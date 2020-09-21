Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/09/2020 13:02:53 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Storm Noul death toll rises to 6, Thua Thien-Hue hardest hit

21/09/2020    18:02 GMT+7

Two days after bartering central Vietnam, storm Noul has left six dead and 112 injured while damaging tens of thousands of houses across the region.

Storm Noul death toll rises to 6, Thua Thien-Hue hardest hit
Storm Noul has brought down many big trees in central provinces when it struck the region September 18.

Thua Thien-Hue Province was the hardest hit locality, reporting four deaths and 92 injuries. Ha Tinh and Quang Tri provinces recorded one death each.  

As many as 22,700 houses had their roofs blown off at the height of the storm. Thirty-six schools were damaged.

Noul unleashed heavy rain of up to 300mm in various places, submerging nearly 3,900ha of rice and subsidiary crops, 2,340ha of forest trees, 309ha of orchards, as well as 105ha of fish farms.  

Statistics show central provinces had 25km of national highways eroded and damaged, mostly in Thua Thien-Hue.

Noul also brought down hundreds of electric poles and tens of telecom cable systems, causing a massive blackout and disrupting Internet connections in the region.  

The transport, power and telecom sectors have dispatched forces to fix problems and life has gradually begun to return to normal in storm-hit areas. 

Thua Thien Hue, Quang Nam strive to overcome aftermath of Storm Noul
 
The impact of Storm Noul has caused significant damage to the central region, with all relevant forces being mobilised in an effort to help Thua Thien Hue and Quang Nam, the localities hardest hit by the weather event, overcome the storm’s consequences.

Storm Noul death toll rises to 6, Thua Thien-Hue hardest hit

The Central Power Corporation and its subsidiary units in Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, Quang Binh, and Quang Tri have mobilised hundreds of officials, engineers, and workers, along with specialised vehicles, to help forces in Thua Thien Hue province to repair and restore the locality’s power grid.

Storm Noul death toll rises to 6, Thua Thien-Hue hardest hit
The impact of Storm Noul brought down approximately 200 electric poles and destroyed hundreds of transformer stations in Hue and in the districts of Huong Tra and Phu Vang. They have been swiftly repaired in order to provide power to local residents and stabilise their lives.
 
Storm Noul death toll rises to 6, Thua Thien-Hue hardest hit

Nguyen Thanh, deputy general director of Central Power Corporation, says the unit mobilised relevant forces from different localities in an effort to fix the power network in Thua Thien Hue Province, with the aim of supplying the locality with electricity on September 20.

Storm Noul death toll rises to 6, Thua Thien-Hue hardest hit
Workers erect new electric poles in order to replace the old one that had been brought down by the effects of Storm Noul.
Storm Noul death toll rises to 6, Thua Thien-Hue hardest hit

Staff from the Da Nang Power Company have been dispatched to support ongoing relief efforts in Thua Thien Hue Province.

Storm Noul death toll rises to 6, Thua Thien-Hue hardest hit
Hundreds of workers from Da Nang and Quang Binh have also been sent to help the locality overcome the consequences of the weather event.
Storm Noul death toll rises to 6, Thua Thien-Hue hardest hit

Various leaders of the Central Power Corporation arrive in Hue as a means of encouraging staff who are working on construction sites.

Storm Noul death toll rises to 6, Thua Thien-Hue hardest hit
Workers rebuild electric poles and prune trees.
Storm Noul death toll rises to 6, Thua Thien-Hue hardest hit

Labourers work through the night as they strive to restore the power grid.

Storm Noul death toll rises to 6, Thua Thien-Hue hardest hit
Tay Giang District in Quang Nam Province has been the locality most severely affected by Storm Noul, with heavy rain causing severe landslides on local roads and significant damage to the property of local residents.
Storm Noul death toll rises to 6, Thua Thien-Hue hardest hit

Le Hoang Linh, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Tay Giang District, notes local authorities have inspected 130 locations of major landslides and have therefore mobilised forces to clear all affected roads to avoid traffic congestion.

Storm Noul death toll rises to 6, Thua Thien-Hue hardest hit
The People's Committee of Tay Giang District has requested that the People's Committee of Quang Nam Province and related units provide VND65billion to the locality in order to deal with major issues on the arterial road. This will facilitate the transport of relief goods to local residents and allow the chance for the water and irrigation systems to be fixed, while also restoring production activities in the region as soon as possible.


VOV

Localities deal with consequences of Storm Noul

Localities deal with consequences of Storm Noul

At least one person was killed, 29 were injured and more than 1,700 houses’ roofs were blown away after Storm Noul made landfall in Quang Bình and Thua Thien-Hue provinces at around 10am on Friday morning.  

Storm Noul makes landfall in central Vietnam

Storm Noul makes landfall in central Vietnam

Storm Noul, the fifth to enter the East Sea this year, made landfall in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on September 18 morning, causing heavy downpours, strong winds and lightning.    

 
 

Other News

.
An old-fashioned market that evokes nostalgia
An old-fashioned market that evokes nostalgia
SOCIETYicon  21/09/2020 

The old-fashioned Van Phuc market opens on thr 5th, 10th, 15th, 20th, 25th and 30th of lunar month, in Ha Dong district, Hanoi. The market attracts many people, including those who come here as a habit.

