02/09/2020 16:32:51 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Strict COVID-19 preventive measures needed at markets

02/09/2020    15:14 GMT+7

Many traditional markets in HCM City are paying more attention to COVID-19 prevention, but some small traders and local residents are not taking necessary precautions.

Strict COVID-19 preventive measures needed at markets
Some people at Ban Co Market in HCM City’s District 3 wear their face masks improperly. — Photo courtesy of www.sggp.org.vn

After detecting new COVID-19 cases at traditional markets in central Da Nang City, the city as well as others in the country have strengthened disease control and prevention measures at traditional markets and temporary markets.

According to Sài Gòn Giải Phóng (Liberated Sài Gòn) newspaper, small-scale traders and people without face masks could be seen on August 24 at Binh Khanh Market in District 2 where hundreds of people come every day.

The same situation was seen in Do Dac Market in District 2, where sellers and buyers exchanged goods without wearing a mask.

Along Bui Huu Nghia Street, on the side of Ba Chieu Market in Binh Thanh District, many people in shops and restaurants as well as small traders and street vendors were not wearing a face mask. Many people were also not following the recommendations to keep a safe distance from each other.

At the Hoa Binh Market in District 5, only a few people were wearing masks amid crowds of sellers and buyers. Even some sellers were eating with their hands that were used to receive money from customers.

A man selling crabs in the market told Sài Gòn Giải Phóng newspaper that he has a face mask, but took it off because the weather was too hot.

“The market is very noisy, and people cannot hear me clearly if I wear a face mask,” he said.

Keeping a safe distance of at least two metres at Go Vap Market in Go Vap District was implemented at stalls selling dried foods and processed foods, but there were few people. However, customers stood close to each other in crowds around the stalls selling meat and vegetables.

Binh Tay Market in District 6, the city’s largest wholesale market and a tourist destination, has nearly 2,400 stalls with more than 5,600 traders and shop assistants. It welcomes about 6,000 people every day, including tourists.

Cao Van Thanh, deputy head of the market’s management board, said anyone failing to comply with anti-outbreak measures will be refused entry into the market.

“There is still a high risk of community transmission because a number of people outside the market only wear face masks when we remind them,” he said.

Preventive measures

 

The people’s committees of all districts in the city have supported the traditional markets’ management boards on disease prevention and control by removing all temporary markets, among other measures.

The city has hundreds of traditional markets and thousands of temporary markets.

The management board of Tan Dinh Market in District 1 has printed and distributed leaflets on disease prevention, and provided free dry hand-sanitiser gel and face masks for people entering the market.

A mobile team has been set up at Hoc Mon Wholesale Market in Hoc Mon District where more than 20,000 people work every night.

The team informs people about preventive measures, measures the temperature of traders, and regularly sprays disinfectant around the market stalls and vehicles carrying goods.

The market’s management board also offers free face masks and bottles of hand sanitiser for everyone.

District 8’s People’s Committee has assessed the risk of COVID-19 transmission at 16 traditional markets, Binh Dien Wholesale Market, and dozens of supermarkets and commercial centres.

Most units have ensured preventive measures, but the risk of infection in the community remains high.

Nguyen Van Hoang, a member of the Binh Dien Wholesale Market’s management board, said traders and buyers are required to wear masks, wash their hands, and take their temperature before entering the market.

About 15,000-20,000 people visit the 20,000sq.m market daily.

“We set up a rapid response team to check and ask everyone to comply with the regulations, and strictly punish violators every night,” Hoang said.

The city’s People’s Committee has asked district authorities and market management boards to strengthen epidemic prevention, and conduct random tests on people at risk of infection such as drivers and traders at markets, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.  VNS

Covid-19 changes how Vietnamese shop

Covid-19 changes how Vietnamese shop

Instead of going to traditional markets or supermarkets for essential goods, more Vietnamese are buying things online.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam reports no new community COVID-19 infections for four days
Vietnam reports no new community COVID-19 infections for four days
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases on September 2 morning, marking the fourth consecutive day without infections in the community.

Hanoi streets colourful to celebrate National Day
Hanoi streets colourful to celebrate National Day
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

All streets in Hanoi are decorated with flags, flowers and banners to celebrate the 75th anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945 - September 2, 2020).

Healthcare app allows customers to stay at home and order medicine
Healthcare app allows customers to stay at home and order medicine
SOCIETYicon  31/08/2020 

It’s every mother’s nightmare. Late at night, child with a high-temperature and no pharmacy open to buy any medication.

