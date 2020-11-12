Storm Etau triggers dangerous weather events throughout the country

Many areas nationwide have been left submerged in floodwater due to spells of heavy rain triggered by Storm Etau, while the central region has continued to suffer from a series of deadly landslides.
VOV
Two deaths have been reported as storm Etau, the 12th hitting the East Sea this year, swept through the central region on November 10, bringing strong wind and heavy rains.
Minister of Home Affairs Le Vinh Tan said in order to remove the requirements on foreign language and informatics certificates in civil servant recruitment and rank promotion, his ministry is joining other ministries and branches to amend criteria.
The biggest difficulty in intestine transplantation is connecting arteries and veins to nourish the transplanted organ.
The Mekong Delta will have at least 300 km of expressway by 2025, said Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The.
Vietnamese netizens have reported the violation to Google and Apple.
Storm Etau claims two lives in central region
The urbanisation process in the outskirts of Hanoi is posing challenges in construction planning, including a lack of technical and social infrastructure, traffic congestion, floods and suspended projects.
Storm Vamco is moving towards the East Sea and is set to affect the central region of Vietnam, according to the National Centre for Hydrometeorology Forecasting.
Hundreds of households had to leave their houses yesterday night as floods suddenly rose sharply in Binh Dinh Province's Quy Nhon City.
The Varkey Foundation announced on November 11 the top 10 of the Global Teacher Prize 2020, with Vietnamese English teacher Ha Anh Phuong featured among the finalists.
Storm Etau, the 12th hitting the East Sea this year, swept through the central region on November 10, bringing strong wind, heavy rains, causing widespread blackouts and isolated numerous urban areas in the region.
Vietnam's smallest boy Dinh Van K'Re has died at the central Quang Ngai Hospital for Children and Women. He was 11 years old.
Gender biases and stereotypes often challenge ethnic minority women in remote areas. Many of them, however, have proved that women can do anything when they are empowered.
A liaison board for the Vietnamese community in Bangladesh has made its debut.
Latest landslide in Quang Nam kills one
Around 5.3 millions of Vietnamese people or 8.6 percent of the country’s population have pre-diabetes, announced Chairman of the Vietnam Association of Diabetes and Endocrinology Tran Huu Dang.
Deputy PM Truong Hoa Binh has urged the Transport Ministry to direct contractors to finish the upgrade of runways at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat international airports and put them into operation before the year-end - the peak travel season.
The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport will begin to perform traffic separation in front of arrival and departure terminals at Tan Son Nhat International Airport from November 14 according to a proposal of the airport.
Vietnam confirmed 33 new imported cases of COVID-19 last week, raising its patient tally to 1,213, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
The planned new 55km-long route, or 827E axis road, connecting HCM City and Long An and Tien Giang provinces is expected to promote goods transport and tourism development in the southwestern region.
