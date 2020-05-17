Strong storms forecasted to hit Vietnam this year

Vietnam would face up to 13 storms this year, including several major ones, said an official from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

According to Tran Hong Thai, head of the ministry’s Department of Meteorology and Hydrology, the northern and central region would see an on-year average temperature rise of 0.5-1.5 degrees centigrade this year. However, the scorching hot days will not last so long.

