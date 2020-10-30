Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
31/10/2020 12:23:47 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Storm Molave continues to impact central provinces

31/10/2020    11:16 GMT+7

Storm Molave, which has killed at least 24 people in central coastal provinces in recent days according to disaster agencies, flooded many localities in Nghe An Province on Friday.

Heavy rain floods many houses in Thanh Chương District, Nghe An Province on Friday.

In the province's Vinh City, many roads and residential areas have been flooded, with some areas in 1m deep water and local rescue forces faced many obstacles in accessing flooded places to take people to safety.

Thanh Chương District was the most severely affected with most of its communes divided by floods.

Several houses were submerged to the roof due to rain and floods and vehicles could not travel due to landslides in many spots along the route from Vinh City to the district.

Provincial and local authorities went to the scene to direct the relocation of residents living in flooded areas and provide life vests and food for isolated households.

During Thursday night and Friday morning, more than 800 households were relocated to safe places.

In Hà Tĩnh Province, winds Friday morning swept through Yên Điềm Village, blowing away the roofs of dozens of houses in Thịnh Lộc Commune, said Trần Văn Nghĩa, chairman of Thịnh Lộc Commune People's Committee, Lộc Hà District.

Local government, police, soldiers and residents have been helping affected families repair houses but they face difficulties due to heavy rains and the strong wind.

At present, many downstream areas are deeply flooded and isolated due to heavy rains and water discharged from hydropower reservoirs.

Deputy Director of the National Centre for Meteorological and Hydrological Forecasting Vũ Đức Long said due to the strengthening cold air, provinces from Thanh Hóa to Quảng Bình are expected to experience rainfall from 100-200mm, or even more than 300, particularly in Nghệ An and Hà Tĩnh provinces from October 30-31.

He said that around 9am Friday, the water level on the Ngàn Sâu River, Hà Tĩnh Province, reached 8m, 0.5m higher than alarm level 1.

The water level in other local rivers is also predicted to rise and flash floods and landslides are likely to continue in central provinces.

The Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control also sent an urgent dispatch to the Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Search and Rescue in Nghệ An and Hà Tĩnh provinces to request the two provinces closely monitor the development of the weather and ensure the safety of dyke systems as water levels in rivers rise.

Local authorities and forces need to have a plan to evacuate people and property.

Rescue efforts

Speaking at a meeting on Friday in Hà Nội, deputy director of the Office of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control Nguyễn Văn Tiến requested forces co-ordinate with local authorities to find people missing after landslides in Quảng Nam Province and on two fishing vessels of Bình Định Province.

Provinces and cities impacted by the storm must check damaged households, promptly provide food, inspect reservoirs to ensure safety and relocate people living in areas with a high risk of flash floods, landslides, low lying areas, along rivers and downstream of reservoirs to safety.

 

Brigade 270 staff ofMilitary Region 5 on Friday search for missing people at the landslide site inTrà Leng Commune, Nam Trà My District. 

In Quảng Nam Province, landslides hindered rescue forces from searching for missing people who went missing after a landslide on Wednesday in Phước Sơn District.

Nguyễn Mạnh Hà, head of the Frontline Steering Committee for Search and Rescue Front, Quảng Nam Province, said rescue forces faced many difficulties as the water level in streams rose to 3-4m.

On Thursday, the forces tried to gain access to the site but they were still about 45km from it.

He requested the military use helicopters to take part in the rescue work.

Hà said all upland roads in Phước Sơn District have been eroded in many spots and people in isolated areas are likely to face serious food shortages.

The local government is setting up a plan to provide food for Phước Lộc and Phước Thành communes as their provisions were swept away.

Specialised equipment and sniffer dogs have been mobilised to search for victims of the landslide in Nam Trà My District’s Trà Leng Commune, Quảng Nam Province.

According to vice chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Hồ Quảng Bửu, at 2pm on Thursday, the rescue force approached Trà Leng Commune’s village 1, where a landslide buried and injured many local residents.

Thirty-three people were rescued while the bodies of six people were recovered, he said, adding rescue operations are still ongoing to search for the remaining 14.

Bửu said a landslide in Trà Vân Commune left 12 people injured and eight dead.

The injured victims are getting treatment at the district hospital.

Local authorities visited and provided initial support of VNĐ2 million to the family of each victim.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Health set up seven working groups to help address post-flooding environmental issues, promote disease prevention and offer nutrition consultation to seven central provinces which were hit by recent storms and floods.

The groups will work in Hà Tĩnh, Quảng Bình, Quảng Trị, Thừa Thiên - Huế, Quảng Nam, Quảng Ngãi and Bình Định provinces.

They will work to assess the risk of infectious diseases and the response capacity of the local health system and examine, supervise and support local medical workers and people in taking measures to tackle environmental issues, spraying insecticides, and sterilising water containers.

