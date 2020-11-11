Storm Etau inundates, isolates urban areas in Phu Yen, Dak Lak

Storm Etau, the 12th hitting the East Sea this year, swept through the central region on November 10, bringing strong wind, heavy rains, causing widespread blackouts and isolated numerous urban areas in the region.
|Tens of households in Phu Yen’s Tay Hoa District evacuate due to high floods (Photo: VNA)
|Tuy Hoa District people relocate cattle to safe place (Photo: VNA)
|Tens of households in Phu Yen’s Tay Hoa District move to safer places due to high floods (Photo: VNA)
|The storms brings heavy rain and strong wind, making trees in Phu Yen Province uproot. (Photo: VNA)
|Rising water level in the Krong Pach Thuong irrigation work is in risk of flooding hundreds of households in Cu San Commune, M’Drak District, Dak Lak Province. (Photo: VNA)
|Authority use canoes to supply food and evacuate households in low areas of Cu San commune, M’Drak district, Dak Lak province (Photo: VNA)
|A household in alley 2, Cu Yang Commune, Ea Kar District is flooded with water. (Photo: VNA)
|M’Drak authority supervises the evacuation works in Krong Pach Thuong irrigation work (Photo: VNA)
VNP/VNA
A tropical depression has strengthened into a tropical storm named Etau, the 12th in the East Sea this year, and is moving west towards the central coast of Vietnam.