Hanoi targets to fulfill education plan while preventing COVID-19
Hanoi targets to fulfill education plan while preventing COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Director of Hanoi Department of Education and Training Chu Xuan Dung talks about the city’s preparations for the new academic year in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ha Tinh farmer turns wasteland into farm
Ha Tinh farmer turns wasteland into farm
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Six years ago, Doan Van Ha, 53, residing in Luu Vinh Son Commune, Thach Ha District took a risk and borrowed VND1 billion (US$42,860) from his friends and a local bank to turn a wasteland filled with rocks into a livestock and fruit tree farm.

Residents plant moss rose along rural roads to tackle littering
Residents plant moss rose along rural roads to tackle littering
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Huynh Thi Thu Huong, 46, waters moss roses she grows along a 100-metre section of a rural road linking to her house in Village 2, Quy Duc Commune, HCM City’s Binh Chanh District.

Border soldiers foster disadvantaged children
Border soldiers foster disadvantaged children
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Thirteen-year-old Po Loong Chuyen used to get up at 5am every Monday to walk to a boarding school 10 kilometres from his house. He only went home at the weekend and helped his grandfather on the farm.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia September 1
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia September 1
SOCIETYicon  01/09/2020 

No new COVID-cases recorded on September 1 morning

Hanoi suspends pilot iParking service from September 1
Hanoi suspends pilot iParking service from September 1
SOCIETYicon  01/09/2020 

After two years, Hanoi has put off the trial operation of iParking service from September 1 as it has fallen short of expectations.

Free stay permit waivers extended until September 30
Free stay permit waivers extended until September 30
SOCIETYicon  01/09/2020 

Foreigners who entered Vietnam from March 1 can have their temporary stay permits automatically extended for another month until September 30, the Immigration Department announced on Monday.

D-exam group's highest scorer is girl from Hanoi
D-exam group's highest scorer is girl from Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Nguyen Ngoc Khanh from the High School for the Gifted under the Hanoi University of Education scored first in the D-exam group at the high school finals.

Runway upgrade at Tan Son Nhat int’l airport to finish in early 2021
Runway upgrade at Tan Son Nhat int’l airport to finish in early 2021
SOCIETYicon  01/09/2020 

The Minister of Transport has urged contractors to complete the upgrade of four taxiways and one of HCM City’s Tan Son Nhat international airport’s two runways by the year-end to meet heightened travel demand for the Lunar New Year holiday. 

Quang Ninh: 450-kilo bomb unearthed
Quang Ninh: 450-kilo bomb unearthed
SOCIETYicon  01/09/2020 

A bomb weighing 450 kilos was revealed while workers levelling a land plot in Dong Trieu Town, Quang Ninh Province.



A visit to Vietnam’s richest commune
A visit to Vietnam’s richest commune
SOCIETYicon  01/09/2020 

Hai Minh in Hai Hau district in the northern province of Nam Dinh is a rural commune, but also  home to villas and mansions worth hundreds of thousands of USD. It is known as one of the richest rural communes in Vietnam.

11,000 high school students in Danang to be tested for Covid-19 before final exams
11,000 high school students in Danang to be tested for Covid-19 before final exams
SOCIETYicon  01/09/2020 

The authorities of Da Nang City yesterday collected samples for Covid-19 tests for 11,000 students who are planning to attend the high school graduation exams on September 3-5. This task was scheduled to be completed within one day.

Hanoi students recycle corncobs, sell 34 tons within two months
Hanoi students recycle corncobs, sell 34 tons within two months
SOCIETYicon  01/09/2020 

Seven students aged 13 to 16 in Hanoi have successfully turned corn cobs thrown away by farmers into products useful for cultivation and livestock.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 31
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 31
SOCIETYicon  31/08/2020 

One more COVID-19 death and four new cases reported on Monday evening

Local people and grassroots health stations get support to fight COVID-19
Local people and grassroots health stations get support to fight COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  01/09/2020 

Five years ago, all doors to the future suddenly slammed in Hoang Thi Quyen’s face when her husband, the breadwinner of the family, died in an electrocution accident at work.

Vietnam to collect quarantine fees from September 1
Vietnam to collect quarantine fees from September 1
SOCIETYicon  31/08/2020 

People who enter Vietnam at isolation facilities from September 1 will have to pay quarantine fees, with medical examinations and treatment costs covered by the State, 

Respected teacher of mathematics passes away
Respected teacher of mathematics passes away
SOCIETYicon  31/08/2020 

Prof Dang Dinh Ang, an outstanding teacher who made a great contribution to the development of Vietnam’s mathematics, passed away on August 29 at the age of 94.

Latest news

