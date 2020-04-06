Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Streets of Hanoi fall silent as they sparkle at night

 
 
07/04/2020    22:36 GMT+7

The normally-bustling streets of Hanoi have been replaced by quiet spaces as social distancing policy takes effect across the capital.

streets of hanoi fall silent as they sparkle at night hinh 1

The quietness of the city is a strange experience for many people who have been living in the capital for a long period of time.

streets of hanoi fall silent as they sparkle at night hinh 2

Commercial centres and entertainment areas across Hanoi are currently closed due to measures aimed at halting the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

streets of hanoi fall silent as they sparkle at night hinh 3

The night sees Hanoi’s streets almost completely deserted

streets of hanoi fall silent as they sparkle at night hinh 4

streets of hanoi fall silent as they sparkle at night hinh 5

A bird’s-eye view of the capital taken sometime around 9pm on Sunday (April 5)

streets of hanoi fall silent as they sparkle at night hinh 6

In the centre of Hanoi, few vehicles can be spotted on Hue street.

streets of hanoi fall silent as they sparkle at night hinh 7

It is highly recommended that local people limit the amount they go out to curb the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic.

streets of hanoi fall silent as they sparkle at night hinh 8

A view of Xa Dan street from above

streets of hanoi fall silent as they sparkle at night hinh 9

Le Duan street sits quiet

 
streets of hanoi fall silent as they sparkle at night hinh 10

A few vehicles can be seen on Pham Ngoc Thach street

streets of hanoi fall silent as they sparkle at night hinh 11

Since the enforcement of social distancing it seems as if the entire city goes to sleep early

streets of hanoi fall silent as they sparkle at night hinh 12

The usually busy Nguyen Chi Thanh street is almost deserted

streets of hanoi fall silent as they sparkle at night hinh 13

Trang Tien street sits empty at 8:35pm on April 5.

streets of hanoi fall silent as they sparkle at night hinh 14

The majority of intersections on the main streets around Hanoi are quiet.

streets of hanoi fall silent as they sparkle at night hinh 15

streets of hanoi fall silent as they sparkle at night hinh 16

A building features an electronic sign with the message “Vui len Viet Nam”, or “Be Happy Vietnam” in English, as a way of encouraging people in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic

VOV

How Hanoi penalizes offenders of COVID-19 pandemic prevention rules?

How Hanoi penalizes offenders of COVID-19 pandemic prevention rules?

Hanoi has listed ten acts of violation and corresponding punishments ranging from administrative fine to criminal prosecution.

Hanoians strictly abide to physical distancing

Hanoians strictly abide to physical distancing

Physical distancing is what Hanoians are practicing to show patriotism and joint efforts to prevent COVID-19 epidemic from spreading.

 
 

