Storm Vamco heading to East Sea

Storm Vamco is moving towards the East Sea and is set to affect the central region of Vietnam, according to the National Centre for Hydrometeorology Forecasting.

As of 1 pm on Tuesday, the storm was around 700 kilometres east-southeast of the Philippines’ Luzon Island with a wind speed of 75-90 kilometres per hour.

In the next 24 hours, the storm would move the west-northwest and would intensify. By 1 pm today, November 11, it would lay centred in the area roughly 270 kilometres from the east of Luzon Island with the wind power of 135-150 kilometres per hour.



By 1 pm on Thursday, the storm would be 760 kilometres from the east-southeast of Paracel Archipelago with the wind strength of 100-135 kilometres per hour.



It has been forecasted to head to the west-northwest from 72 to 96 hours to come. Dtinews