Ha Tinh: big, beautiful office buildings remain unused after commune merger
Ha Tinh: big, beautiful office buildings remain unused after commune merger
SOCIETYicon  21/09/2020 

After 80 communes in the central province of Ha Tinh were merged to form 34 new communes, the big and beautiful office buildings of the governments of 46 communes have been abandoned.

Hanoi struggles to find drivers for metro line
Hanoi struggles to find drivers for metro line
SOCIETYicon  21/09/2020 

Nhon-Hanoi Station metro line is expected to go into operation in late 2021 but Hanoi authorities have only received 60 applications for the line's drivers.

Hanoi locals ignore COVID-19 warnings as pedestrian streets reopen
Hanoi locals ignore COVID-19 warnings as pedestrian streets reopen
SOCIETYicon  21/09/2020 

Numerous residents of the capital could be spotted not wearing face masks in public areas around Hoan Kiem Lake on the first day of the reopening of the pedestrian streets, despite the ongoing threat of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Vietnam rises to 57th on list of world’s most powerful passports
Vietnam rises to 57th on list of world’s most powerful passports
SOCIETYicon  21/09/2020 

Vietnam has climbed to 57th on a list of the most powerful passports in the world, according to the latest report by Haley Passport Index issued in September.

Barbers trim the cost of hair cuts for people in Mekong Delta
Barbers trim the cost of hair cuts for people in Mekong Delta
SOCIETYicon  21/09/2020 

Le Van Vung, the owner of four hair salons in Can Tho City, regularly organises trips offering free haircuts to needy people in remote areas of the Mekong River Delta.

Student with maximum score 30/30 in B-exam group studies 8 hours a day
Student with maximum score 30/30 in B-exam group studies 8 hours a day
SOCIETYicon  20/09/2020 

With a total 30/30 score for three B-group exam subjects, Nguyen Le Vu has become the only examinee achieving a maximum score on these subjects at the national high school final examination.

Vietnam to resume some international flights, set up quarantine process
Vietnam to resume some international flights, set up quarantine process
SOCIETYicon  21/09/2020 

The aviation authorities of China, South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan (China) have asked Vietnam to clarify the immigration process, isolation and medical requirements for international flights.

No new cases recorded on late Sept. 20, keeping COVID-19 tally unchanged
No new cases recorded on late Sept. 20, keeping COVID-19 tally unchanged
SOCIETYicon  20/09/2020 

The COVID-19 tally in Vietnam remained at 1,068 as of 6pm of September 20, as there were no new infections to report over the last 12 hours.

Foreign experts come to speed up HCM City metro project
Foreign experts come to speed up HCM City metro project
SOCIETYicon  20/09/2020 

More foreign experts have come to HCM City to hasten a local metro project which is expected to have its first train arrive in October.

Over 340 Vietnamese in US flown home safely
Over 340 Vietnamese in US flown home safely
SOCIETYicon  20/09/2020 

More than 340 Vietnamese citizens in the US were repatriated on a flight that landed at Van Don International Airport, the northern province of Quang Ninh, on September 20.

Viet Duc Hospital gives gift of life with 23 organ transplants
Viet Duc Hospital gives gift of life with 23 organ transplants
SOCIETYicon  20/09/2020 

For the first time in its history, doctors at Viet Duc Hospital in Hanoi successfully carried out 23 organ transplants within 13 days.

Vietnam has no new COVID-19 case on Sept. 20 morning
Vietnam has no new COVID-19 case on Sept. 20 morning
SOCIETYicon  20/09/2020 

Vietnam had no new COVID-19 cases to report on September 20 morning, keeping the national count at 1,068, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Couple open free classes for poor children in Kon Tum
Couple open free classes for poor children in Kon Tum
SOCIETYicon  20/09/2020 

A Kâm and his wife Y Thoa have been running free classes for about 30-40 poor children for more than five years in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum.

Who can enter Vietnam as from September 15?
Who can enter Vietnam as from September 15?
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

The Prime Minister has agreed to gradually open Vietnam’s skies to six international air routes as of September 15 after the COVID-19 pandemic is under control. Who are able to enter Vietnam, and what are requirements?

Vietnam Airlines conducts first routine international flight since pandemic
Vietnam Airlines conducts first routine international flight since pandemic
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

For the first time in six months, Vietnam Airlines' first routine international commercial flight took off from Hanoi on September 19 morning, heading to Japan.

Thousands in Hanoi have to live with contaminated water
Thousands in Hanoi have to live with contaminated water
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

A quarter of a million households in Hanoi's Thanh Oai and My Duc districts are having to use contaminated water as they are still not connected to the city's fresh water system.

Tra Vinh loses $43m to saltwater intrusion, drought damage
Tra Vinh loses $43m to saltwater intrusion, drought damage
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

Saltwater intrusion and drought in the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Tra Vinh caused a total damage of VND1 trillion (US$43 million) to agricultural production in the 2019-20 dry season.

Vietnam to resume more int’l flights in "controlled" manner
Vietnam to resume more int’l flights in "controlled" manner
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc told the Ministry of Transport to continue to plan the resumption of more international flights, but in a “controlled” manner.

Two-time int’l Olympiad gold medallists to receive first-class Labour Order
Two-time int’l Olympiad gold medallists to receive first-class Labour Order
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

Students who win a gold medal at International Olympiads, or triumph at science and engineering fairs (ISEF) for two consecutive times, 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 