24/08/2020 16:04:49 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Street food vendors seek ways to survive amid pandemic

24/08/2020    15:58 GMT+7

Street food is an indispensable part of Saigon culture and life, a highlight that leaves a deep impression on visitors to the city, now named after Vietnam’s beloved President Ho Chi Minh. 

Consumers have turned to online shopping in droves since the second wave of COVID-19 struck, and local street food businesses have taken different initiatives to survive and not be left behind.

Though the number of diners has fallen by up to 70 percent, this business remains open so the owners can pay rent and wages.

After trying different ways to survive, the owner decided to move to online sales with home delivery and has introduced a host of attractive promotions.

Since COVID-19 returned at the end of July, ordering food and beverages via smartphone apps has become increasingly common and been a “lifesaver” for the catering industry in general and street food vendors in Ho Chi Minh City in particular.

 

No matter their size, however, food businesses must focus on pandemic prevention measures for both customers and delivery staff.

Many businesses have set up strict prevention measures for serving diners in-house, such as wearing face masks, taking temperatures, and using hand sanitiser.

Thanks to quickly making changes to adapt to the new business conditions during the pandemic, the online food market has enabled local people to still enjoy their favourite street food while saving the city’s culinary industry./.VNA

Migrant workers struggle to survive amid second COVID-19 outbreak

Migrant workers struggle to survive amid second COVID-19 outbreak

Migrant workers in HCM City are seeking part-time work to compensate for reduced hours after the second COVID-19 outbreak.

Support needed to help workers overcome pandemic impacts

Support needed to help workers overcome pandemic impacts

Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Quan talks about measures to keep workers employed amid difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

 
 

