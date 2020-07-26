Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Student pursues his college dream despite losing a leg

28/07/2020    08:55 GMT+7

When he was growing up, Le Hieu Hien had one dream in life, to become an army officer.

Le Hieu Hien receives the certificate of merit for his excellent performance at school. VNA/VNS Photo

But after developing bone cancer, and losing a leg at the age of just 17, Hien knew his dreams would never be achieved.

“It was a real nightmare for me when the doctors told me to cut one leg to keep me alive,” Hien said.

“I will never forget my feeling when waking up with only one leg left after the surgery.”

Late last year, Hien started getting pains in his leg and went to see a specialist who delivered the news no young men want to hear. He had cancer.

Months of chemotherapy weren’t enough to save his right leg and doctors had no choice but to amputate it to stop the tumours from spreading further.

But despite suffering constant pain and having to undergo relentless treatment, which caused hair loss, saw him lose weight and suffer with his memory, Hien didn’t let it get in the way of his studies.

His dreams of becoming an army officer might have faded, but Hien had a new goal, and he wasn’t about to let anything stand in his way.

“I need to choose a more suitable path for my health, so I choose the IT field,” said the 18-year-old, who lost his father when he was young.

“The Da Nang University of Technology will be my goal.”

And that’s where he hopes to be heading in August, tossing his disability aside in pursuit of education and eventually a better life for him, his mother and two siblings.

He said: “Without a leg, crutches could help me balance my body. But regaining the balance in my mind and accepting the truth for the rest of your life was not easy,” he said.

 

“I have been trying to keep my balance by learning well to get a place at the university.”

Hien's efforts received support and praise from teachers and students at his school in Binh Son District in central Quang Ngai Province.

Pham Van Thanh, a 12th-grader at Van Tuong High School said Hien was a shining example and a pupil to be admired.

Like all his classmates, he hopes Hien will successfully pass his entrance exams for university.

“The illness has taken one of his legs, but he doesn’t lose his hope and study to make his dream come true,” he said.

“I wish he will get a good result in the coming university entrance exam,” he said.

Principal of the school Ngo Ngoc Lam said that Hien was one of the best students of the school.

Lam said: “He could keep up with friends only after a short time although he was absent from school to treat his illness. This is the foundation for him to do the important exam ahead.”

Hien’s childhood dreams of becoming an officer in the army may well have changed, but this teenager will not let his disability stand in the way of fulfilling his ultimate goal to create a better life for all around him.  VNS

.
Another group of Chinese found staying illegally in Quang Nam
Another group of Chinese found staying illegally in Quang Nam
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Police in the central province of Quang Nam announced on July 27 that they have found a group of Chinese nationals staying at a beachside villa in Dien Duong ward, Dien Ban town, who are believed to have entered Vietnam illegally.

Quang Ninh sets up 74 checkpoints to prevent illegal border crossings
Quang Ninh sets up 74 checkpoints to prevent illegal border crossings
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Hundreds of border guards, in addition to eight mobile teams, have been placed on duty around the clock to monitor 74 border checkpoints across major border routes in an effort to prevent future illegal border crossings.

10 Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam
10 Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

10 Chinese people have been arrested while trying to get into Lao Cai Province on July 27.

Vietnam’s disease surveillance system operating efficiently: WHO Representative
Vietnam’s disease surveillance system operating efficiently: WHO Representative
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The recent detection of new local infections of COVID-19 has proved the efficiency of Vietnam’s communicable disease surveillance system, according to WHO Representative in the country Kidong Park.

Da Nang to apply social distancing in six districts from July 28
Da Nang to apply social distancing in six districts from July 28
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The central city of Da Nang will introduce social distancing measures in accordance with Directive No 19/CT-TTg dated April 24 as from 0:00 hour on July 28 for at least 14 days, as directed by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Vietnam records 11 new community COVID-19 infections on July 27 evening
Vietnam records 11 new community COVID-19 infections on July 27 evening
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Vietnam recorded an additional 11 COVID-19 cases connected to Da Nang Hospital on July 27 evening, raising the country’s total infections to 431, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Retired soldier gets rich from macadamia trees
Retired soldier gets rich from macadamia trees
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Veteran Pham Huu Duong is busy all day in the garden to look after 8ha of crops that are bringing high profits to his family as well as creating jobs for dozens of locals.

Nations with more in common than people realise
Nations with more in common than people realise
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

A top US Marine based in Hanoi says he believes Vietnam and the US have a lot more in common these days than they ever had different.

Five death sentences handed down in Van Kinh Duong drug case
Five death sentences handed down in Van Kinh Duong drug case
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

The People’s Court of HCM City on July 27 handed down five death sentences and four terms of life imprisonment to defendants involved in a major drug ring led by Van Kinh Duong.

Da Nang falls quiet on first night of latest social distancing order
Da Nang falls quiet on first night of latest social distancing order
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

The first night since the implementation of a new social distancing order has seen restaurants close and streets left deserted throughout Da Nang, with images across the city showing the impact of new COVID-19 cases being detected.

12 more people suspected of having covid-19 in Danang
12 more people suspected of having covid-19 in Danang
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Danang has recorded 12 new suspected cases of Covid-19 infection, according to acting Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long.

Chinese students in Australia targeted in virtual kidnapping scam
Chinese students in Australia targeted in virtual kidnapping scam
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Students in Australia are coerced into faking their own kidnappings in the extortion scheme.

Coronavirus: Swimming defector was not infected, says S Korea
Coronavirus: Swimming defector was not infected, says S Korea
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

The suspected patient crawled through a drain then swam to North Korea, the South says.

Hanoi shakes after strong earthquake hits Son La Province
Hanoi shakes after strong earthquake hits Son La Province
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Tall buildings in Hanoi shook as a 5.3-magnitude earthquake hit Son La Province at around 12.14pm local time on Monday.

Vietnam to issue E-VISA to citizens from 80 countries since July
Vietnam to issue E-VISA to citizens from 80 countries since July
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The Government has issued e-visa to citizens from 80 countries since July 1 this year, according to its latest Resolution No. 79/NQ-CP.

Hanoi tops nation in literate rate among people aged above 15
Hanoi tops nation in literate rate among people aged above 15
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Up to 99.2 percent of Hanoians aged above 15 are literate, the highest level among the country’s 63 provinces and cities, according to a report of the municipal Party Committee on the city’s education and training.

Vietnamese team enjoy big win at European Physics Olympiad 2020
Vietnamese team enjoy big win at European Physics Olympiad 2020
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

A team made up of Vietnamese students achieved success at the European Physics Olympiad 2020 in Satu Mare, Romania, winning one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals.

Vietnam hailed for wise investment in health care
Vietnam hailed for wise investment in health care
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Wise investment in health care is one of the factors leading to Vietnam’s spectacularly effective COVID-19 response, said an article published on the Japan Times on July 26.

Nearly 80,000 tourists remain stranded in Da Nang
Nearly 80,000 tourists remain stranded in Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

It is estimated that there are roughly 80,000 passengers traveling to and from the central city of Da Nang, 

Hundreds donate blood to save Quang Binh accident victims
Hundreds donate blood to save Quang Binh accident victims
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Hundreds of volunteers have come to a hospital in the central province of Quang Binh to donate blood to save victims of a tragic traffic accident.

