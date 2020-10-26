Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/10/2020 16:42:04 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Storm Molave ravages central coastal provinces

28/10/2020    16:40 GMT+7

Houses have been damaged, trees uprooted as storm Molave hit some central coastal provinces from Danang to Phu Yen at noon on Wednesday.

Houses were damaged by the storm in Ly Son Island, Quang Ngai Province.

A street in Quang Ngai City is in mess in the storm

At 12 pm, the storm made landfall from Danang to Phu Yen with wind speed at 115-135km per hour.


A tree is uprooted in Phu Yen Province

In Quang Ngai and Quang Nam, and Phu Yen provinces, strong wind together with heavy rains threw house roofs and uprooted trees. Many areas saw widespread power outages and telephone line cuts.


 


Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Nguyen Xuan Cuong, said that the storm would last long and remain strong.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Nguyen Xuan Cuong, said that the storm would cause heavy rains in some more days.

"We are still trying to rescue the crew members of two fishing boats in Binh Dinh Province," he said.

The minister also said that due attention would be paid to protect infrastructure, especially hydropower reservoirs.

Tourists boats being damaged while anchored in Ly Son Island. 

Statistics from the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control said that as of 11 am on October 28, two injuries had been recorded in Binh Dinh Province, three houses had collapsed while over 480 other houses had been unroofed. Dtinews

 
 

Other News

.
Storm Molave made landfall in central Vietnam
Storm Molave made landfall in central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Storm Molave made landfall in central Vietnam at noon on Wednesday, bringing winds as strong as 115-135km an hour and rainfall of 100-320mm throughout the region.

Ministry of Health tightens the management of medical waste during floods
Ministry of Health tightens the management of medical waste during floods
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has told health facilities in flood-hit areas to prioritise clean water and ensure the areas are thoroughly disinfected to stop the spread of diseases.

Two dead as storm Molave approaches central Vietnam
Two dead as storm Molave approaches central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Storm Molave, the worst to hit Vietnam in the last two decades according to experts, was fast approaching the central coastline on Wednesday morning and has already claimed two lives.

Storm Molave fast approaching Vietnam's central coastline
Storm Molave fast approaching Vietnam's central coastline
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Storm Molave is forecast to land on the central coast from Quang Nam to Binh Dinh by 10 am on October 28, according to Deputy Director of the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Hoang Phuc Lam.

Four Vietnamese universities make global rankings
Four Vietnamese universities make global rankings
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam has four representatives in the 2021 Best Global Universities rankings put out by the US News & World Report. ​

It’s necessary to not increase basic salary for civil servants in 2021: expert
It’s necessary to not increase basic salary for civil servants in 2021: expert
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Associate Professor Dinh Trong Thinh, a senior lecture of the Academy of Finance speaks about the Government’s proposal to not increase the monthly basic salary for civil servants and public employees next year.

House in Quang Ninh provides shelter for victims of gender-based violence
House in Quang Ninh provides shelter for victims of gender-based violence
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Nguyen Thi Nga (not her real name) got married when she was 21 years old.

WB: Annual losses caused by natural disasters in VN hit US$11 bln
WB: Annual losses caused by natural disasters in VN hit US$11 bln
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Annual losses to people’s well-being from natural disasters are estimated at around US$11 billion in purchasing power parity terms, according to WB’s report on Vietnam’s coastal development between opportunity and disaster risk.

Vietnamese doctor on the frontline against COVID-19
Vietnamese doctor on the frontline against COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Dr Nguyen Trung Cap and his colleagues at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi shaved their heads during their long stay at the hospital fighting COVID-19.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 27
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 27
SOCIETYicon  27/10/2020 

 Police detain 20 foreigners illegally entering Vietnam

HCM City speeds up sub-projects for smart city development
HCM City speeds up sub-projects for smart city development
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

HCM City is speeding up the progress of key sub-projects under the project to turn the city into a smart city from 2017 to 2020 with a vision to 2025.

Young men save hundreds from floods in Ha Tinh
Young men save hundreds from floods in Ha Tinh
SOCIETYicon  27/10/2020 

Now the waters have started to recede in flood-hit Cam Due Commune in central province of Ha Tinh’s Cam Xuyen District, local residents have set up a collective clean-up group.

Kidney dialysis treatment falling short in Vietnam
Kidney dialysis treatment falling short in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  27/10/2020 

Just one third of all kidney dialysis patients nationwide are receiving proper treatment, a health congress held in Hanoi was told on Saturday.

Localities brace for storm Molave
Localities brace for storm Molave
SOCIETYicon  27/10/2020 

Tropical Storm Molave entered the East Sea on October 26, becoming the ninth storm hitting Vietnam this year.

Central region battens down the hatches
Central region battens down the hatches
SOCIETYicon  27/10/2020 

Residents have been instructed to leave temporary housing in the central provinces of Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai and Da Nang before 5pm on Tuesday before Storm Molave makes landfall on Wednesday.

Mass masking – factor for Vietnam’s COVID-19 success
Mass masking – factor for Vietnam’s COVID-19 success
SOCIETYicon  27/10/2020 

Vietnam has been hailed for overcoming two waves of the COVID-19 pandemic with the minimum casualties thanks to a variety of measures it has applied, especially the enforcement of masking regulation is essential to outbreak containment.

Storm Molave to lash central region
Storm Molave to lash central region
SOCIETYicon  27/10/2020 

Storm Molave, the ninth of this year and the fourth within a month, will make a landfall in the central region, from Thua Thien-Hue to Khanh Hoa province,

Northern region forecasted to see first strong cold snap next month
Northern region forecasted to see first strong cold snap next month
SOCIETYicon  27/10/2020 

The northern region of Vietnam would experience the first strong cold spell in mid-November, according to the National Centre for Hydrometeorology Forecasting.

Former transport minister prosecuted for State asset management violations
Former transport minister prosecuted for State asset management violations
SOCIETYicon  27/10/2020 

The Supreme People’s Procuracy has issued an indictment prosecuting former transport officials and their accomplices involving in the case of Dinh Ngoc He (alias “Ut troc”), 

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 26
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 26
SOCIETYicon  26/10/2020 

Storm Molave to enter the East Sea

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 