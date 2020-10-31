Storm Goni, the tenth storm of the year, entered the East Sea on Monday morning and is forecasted to cause torrential rains for the central region of Vietnam.

According to the National Centre for Hydrometeorology Forecasting, at around 4 am this morning, November 2, the storm was at roughly 820 km from the southeast of the Hoang Sa (Paracel) Archipelago, with the strongest wind power near its year of between 75-90 kilometre per hour.

Storm Goni forecasted to bring heavy rains for Vietnam



Despite having the lower wind speed against the level predicted earlier, the typhoon would still lead to adverse downpours for the central region of Vietnam, particularly localities from Danang City to Quang Ngai Province, on November 4-5.



In the next 24 hours, the storm would move west-northwest at the speed of 15-20 kilometre per hour. At 4 on Tuesday morning, it would be 340 kilometres from the Southeast of Paracel Archipelago at the wind power of 60-90 kilometres per hour.



Over the 48 to 72 hours to come, it is forecasted to travel west at a speed of about 10 kilometres per hour to make landfall in localities from Danang City to Phu Yen Province and then weaken into a tropical depression, which will move in the southwest direction at the same speed. Dtinews

Nguyen Duong