Nutrition consultation will be provided to local people, especially pregnant women, young children and the elderly. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Children must be taught online safety skills: experts
Children must be taught online safety skills: experts
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Internet users in Vietnam, especially children, face many risks online, according to experts.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 30
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 30
SOCIETYicon  30/10/2020 

Three Binh Dinh fishermen adrift at sea saved

Vietnam starts COVID-19 vaccine trials on monkeys
Vietnam starts COVID-19 vaccine trials on monkeys
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Do Tuan Dat, director of developer Vaccine and Biological Production No. 1 (Vabiotech), said on October 30 that Vietnamese researchers have begun performing trials for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine on monkeys.

Helicopters to be used for Quang Nam landslide rescue
Helicopters to be used for Quang Nam landslide rescue
SOCIETYicon  30/10/2020 

Authorities in the central province of Quang Nam have planned to use helicopters in the rescue of eight people who are missing in two landslides.

Streets of Da Nang, Quang Nam devastated after storm Molave
Streets of Da Nang, Quang Nam devastated after storm Molave
SOCIETYicon  30/10/2020 

After storm Molave swept over the central provinces of Quang Nam and Da Nang, the streets of the two cities were destructed with fallen trees on the road and many houses with their roofs blown away ...

Digital transformation will challenge teachers to step out of their ‘safety zone’
Digital transformation will challenge teachers to step out of their ‘safety zone’
FEATUREicon  22 giờ trước 

If teachers don’t undergo transformation, or do this by half, the digital transformation process will be stagnant.

Education system urged to speed up digital transformation
Education system urged to speed up digital transformation
SOCIETYicon  30/10/2020 

Educational establishments should explore new ways of teaching, including online and through TV, radio and others, since the Government is seeking to speed up digital transformation in the sector,

Vietnamese engineer honoured in Czech Republic
Vietnamese engineer honoured in Czech Republic
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  23 giờ trước 

Engineer Trinh Tan, Chairman of the Vietnamese Association in North Morava and Ostrava, has been awarded with the first-class Order of national service of the Czech Republic State.

Stiffer fines for mask violators
Stiffer fines for mask violators
SOCIETYicon  30/10/2020 

The Vietnamese Government is planning to fine people who don’t wear masks in public places up to VND3,000,000 (US$130).

North-South high-speed railway to be core part of national transport system
North-South high-speed railway to be core part of national transport system
SOCIETYicon  30/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc asked the Ministry of Transport to propose a feasible plan for the North-South high-speed railway, considering this the backbone of the national strategy on railway development by 2050.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 29
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 29
SOCIETYicon  29/10/2020 

Ministry raises warnings over winter-spring diseases

Another landslide in Quang Nam buried 11 people
Another landslide in Quang Nam buried 11 people
SOCIETYicon  29/10/2020 

Reports of another deadly landslide in central Vietnam have emerged, killing three people and leaving eight missing.

Quang Ngai to evacuate over 12,000 people to avoid flooding
Quang Ngai to evacuate over 12,000 people to avoid flooding
SOCIETYicon  29/10/2020 

Quang Ngai is preparing to evacuate over 12,000 residents to avoid flooding in the downstream of the Tra Khuc, Ve and Tra Cau rivers.

A fun vision of learning what you please
A fun vision of learning what you please
SOCIETYicon  29/10/2020 

Nguyen Quang Tung and Luu Phuong Thao are two young and aspiring educators hoping to change conventional learning and teaching.

Hundreds tested negative after coming into contact with suspected COVID-19 patient
Hundreds tested negative after coming into contact with suspected COVID-19 patient
SOCIETYicon  29/10/2020 

More than 340 people who either had direct or indirect contact with a COVID-19 positive patient who was working in HCM City have all tested negative for the virus. 

Photos show initial impact of Typhoon Molave on central Vietnam
Photos show initial impact of Typhoon Molave on central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  29/10/2020 

With Typhoon Molave making landfall in the central region on October 28, many homes have had their roofs blown off, an array of trees have toppled over, and large swathes of crops have been damaged.

Benefits of the personal identification number
Benefits of the personal identification number
SOCIETYicon  29/10/2020 

Colonel Nguyen Thi Thu Que, deputy director of the Legal Department of Administrative and Judicial Reform, the Ministry of Public Security, talks about the law on residence, which was recently discussed at the NA meeting this month.

Cat Linh – Ha Dong railway project still not open for commercial operation
Cat Linh – Ha Dong railway project still not open for commercial operation
SOCIETYicon  29/10/2020 

French consultants will give final assessments before the Cat Linh – Ha Dong railway is put into commercial operation, but they cannot come to Vietnam until November.

Quang Nam: Landslides kill seven, leave 46 missing
Quang Nam: Landslides kill seven, leave 46 missing
SOCIETYicon  29/10/2020 

At least seven people have died and 46 are missing after landslides hit two mountainous communes in Nam Tra My district, central Quang Nam province, on October 28.

Two former deputy general directors of BIDV face jail terms of 6-7 years
Two former deputy general directors of BIDV face jail terms of 6-7 years
SOCIETYicon  29/10/2020 

Procurators on October 28 proposed prison sentences ranging from three to 19 years for 12 defendants involved in violations at the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 