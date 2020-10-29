Storm Molave makes landfall in central Vietnam

Storm Molave made landfall in central Vietnam at noon on Oct. 28, bringing winds as strong as 115-135km an hour and rainfall of 100-320mm throughout the region.

The disaster risk of the Molave storm is at Level 4 out of the country's five warning levels.

According to preliminary report, by 5pm of Oct. 28, the storm made 34 houses collapsed and 56,136 other unroofed.

The storm also killed 2 people and left 26 others missing.

PM urges prompt rescue efforts after severe landslide hits central province

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on late October 28 issued a dispatch urging all necessary measures to rescue victims of a severe landslide that hit a mountainous commune in central Quang Nam province.

The dispatch was sent to the National Committee for Disaster Response and Search and Rescue, the Defence Minister, the Commander of Military Zone 5, and the People’s Committee of Quang Nam province.

It was issued right after the landslide ravaged Tra Leng commune, Nam Tra My district, on October 28 evening, burying many local residents.

The PM requested the disaster response committee, military forces and local authorities to coordinate with relevant forces, and use any measure necessary to promptly rescue the victims./.

Minister asks for proactive measures to respond to Storm Molave

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong on October 28 asked relevant localities and agencies, and people in the central and Central Highlands regions to take proactive measures in coping with Storm Molave and its consequences, towards minimising its impact.

He also emphasised the need to ensure safety for people in storm-resistant houses.

It is necessary to immediately bring people in downstream and low-lying areas to safer areas.

He asked for scientific and strict operation of reservoirs and hydropower plants in the north-central region as the storm will still cause rains in the next 1-2 days.

The minister also stressed the need to focus on the restoration of production, and environment treatment after flood.

Storm Molave – the ninth in Vietnam, swept through many localities in the regions, causing heavy rains and strong wind in the night of October 27.

Initial statistics show that it destroyed 34 houses and blew the roof of 56,163 others.

According to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, after making a landfall in the region from Da Nang city to Phu Yen province in the afternoon of October 28, the storm weakened into a tropical depression, delivering drenching rains and strong gusts to central localities.

It is moving to the west at a speed of 20-25 km per hour and later weaken into a low pressure in Thailand.

The centre said water level in rivers from Quang Tri to Binh Dinh, Kon Tum and Gia Lai are rising.

It also predicted the risk of flash floods, landslides in mountainous areas, inundation in low-lying areas, riverside and urban areas in localities from Nghe An to Binh Dinh and the Central Highlands./.VNA