Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
01/08/2020 22:43:15 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Storm Sinlaku enters East Sea, downpours occur in northern, central regions

01/08/2020    22:41 GMT+7

A tropical depression developed into a storm, named Sinlaku, at noon of August 1, becoming the second to enter the East Sea since the beginning of this year.

Storm Sinlaku enters East Sea, downpours occur in northern, central regions

Storm Sinlaku's movement (Source: http://nchmf.gov.vn)

According to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, at 1pm on August 1, the storm’s centre was at 18.5 degrees north and 109.5 degrees east, around 450km southeast of the coast of Thai Binh - Nghe An provinces. The strongest wind close to the storm’s eye has reached level 8 (60-75km per hour), with gusts at level 10.

In the next 24 hours, the storm is forecast to move in the west-northwest direction at a speed of 15-20km.

 

The storm is forecast to hit the northern and north central localities on August 3 before weakening into a tropical depression.

Due to impact of the storm, northern and central localities will suffer heavy rains from August 1 afternoon to August 2 evening./. VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 1
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 1
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

28 new COVID-19 cases recorded on August 1 evening

Da Nang, Quang Nam ask for high school exam to be scrapped
Da Nang, Quang Nam ask for high school exam to be scrapped
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The 2020 national high school exam is scheduled to be held across the country on August 9 and 10.

37 hours on flight from Equatorial Guinea bringing Vietnamese citizens home
37 hours on flight from Equatorial Guinea bringing Vietnamese citizens home
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

“We’re about to go home” was something Vietnam Airlines’ flight attendants said repeatedly to Vietnamese citizens on a flight from Equatorial Guinea a couple of days ago.

Heavy rains forecasted for Vietnam from August
Heavy rains forecasted for Vietnam from August
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Widespread heavy rains are forecasted to hit the northern and central regions from August 1 to 3.

Experts analyse data on COVID-19 in Da Nang
Experts analyse data on COVID-19 in Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

It is likely the new outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic originated initially in central Da Nang city, and in the coming days more data will be monitored, updated and analysed for official confirmation, experts have said.

All-out efforts made to bring stranded Vietnamese people home
All-out efforts made to bring stranded Vietnamese people home
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

A special Vietnam Airlines flight brought 219 Vietnamese workers, 129 of whom have tested positive for COVID-19, home from Equatorial Guinea in central Africa on July 29. 

48 people detained after illegally entering Vietnam
48 people detained after illegally entering Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Authorities in An Giang Province have detained 41 people who illegally entered Vietnam from Cambodia.

Hanoi orders closure of bars, karaoke venues and roadside stalls
Hanoi orders closure of bars, karaoke venues and roadside stalls
SOCIETYicon  31/07/2020 

Starting on August 1, all bars, karaoke venues and roadside stalls will have to close and large gatherings are banned in Hanoi, as the country has reported tens of locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases over the past days.

Dong Nai urged to hand over ‘clean land’ for Long Thanh Airport
Dong Nai urged to hand over ‘clean land’ for Long Thanh Airport
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Dong Nai plans to send officials to assist the Long Thanh District in speeding up site clearance, compensation and resettlement for households affected by the Long Thanh airport project  so that construction can begin next year. 

Foreigners’ news reports, academic writings highlight pressing local issues
Foreigners’ news reports, academic writings highlight pressing local issues
SOCIETYicon  31/07/2020 

Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19 and the East Sea dispute were among the topics covered in winning reports by foreigners at the 6th National External Information Service Awards, 

COVID-19 strain found in Da Nang won’t impact Vietnamese vaccine study
COVID-19 strain found in Da Nang won’t impact Vietnamese vaccine study
SOCIETYicon  31/07/2020 

The latest mutation of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) found in Da Nang will not affect the gene pool selected by Vietnamese researchers for antigens and vaccines, according to experts.

Da Nang streets deserted as social distancing reapplied
Da Nang streets deserted as social distancing reapplied
SOCIETYicon  31/07/2020 

Many areas in Danang City have become deserted as people stay indoors due to fears of a new Covid-19 outbreak.

Can returning students from overseas follow Vietnam’s academic programs?
Can returning students from overseas follow Vietnam’s academic programs?
SOCIETYicon  31/07/2020 

If the educational environment changes, training quality improves, and teaching methods are more reasonable, students will choose to stay in Vietnam to follow tertiary education instead of going abroad, educators believe.

North-south trains to be halted due to Covid-19
North-south trains to be halted due to Covid-19
SOCIETYicon  31/07/2020 

As new local infections of Covid-19 are rising, Vietnam Railways Corporation has announced the suspension of SE11 and SE12 trains on the Hanoi-HCMC route from August 1.

Vietnam confirms first Covid-19 death
Vietnam confirms first Covid-19 death
SOCIETYicon  31/07/2020 

Vietnam's Ministry of Health today, July 31, confirmed the first Covid-19 death as the coronavirus re-emerged in the country last week after 99 days without local transmission.

Hanoi scaffold collapse leaves four dead
Hanoi scaffold collapse leaves four dead
SOCIETYicon  31/07/2020 

Four workers were killed after scaffolding at a construction site in Hanoi collapsed on Thursday night.

Vietnam finishes second at 2020 International Chemistry Olympiad
Vietnam finishes second at 2020 International Chemistry Olympiad
SOCIETYicon  31/07/2020 

All four Vietnamese students competing at the 2020 International Chemistry Olympiad brought home gold medals, making Vietnam secure the second place on the medal tally, only after the US, 

Hanoi to conduct rapid coronavirus test for all people returning from Da Nang
Hanoi to conduct rapid coronavirus test for all people returning from Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  31/07/2020 

Hanoi authorities have conducted rapid coronavirus tests for all people returning from Da Nang in a bid to halt the transmission of the virus.

Lang Son: 146 checkpoints set up to prevent illegal entries into Vietnam via trails
Lang Son: 146 checkpoints set up to prevent illegal entries into Vietnam via trails
SOCIETYicon  31/07/2020 

A total of 146 day-and-night checkpoints have been established by border guards in the northern province of Lang Son to stop illegal entries into Vietnam through small trails along border with China.

British Embassy initiates anti-human trafficking campaign in Vietnam
British Embassy initiates anti-human trafficking campaign in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  31/07/2020 

The British Embassy in Vietnam has run a communications campaign in Hanoi throughout July to raise awareness about the dangers of human trafficking, in response to World Day against Trafficking in Persons on July 30.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 