Street food vendors required to wear face masks

Street food vendors will have to wear face masks from now on while preparing food and drinks for customers and maintain a distance of at least one metre from customers, Hanoi’s Department of Health has said.

These rules must be adhered to stem the COVID-19 pandemic, even as the capital eased social distancing measures, it said.

In a document sent to relevant authorities on May 7, the department required people’s committees of districts and towns to instruct all street food vendors, large kitchens, canteens, restaurants and hotels to strictly follow regulations on food safety and hygiene.

Hand sanitiser and clean water are required at all facilities, and they are not allowed to serve more than 20 people at a time to ensure the required distance among customers.

All food suppliers and handlers must wear face masks at work.

For delivery services, all food must be wrapped before it is delivered to customers, it said.

The department will inspect the implementation of these regulations.

Vietnam issued regulations making it compulsory for people to wear face masks in public during the social distancing period. Those who disobeyed the regulations were fined from VND100,000-300,000 (US$4.1-12.5).

In Hanoi, at least 700 violations were recorded during the period of social distancing since last month. Each offender was given a penalty of VND200,000 ($8.3).

The Government has gradually relaxed social distancing restrictions to help localities resume socio-economic activities. People are encouraged to wear face mask at public places and keep the distance of one metre from each other. VNS

