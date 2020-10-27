Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/10/2020 10:19:36 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Storm Molave to lash central region

27/10/2020    09:59 GMT+7

Storm Molave, the ninth of this year and the fourth within a month, will make a landfall in the central region, from Thua Thien-Hue to Khanh Hoa province,

with heavy rain and winds of up to 133 km per hour on October 27 night, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Storm Molave to lash central region hinh anh 1

Boats are instructed to find safe habour (Photo: VNA).

As of 4 am on October 27, the storm’s eye was some 320 km north-northeast of Song Tu Tay island, with the strongest winds reaching 135-150 km per hour and gust of up to 167-183 km per hour. 

It is expected that by 4 am on October 28, the storm’s eye will be right over waters of the coastline from Da Nang city to Phu Yen province, with the maximum wind speed of 165 km per hour.

Torrential downpours will blanket the central localities from October 27-29. Inundation is forecast for lagoons and low-lying areas from Thua Thien-Hue to Quang Ngai province.

The committee said Molave is as strong as Storm Damrey in 2017 which left 123 people dead or missing and caused damage worth 22 trillion VND (951.45 million USD).

Cities and provinces in the central region have well informed local vessels of the storm’s direction, instructed them to find safe habour, and worked to ensure safety for aquaculture activities.

Experts said locals should have plans on food and water for a couple of days, as well as keep updated with the storm’s developments.

PM orders nation to brace for approaching storm

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and relevant ministries, agencies, and localities to keep a close watch on and outline preventive measures against storm Molave, which entered the East Sea on October 26.

As of 10 am on October 26, Molave, which is numbered 9th in Vietnam this year, was some 620 km east-northeast of Song Tu Tay Island, with winds of up to 135 km/h, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

It is expected that by 10 am on October 28, the storm’s eye will be right over waters close to the coastline from Da Nang city south to Phu Yen province, with winds in the eye reaching 100-135 km/h and gust of up to 167-183km per hour.

After making landfall in the central region, the storm will weaken to a tropical low-pressure system.

Heavy rains will blanket central localities from October 27 to 29, according to the centre.

In his dispatch, the PM asked ministries, agencies, and localities to give top priority to ensuring the safety of life and property.

 

Efforts should be taken to evacuate residents and vehicles from dangerous areas. Ships should not go out to sea.

Localities were requested to outline plans regarding food, medicine, and essential items for areas prone to flooding. Human resources, vehicles, and equipment must be ready for emergencies.

The National Committee for Disaster Response and Search and Rescue, the Ministry of Defence, and the Ministry of Public Security must stand ready to support localities to evacuate local people and carry out search and rescue operations. Meanwhile, Vietnam Television, Voice of Vietnam, and media agencies have been ordered to improve communications work to raise public awareness about the storm.

Typhoon Molave lashes Philippines’ Luzon island, 12 fishermen missing

Storm Molave to lash central region
Storm Molave to lash central region


Typhoon Molave lashes the southern part of the Philippines’ main Luzon island overnight on October 25, dumping heavy rains, toppling power lines and leaving at least 12 fishermen missing. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Typhoon Molave lashed the southern part of the Philippines’ main Luzon island overnight on October 25, dumping heavy rains, toppling power lines and leaving at least 12 fishermen missing, disaster officials said.

The strong typhoon, packing wind speeds of 125 km per hour and gusts of up to 150 kph, caused flooding and prompted forced evacuation orders for tens of thousands of people.

There was no immediate report of casualties, but 12 fishermen at sea failed to return to Catanduanes province off the country’s eastern coast, an official of the civil defence office told the local DZMM radio, adding that they have been missing for 24 hours.

Search and rescue operations are underway.

Molave, the 17th typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, follows Tropical Storm Saudel, which last week caused widespread flooding in Quezon province in the Calabarzon region, southeast of the capital Manila.

In Albay province, 15,000 evacuees were allowed to return to their homes but many areas remained inundated and without power.

About half of the Philippines’ 107 million population live in the Luzon region. The country is hit by an average 20 typhoons each year.

The agriculture agency said affected regions were able to harvest crops from some 133,292 hectares of farmland before the typhoon arrived, saving an estimated 530,593 tonnes of unmilled rice from destruction.

Molave is forecast to exit the Philippines on October 27 morning and head towards Vietnam./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Northern region forecasted to see first strong cold snap next month
Northern region forecasted to see first strong cold snap next month
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The northern region of Vietnam would experience the first strong cold spell in mid-November, according to the National Centre for Hydrometeorology Forecasting.

