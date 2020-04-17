Special repatriation flight for stranded Thai nationals in Vietnam

The Royal Thai Embassy in Hanoi on April 17 announced that it is organizing a chartered repatriation flight for approximately 100 Thai nationals who are stranded in Vietnam due to the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

Thai nationals can contact with the Royal Thai Embassy through QR code .

The chartered Air Asia flight will operate on route Bangkok-Hanoi-Ho Chi Minh City-Bangkok.

Flight No FD9812 on route Hanoi-Ho Chi Minh City will take off at 8:50am and land at 10:55 am on April 22.

Flight No FD9813 on route Ho Chi Minh City-DonMuang will depart at 11:55 am and touch down at 1:35 pm on April 22.

Thai nationals and tourists who want to return home on the chartered flight can contact the Royal Thai Embassy through QR code or telephone and fax numbers: 84-04-38235092/4 Fax: 84-04-38235088 before 12:00 hours on April 19.

Upon arrival in Thailand all Thai nationals will undergo a 14-day isolation period. VOV

