrooms for first graders
HCM City needs hundreds of classrooms for first graders
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

HCM City will need more than 400 new classrooms at primary schools to make it possible for all first graders to study a full day as required by the new training programme for the 2020-2021 academic year. 

Use health insurance to tackle child malnutrition
Use health insurance to tackle child malnutrition
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam reported about 700,000 cases of acute malnutrition each year, of which about 230,000 were severe and required medical treatment, 

Road angels want to spread their wings
Road angels want to spread their wings
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

A Grab driver is hoping to create a huge network of first responders to help injured road crash victims.

Hanoi enjoys charming beauty of white lotus flowers in full bloom
Hanoi enjoys charming beauty of white lotus flowers in full bloom
PHOTOSicon  18 giờ trước 

Areas on the outskirts of Hanoi have seen thousands of white lotus flowers begin to bloom as their charm adds to the elegant beauty around the capital at this time of year.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 27
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 27
SOCIETYicon  27/05/2020 

One Vietnamese returning from Russia becomes latest COVID-19 case in Vietnam

Danang tightens Zika virus prevention after first case confirmed
Danang tightens Zika virus prevention after first case confirmed
SOCIETYicon  27/05/2020 

The central city of Danang has monitored up to 1,000 people after confirming the first Zika patient.

85 percent of articles in international publications are from education sector
85 percent of articles in international publications are from education sector
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

A new study by Duy Tan University found that 12,307 articles in international publications in 2019 can be found at Vietnamese addresses, 85 percent of which were by researchers in the educational sector.

Vietnam airports required to tighten Covid-19 prevention measures
Vietnam airports required to tighten Covid-19 prevention measures
SOCIETYicon  27/05/2020 

Local airports are required to keep applying safety protocol against Covid-19 as the pandemic has not been radically wiped out.

An Giang wants to regulate water flow to avoid landslides
An Giang wants to regulate water flow to avoid landslides
SOCIETYicon  27/05/2020 

The Mekong Delta province of An Giang has petitioned the Government for permission to regulate the flow of the Hau River as the potential risk of serious landslide could occur on National Highway 91.

Self autonomy a trend for Vietnamese universities
Self autonomy a trend for Vietnamese universities
SOCIETYicon  27/05/2020 

Nguyen Thu Thuy, Acting Director of the Higher Education Department under the Ministry of Education and Training, talks on what universities should do to be considered self-autonomy accredited.

Woman sacked after calling police on black man
Woman sacked after calling police on black man
SOCIETYicon  27/05/2020 

The woman, identified as Amy Cooper, called police saying an African-American man was threatening her life.

Sugarcane farmers in Soc Trang Province unable to sell crop
Sugarcane farmers in Soc Trang Province unable to sell crop
SOCIETYicon  27/05/2020 

Sugarcane farmers in Cu Lao Dung District, the largest sugarcane producer in Soc Trang Province, are likely to lose 150ha of sugarcane since they cannot find buyers for their crop, which is ready for harvest.

Four Minnesota cops fired after death of unarmed black man
Four Minnesota cops fired after death of unarmed black man
SOCIETYicon  27/05/2020 

The FBI investigates Minneapolis police after video shows man being arrested saying "I can't breathe".

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 