Standing guard as independence proclaimed

03/09/2020    17:51 GMT+7

September 2 is no ordinary day on the Vietnamese calendar, and this year especially so.

Rewind 75 years to September 2, 1945, which is forever etched into the memory of every single Vietnamese.

This is our Independence Day.

Many around the country will have stories to tell. The older generation witnessed first-hand the remarkable events of that special day.

Those younger will speak of their ancestors, who proudly played a part in shaping Vietnam’s future.

Pham Gia Doc, on the other hand, was right in the thick of it. He remembers clearly the events of that day because of the important role he played.

Standing guard as independence proclaimed
ON DUTY: Pham Gia Doc was assigned to protect the podium where President Ho Chi Minh declared independence. VNS Photo Ly Ly Cao

As a member of the first police department, he was in charge of protecting the podium where President Ho Chi Minh read the Declaration of Independence of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam in Hanoi's Ba Dinh Square on September 2, 1945.

At that time, though, he didn’t know exactly who he was protecting.

“After we had seized power from the French colonialists and the Japanese Imperial Army, I was mobilised to the Department of Northern Police,” Doc said.

“Two days before the event, the director ordered me to protect the podium. I was worried. I had no idea what the podium looked like, what I had to do, or who was to address the crowd.

“Everything was confidential at the time, so we didn’t know anything. We just knew there would be a podium, but didn’t know that the President was to proclaim independence.”

As a policeman, however, Doc followed orders.

“At the podium that day, I just stood straight, kept my eyes ahead, and didn’t move,” the 97-year-old veteran said.

“From looking ahead, we could see who was coming in and who was going out, because there was only one way to the podium.”

 

Returning to the past once more, he remembered the atmosphere of that day, when people heard President Ho read the Declaration of Independence.

“The huge square was full of people,” Doc said. “Everyone stood silently listening, and after President Ho Chi Minh finished his speech there was happiness all around.”

“People cheered and chanted slogans supporting the new Government and the independence of Vietnam. Their voices echoed everywhere and everyone was excited and happy.”

Few people at the time knew exactly who Ho Chi Minh was. All most knew was that Nguyen Ai Quoc was the leader of the revolution.

But in fact Ho Chi Minh was Nguyen Ai Quoc.

Standing guard as independence proclaimed
DAY OF DAYS: Independence was declared on Sunday September 2, 1945. VNA/VNS Photo

“When they introduced President Ho Chi Minh, I felt strange,” Doc remembered. “Why was Ho Chi Minh speaking, when it was supposed to be Nguyen Ai Quoc?”

“During the revolution we knew of Nguyen Ai Quoc, who was to become President, but then Ho Chi Minh appeared. I wondered where this man Ho Chi Minh had come from. But I only thought it, and said nothing. We all stood next to each other, but no one said a word.”

“So when we were back at the Department of Northern Police, we asked who Ho Chi Minh was, and when we found out it was Nguyen Ai Quoc we finally felt at ease.”

Seventy-five years have since passed, but the glory of that day never fades and will stay in the heart of this old veteran and every Vietnamese citizen today, tomorrow, and the future.  VNS

Ly Ly Cao & Minh Phuong

