15/04/2020 19:59:47 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Street-food vendors work with apps to offer delivery services

 
 
15/04/2020    18:50 GMT+7

Because of the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, many street food vendors in HCM City are offering food for takeaway and working with delivery apps to serve their customers.

Street-food vendors work with apps to offer delivery services
Because of the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, many street food vendors in HCM City are offering food for takeaway and working with delivery apps to serve their customers. — VNS Photo Anh Thu

Ms Mai owns a stall offering hủ tiếu (noodle soup served with pork, southern style) on Nguyen Huu Cau Street near the back gate of Tan Dinh Market in District 3.

Her shop opens at 5pm daily but only does takeaway or delivery.

Her stall usually has three small tables and one umbrella, but they are not being used to follow the Government’s social distancing regulations.  

She offers a bowl of hủ tiếu at VND40,000 (US$1.7). Her customers are students and labourers.

“I and other food vendors working on the streets around Tan Dinh Market still remain open but are just offering take-away and delivery. We have to work to cut our losses,” said Mai, a resident of Quang Ngai Province.

“I learned that I can continue my business these days if my shop has no more two persons,” added Mai, who has parents and three children to support in her hometown.

Mai and her husband rent a small room in an alley in Thu Duc District. They both prepare for a working day in the early morning. They deliver food and cooking materials from their rented home to Tan Dinh Market before 5pm every day.

Mai’s stall used to attract an average of 120 customers daily. However, the number has averaged only 40 per cent of that figure since the outbreak of COVID-19.

“However, we will work to survive,” she said.

Mai’s husband also works as a xe ôm driver to deliver hủ tiếu for customers. They offer free delivery for bills of VND200,000 ($9) or more, and charge VND20,000 per order.

“We work with food delivery apps such as Now, Grab and Baemin to increase our sales,” said Mai, who uses a secondhand Samsung mobile phone.

Many food-street stalls around the city began working with food delivery apps in February.

 

Nguyen Thi Tu, owner of a street shop offering fruit juice and smoothies on Pham Van Hai Street in Tan Binh District, said: "My sales fell 70 per cent in February.”

Tu’s shop opens at 6pm and has five tables and two umbrellas. She and her husband and three children used to serve 200 customers in one night.

“I used to refuse to work with delivery apps because I wanted to give priority to customers at tables,” said Tu, 63.

“I did not use a smartphone before the spread of virus. But I’m now professional.”

Tu can keep her shop running thanks to the apps.

She and her oldest son work from 6pm to 9pm. Her husband and two daughters work until 11pm. They receive 60 orders via the apps per day. They also serve more than 30 customers for takeaway.  

“We earn enough to survive,” said Tu.

Well-known street-food vendors, offering hủ tiếu, phở (Vietnamese noddle served with beef or chicken), cháo (rice soup served hot with fish, pork or chicken) and gỏi cuốn (spring roll) in districts 3, 4 and 7 have changed doing business by working with delivery apps.

“I often go out to buy and take away dinner served by street food vendors. I think they are doing well to face challenges when we live with social distancing,” said Hoang Van Tai, a security officer at the luxury apartment building The Prince Residence-Novaland in Phu Nhuan District.  VNS

Restaurants offer free delivery amid COVID-19 outbreak

Restaurants offer free delivery amid COVID-19 outbreak

Because of the impact of COVID-19 outbreak, many restaurants in HCM City are struggling and offering free delivery services to attract customers who are eating at home instead of going out.

GrabFood may be disadvantaged by high commission rates

GrabFood may be disadvantaged by high commission rates

In case GrabFood continues to charge 20-25 per cent commission for local vendors, it may lose ground to Go-Viet and Now.

Food delivery by drones in Hanoi

Food delivery by drones in Hanoi

Using a drone to deliver banh mi – a strange and unique way to deliver a snack to your door - has been pioneered by a shop in Hanoi which is caught the eye of customers.

