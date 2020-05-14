Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Street food vendors required to wear face masks

 
 
15/05/2020    13:32 GMT+7

Street food vendors will have to wear face masks from now on while preparing food and drinks for customers and maintain a distance of at least one metre from customers, Hanoi’s Department of Health has said.

Street food vendors required to wear face masks
Food street vendors will be required to wear face masks from now on in an attempt to ensure food safety and prevent the spread of COVID-19. — VNA/VNA Photo Thanh Dat

These rules must be adhered to stem the COVID-19 pandemic, even as the capital eased social distancing measures, it said.

In a document sent to relevant authorities on May 7, the department required people’s committees of districts and towns to instruct all street food vendors, large kitchens, canteens, restaurants and hotels to strictly follow regulations on food safety and hygiene.

Hand sanitiser and clean water are required at all facilities, and they are not allowed to serve more than 20 people at a time to ensure the required distance among customers.

All food suppliers and handlers must wear face masks at work.

For delivery services, all food must be wrapped before it is delivered to customers, it said.

 

The department will inspect the implementation of these regulations.

Vietnam issued regulations making it compulsory for people to wear face masks in public during the social distancing period. Those who disobeyed the regulations were fined from VND100,000-300,000 (US$4.1-12.5).

In Hanoi, at least 700 violations were recorded during the period of social distancing since last month. Each offender was given a penalty of VND200,000 ($8.3).

The Government has gradually relaxed social distancing restrictions to help localities resume socio-economic activities. People are encouraged to wear face mask at public places and keep the distance of one metre from each other.  VNS

Street-food vendors work with apps to offer delivery services

Street-food vendors work with apps to offer delivery services

Because of the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, many street food vendors in HCM City are offering food for takeaway and working with delivery apps to serve their customers.

Locals help spread information on COVID-19 in their own ways

Locals help spread information on COVID-19 in their own ways

Ngo Khac Vu, a teacher in central Quang Ngai Province, has a special way of spreading updated information on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to those with limited internet access.

 
 

