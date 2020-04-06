Streets of Hanoi fall silent as they sparkle at night

The normally-bustling streets of Hanoi have been replaced by quiet spaces as social distancing policy takes effect across the capital.

The quietness of the city is a strange experience for many people who have been living in the capital for a long period of time.

Commercial centres and entertainment areas across Hanoi are currently closed due to measures aimed at halting the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The night sees Hanoi’s streets almost completely deserted

A bird’s-eye view of the capital taken sometime around 9pm on Sunday (April 5)

In the centre of Hanoi, few vehicles can be spotted on Hue street.

It is highly recommended that local people limit the amount they go out to curb the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic.

A view of Xa Dan street from above

Le Duan street sits quiet

A few vehicles can be seen on Pham Ngoc Thach street

Since the enforcement of social distancing it seems as if the entire city goes to sleep early

The usually busy Nguyen Chi Thanh street is almost deserted

Trang Tien street sits empty at 8:35pm on April 5.

The majority of intersections on the main streets around Hanoi are quiet.

A building features an electronic sign with the message “Vui len Viet Nam”, or “Be Happy Vietnam” in English, as a way of encouraging people in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic

