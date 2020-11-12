Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Storm Etau triggers dangerous weather events throughout the country

12/11/2020    17:04 GMT+7

Many areas nationwide have been left submerged in floodwater due to spells of heavy rain triggered by Storm Etau, while the central region has continued to suffer from a series of deadly landslides.

Landslides serve to cause great difficult for local people attempting to travel on roads in Vinh Kim commune of Vinh Thanh district in the south-central province of Binh Dinh.
The administration of Binh Dinh province inspect landslide sites in order to devise relevant solutions to help ease traffic for local residents.
Heavy rain over the past few days has led to landslides on many roads heading towards the mountainous districts in the central province of Quang Ngai.
Authorities in Hoi An city in Quang Nam province erect barriers and warning signs in an attempt to prevent residents and vehicles from accessing flood-prone areas.
Residents utilise boats as they travel in Hoi An city. The use of such vessels is done in order to get on with normal life amid rising floodwater.
Due to upstream flooding and spells of torrential downpours caused by Storm Etau, the central province of Thua Thien-Hue has been left submerged in a metre of water.
Residents of Thua Thien-Hue province face up to the challenges caused by landslides.
Many areas throughout Quang Dien district in Hue city have been flooded again, with thousands of local people being evacuated to safe areas.
Storm Etau claims two lives in central region
Storm Etau claims two lives in central region
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Two deaths have been reported as storm Etau, the 12th hitting the East Sea this year, swept through the central region on November 10, bringing strong wind and heavy rains.

Minister of Home Affairs: foreign language, informatics certificates will no longer be required
Minister of Home Affairs: foreign language, informatics certificates will no longer be required
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Minister of Home Affairs Le Vinh Tan said in order to remove the requirements on foreign language and informatics certificates in civil servant recruitment and rank promotion, his ministry is joining other ministries and branches to amend criteria.

Vietnamese doctors carry out first-ever intestine transplants from live donors
Vietnamese doctors carry out first-ever intestine transplants from live donors
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The biggest difficulty in intestine transplantation is connecting arteries and veins to nourish the transplanted organ.

Mekong Delta to have at least 300 km of expressway by 2025
Mekong Delta to have at least 300 km of expressway by 2025
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The Mekong Delta will have at least 300 km of expressway by 2025, said Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The.

Chinese technology firm found inserting illegal nine-dash line on app
Chinese technology firm found inserting illegal nine-dash line on app
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnamese netizens have reported the violation to Google and Apple.

VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 11 (updated hourly)
VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 11 (updated hourly)
SOCIETYicon  11/11/2020 

Storm Etau claims two lives in central region

Hanoi's suburban districts need better planning
Hanoi's suburban districts need better planning
SOCIETYicon  11/11/2020 

The urbanisation process in the outskirts of Hanoi is posing challenges in construction planning, including a lack of technical and social infrastructure, traffic congestion, floods and suspended projects.

Storm Vamco heading to East Sea
Storm Vamco heading to East Sea
SOCIETYicon  11/11/2020 

Storm Vamco is moving towards the East Sea and is set to affect the central region of Vietnam, according to the National Centre for Hydrometeorology Forecasting.

Hundreds of households evacuated as flood rose in Binh Dinh
Hundreds of households evacuated as flood rose in Binh Dinh
SOCIETYicon  11/11/2020 

Hundreds of households had to leave their houses yesterday night as floods suddenly rose sharply in Binh Dinh Province's Quy Nhon City.

Local ethnic girl among leading teachers worldwide
Local ethnic girl among leading teachers worldwide
SOCIETYicon  11/11/2020 

The Varkey Foundation announced on November 11 the top 10 of the Global Teacher Prize 2020, with Vietnamese English teacher Ha Anh Phuong featured among the finalists.

Storm Etau inundates, isolates urban areas in Phu Yen, Dak Lak
Storm Etau inundates, isolates urban areas in Phu Yen, Dak Lak
SOCIETYicon  11/11/2020 

Storm Etau, the 12th hitting the East Sea this year, swept through the central region on November 10, bringing strong wind, heavy rains, causing widespread blackouts and isolated numerous urban areas in the region.

Vietnam's smallest boy dies
Vietnam's smallest boy dies
SOCIETYicon  11/11/2020 

Vietnam's smallest boy Dinh Van K'Re has died at the central Quang Ngai Hospital for Children and Women. He was 11 years old.

Ethnic minority women succeed with start-ups
Ethnic minority women succeed with start-ups
SOCIETYicon  11/11/2020 

Gender biases and stereotypes often challenge ethnic minority women in remote areas. Many of them, however, have proved that women can do anything when they are empowered.

Liaison board for Vietnamese community in Bangladesh makes debut
Liaison board for Vietnamese community in Bangladesh makes debut
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  11/11/2020 

A liaison board for the Vietnamese community in Bangladesh has made its debut.

VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 10 (updated hourly)
VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 10 (updated hourly)
SOCIETYicon  10/11/2020 

Latest landslide in Quang Nam kills one

Over 5.3 millions of Vietnamese people have pre-diabetes
Over 5.3 millions of Vietnamese people have pre-diabetes
SOCIETYicon  10/11/2020 

Around 5.3 millions of Vietnamese people or 8.6 percent of the country’s population have pre-diabetes, announced Chairman of the Vietnam Association of Diabetes and Endocrinology Tran Huu Dang.

Upgrade of Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat runways urged to be completed by year-end
Upgrade of Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat runways urged to be completed by year-end
SOCIETYicon  10/11/2020 

Deputy PM Truong Hoa Binh has urged the Transport Ministry to direct contractors to finish the upgrade of runways at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat international airports and put them into operation before the year-end - the peak travel season.

Tan Son Nhat Airport to perform traffic separation from November 14
Tan Son Nhat Airport to perform traffic separation from November 14
SOCIETYicon  10/11/2020 

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport will begin to perform traffic separation in front of arrival and departure terminals at Tan Son Nhat International Airport from November 14 according to a proposal of the airport.

Weekly COVID-19 update
Weekly COVID-19 update
SOCIETYicon  10/11/2020 

Vietnam confirmed 33 new imported cases of COVID-19 last week, raising its patient tally to 1,213, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

New axis road to boost development in southwestern region
New axis road to boost development in southwestern region
SOCIETYicon  10/11/2020 

The planned new 55km-long route, or 827E axis road, connecting HCM City and Long An and Tien Giang provinces is expected to promote goods transport and tourism development in the southwestern region.

