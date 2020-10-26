Storm Molave ravages central coastal provinces

Houses have been damaged, trees uprooted as storm Molave hit some central coastal provinces from Danang to Phu Yen at noon on Wednesday.

Houses were damaged by the storm in Ly Son Island, Quang Ngai Province.

A street in Quang Ngai City is in mess in the storm

At 12 pm, the storm made landfall from Danang to Phu Yen with wind speed at 115-135km per hour.









A tree is uprooted in Phu Yen Province

In Quang Ngai and Quang Nam, and Phu Yen provinces, strong wind together with heavy rains threw house roofs and uprooted trees. Many areas saw widespread power outages and telephone line cuts.









Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Nguyen Xuan Cuong, said that the storm would last long and remain strong.

"We are still trying to rescue the crew members of two fishing boats in Binh Dinh Province," he said.

The minister also said that due attention would be paid to protect infrastructure, especially hydropower reservoirs.

Tourists boats being damaged while anchored in Ly Son Island.



Statistics from the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control said that as of 11 am on October 28, two injuries had been recorded in Binh Dinh Province, three houses had collapsed while over 480 other houses had been unroofed. Dtinews