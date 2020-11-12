Storm Etau claims two lives in central region

Two deaths have been reported as storm Etau, the 12th hitting the East Sea this year, swept through the central region on November 10, bringing strong wind and heavy rains.

The North-South railway was submerged, forcing the SE2 train to stop at Khanh Hoa. The 19C National Highway through Xuan Long commune, Phu Yen province’s Dong Xuan district, was under 0.8m of water, disrupting traffic.

In Khanh Hoa province, power service was disrupted in the entire Khanh Vinh district, five communes in Van Ninh district and two communes in Ninh Hoa town. In nearby Phu Yen, blackouts happened in 68 out of the province’s total 110 communes.

Several dozens of houses were damaged or had their roofs blown away.

Localities are required to continue monitoring areas prone to landslides and flash floods and put in places forces for timely evacuating residents.

They are also told to keep a close watch of the movement of storm Vamco, so as to quickly inform vessels operating at sea to avoid dangerous waters.

Vamco is forecast to enter the East Sea on November 12, with winds of up to 133 km/h, and will then hit the central region on November 14-15./.VNA