 
 

.
Hanoi’s bustling streets in Old Quarter turn quiet amid COVID-19
Hanoi’s bustling streets in Old Quarter turn quiet amid COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  2 giờ trước 

Bustling streets in Hanoi’s Old Quarter with crowded alleys and lively nightlife have turn quiet and deserted during the time when the whole country is practising physical distancing.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia on April 15
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia on April 15
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Social distancing should be kept in high-risk localities: committee

Vietnamese nationals brought home from the UK
Vietnamese nationals brought home from the UK
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Around 100 British nationals have flown home from Vietnam and Cambodia onboard a specially arranged flight.

Coronavirus: South Korea holds elections in masks and clinics
Coronavirus: South Korea holds elections in masks and clinics
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

With coronavirus seemingly under control, South Korea is holding an election unlike any other.

Coronavirus in India: Migrants running away from quarantine
Coronavirus in India: Migrants running away from quarantine
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Migrants sent to coronavirus quarantine have either left their villages or are slipping in and out.

Landlords reduce rent to help unemployed workers
Landlords reduce rent to help unemployed workers
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Landlords in many localities have reduced or exempted rent for tenants who have lost jobs or have suffered financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Majority of Vietnamese agree to extend social distancing to stop pandemic
Majority of Vietnamese agree to extend social distancing to stop pandemic
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Nearly 90 percent of the asked Vietnamese have agreed that the Government should continue its social distancing policy beyond April 15 to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey conducted by Infocus Mekong Research.

Vietnam Airlines flies British tourists home amid COVID-19
Vietnam Airlines flies British tourists home amid COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

About 100 British nationals have flown home from Vietnam and Cambodia on a Vietnam Airlines flight specially arranged by the British Embassy in Vietnam and Vietnamese authorities.

Vietnam “rice ATMs” spotlighted on international news
Vietnam “rice ATMs” spotlighted on international news
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

“Rice ATMs” which have been set up around Vietnam to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic have been featured by international news broadcasters over the last few days.

Coronavirus: Food delivery driver paying back doctors who saved him
Coronavirus: Food delivery driver paying back doctors who saved him
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Having survived cancer, one delivery rider in China is helping keep medical staff fed during the pandemic.

Life on Truong Sa archipelago
Life on Truong Sa archipelago
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  8 giờ trước 

Life of people on Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago has been improved since national liberation in 1975 thanks to efforts from both the army and people on its islands.

HCM City’s first metro line trains under final technical check in Japan
HCM City’s first metro line trains under final technical check in Japan
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Trains for HCM City’s first metro line, which runs between Ben Thanh Market in District 1 and Suoi Tien Theme Park in District 9, are undergoing final technical inspection in Japan, according to the HCM City Management Authority for Urban Railways.

Coronavirus: India's race against time to save doctors
Coronavirus: India's race against time to save doctors
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

India does not have the PPE kits it needs to protect its doctors and police from Covid-19 infection.

Coronavirus: When home gets violent under lockdown in Europe
Coronavirus: When home gets violent under lockdown in Europe
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Worrying cases of domestic abuse have emerged across Europe after weeks of confinement.

VN Health Ministry orders 48 producers to report on medical-mask production capacity
VN Health Ministry orders 48 producers to report on medical-mask production capacity
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health has ordered 48 producers nationwide to report their capacity to manufacture and provide medical masks for the nation's health sector no later than Thursday (April 16).

Measles resurgence fear amid coronavirus
Measles resurgence fear amid coronavirus
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Millions of children risk missing out on measles vaccines, Unicef warns.

Church livestreams Easter service during social distancing
Church livestreams Easter service during social distancing
PHOTOSicon  12 giờ trước 

On April 12, the Huu Bang Church in the northern province of Vinh Phuc gave Easter service by live streaming.

Hanoi's drug stores told to report people buying medicines for cold
Hanoi's drug stores told to report people buying medicines for cold
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Authorities in Hanoi have asked pharmacies to report individuals purchasing medicines for symptoms of the common cold symptoms, such as a cough and fever.

Foreign students doing well in Vietnam during Covid-19
Foreign students doing well in Vietnam during Covid-19
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Deciding to stay in Vietnam amid the epidemic escalation, foreign students studying at universities say they feel secure about their lives and study.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia on April 14
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia on April 14
SOCIETYicon  14/04/2020 

 Facebook joins hands in fight against COVID-19