Former transport minister prosecuted for State asset management violations
Former transport minister prosecuted for State asset management violations
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The Supreme People’s Procuracy has issued an indictment prosecuting former transport officials and their accomplices involving in the case of Dinh Ngoc He (alias “Ut troc”), 

$1.13 billion poured into HCM City’s anti-flooding projects in four years
$1.13 billion poured into HCM City’s anti-flooding projects in four years
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

A total of VND26 trillion ($1.13 billion) has been used for HCM City’s anti-flooding projects in the 2016-2020 period, according to the municipal Department of Construction.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 26
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 26
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Storm Molave to enter the East Sea

Central region residents get help to clean up after historic floods
Central region residents get help to clean up after historic floods
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Dau Thi Lien tried to find something usable in the rubble, but there wasn't much left except for some books, clothes and a table and some chairs, all covered in mud.

PM summons urgent meeting as Storm Molave enters East Sea
PM summons urgent meeting as Storm Molave enters East Sea
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc presided over a teleconference with local leaders to discuss preparations for Storm Molave, the ninth storm to hit Viet Nam this year.

Quang Binh’s roads severely damaged by floods
Quang Binh’s roads severely damaged by floods
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Continuous flooding in the past half month has caused huge damage to the transport system in the central province of Quang Binh. Many roads were eroded, seriously affecting transport in the central coastal locality.

Eight more imported cases of COVID-19 reported in Vietnam
Eight more imported cases of COVID-19 reported in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  25/10/2020 

Eight more imported cases of COVID-19 were reported in Việt Nam on Sunday evening, all Vietnamese citizens, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Six transport projects in Tan Son Nhat Airport area remain unimplemented because of site clearance problems
Six transport projects in Tan Son Nhat Airport area remain unimplemented because of site clearance problems
SOCIETYicon  26/10/2020 

Six projects that would ease traffic congestion in the gateway area to Tan Son Nhat International Airports, with total investment capital of VND7 trillion, remain unimplemented because of site clearance problems.

Harvard professor suggests digital transformation solutions for education in Vietnam
Harvard professor suggests digital transformation solutions for education in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  25/10/2020 

Vietnam’s recent efforts to cope with the Covid-19 pandemic and the determination to pioneer the digital transformation in the educational sector have been praised by international organizations and Harvard University professors.

PM inspects post-flood recovery efforts in central region
PM inspects post-flood recovery efforts in central region
SOCIETYicon  25/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Saturday underlined the urgent need to get life back to normal for people in flood-hit areas in the central region.

Another storm heading toward East Sea
Another storm heading toward East Sea
SOCIETYicon  25/10/2020 

A tropical storm called Molave has formed in the East Sea, and is moving in northwest direction at a speed of 20 km per hour and is anticipated to gain strength within the next few days.

The dream city: Thu Duc or Saigon
The dream city: Thu Duc or Saigon
SOCIETYicon  25/10/2020 

Painstakingly preparing for the formation of a new city temporarily named Thu Duc, the HCMC authorities are trying to gather feedback on it from city dwellers.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 25
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 25
SOCIETYicon  25/10/2020 

Venezuela-Vietnam Friendship Association debuts

Vietnam enters 53rd consecutive day without community infections
Vietnam enters 53rd consecutive day without community infections
SOCIETYicon  25/10/2020 

Vietnam had no new cases of COVID-19 to report as of 6 a.m on October 25, entering the 53rd consecutive day without any new infections in the community, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Commuters in Hanoi and HCM City willing to use metro: JICA survey
Commuters in Hanoi and HCM City willing to use metro: JICA survey
SOCIETYicon  24/10/2020 

Hanoi and HCM City are willing to use urban railways once they are put into operation, according to a survey conducted by the Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA) of more than 6,000 residents in the two big cities.

People nationwide dig deep for stricken central region
People nationwide dig deep for stricken central region
SOCIETYicon  24/10/2020 

People nationwide have offered support to residents of the flood-stricken central region in recent days, their hearts touched by the plight of thousands of their compatriots.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 24
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 24
SOCIETYicon  24/10/2020 

PM approves over $23mil. to support flood-hit localities

Country needs over 45,000 teachers in public preschools
Country needs over 45,000 teachers in public preschools
SOCIETYicon  24/10/2020 

According to local reports, the country needs almost 45,242 teachers in public preschools in the academic year 2019-2020.

Da Nang issues key resolution shaping city’s growth
Da Nang issues key resolution shaping city’s growth
SOCIETYicon  24/10/2020 

The 22nd Party Congress of Da Nang city concluded on October 22 after three days of sitting, with the issuance of a resolution targeting the comprehensive development of the city over the next five years.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 