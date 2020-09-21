Storm Noul death toll rises to 6, Thua Thien-Hue hardest hit

Two days after bartering central Vietnam, storm Noul has left six dead and 112 injured while damaging tens of thousands of houses across the region.

Storm Noul has brought down many big trees in central provinces when it struck the region September 18.

Thua Thien-Hue Province was the hardest hit locality, reporting four deaths and 92 injuries. Ha Tinh and Quang Tri provinces recorded one death each.

As many as 22,700 houses had their roofs blown off at the height of the storm. Thirty-six schools were damaged.

Noul unleashed heavy rain of up to 300mm in various places, submerging nearly 3,900ha of rice and subsidiary crops, 2,340ha of forest trees, 309ha of orchards, as well as 105ha of fish farms.

Statistics show central provinces had 25km of national highways eroded and damaged, mostly in Thua Thien-Hue.

Noul also brought down hundreds of electric poles and tens of telecom cable systems, causing a massive blackout and disrupting Internet connections in the region.

The transport, power and telecom sectors have dispatched forces to fix problems and life has gradually begun to return to normal in storm-hit areas.

Thua Thien Hue, Quang Nam strive to overcome aftermath of Storm Noul



The impact of Storm Noul has caused significant damage to the central region, with all relevant forces being mobilised in an effort to help Thua Thien Hue and Quang Nam, the localities hardest hit by the weather event, overcome the storm’s consequences.

The Central Power Corporation and its subsidiary units in Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, Quang Binh, and Quang Tri have mobilised hundreds of officials, engineers, and workers, along with specialised vehicles, to help forces in Thua Thien Hue province to repair and restore the locality’s power grid. The impact of Storm Noul brought down approximately 200 electric poles and destroyed hundreds of transformer stations in Hue and in the districts of Huong Tra and Phu Vang. They have been swiftly repaired in order to provide power to local residents and stabilise their lives.

Nguyen Thanh, deputy general director of Central Power Corporation, says the unit mobilised relevant forces from different localities in an effort to fix the power network in Thua Thien Hue Province, with the aim of supplying the locality with electricity on September 20. Workers erect new electric poles in order to replace the old one that had been brought down by the effects of Storm Noul.

Staff from the Da Nang Power Company have been dispatched to support ongoing relief efforts in Thua Thien Hue Province. Hundreds of workers from Da Nang and Quang Binh have also been sent to help the locality overcome the consequences of the weather event.

Various leaders of the Central Power Corporation arrive in Hue as a means of encouraging staff who are working on construction sites. Workers rebuild electric poles and prune trees.

Labourers work through the night as they strive to restore the power grid. Tay Giang District in Quang Nam Province has been the locality most severely affected by Storm Noul, with heavy rain causing severe landslides on local roads and significant damage to the property of local residents.

Le Hoang Linh, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Tay Giang District, notes local authorities have inspected 130 locations of major landslides and have therefore mobilised forces to clear all affected roads to avoid traffic congestion. The People's Committee of Tay Giang District has requested that the People's Committee of Quang Nam Province and related units provide VND65billion to the locality in order to deal with major issues on the arterial road. This will facilitate the transport of relief goods to local residents and allow the chance for the water and irrigation systems to be fixed, while also restoring production activities in the region as soon as possible.



