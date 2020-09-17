Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/09/2020 12:18:49 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Student with maximum score 30/30 in B-exam group studies 8 hours a day

20/09/2020    07:30 GMT+7

With a total 30/30 score for three B-group exam subjects, Nguyen Le Vu has become the only examinee achieving a maximum score on these subjects at the national high school final examination.

Vu, a student at Le Quy Don High School for the Gifted in Da Nang City, received 10/10 for mathematics, chemistry and biology tests. He got a 7.5 score for literature and 6.5 for physics.

Student with maximum score 30/30 in B-exam group studies 8 hours a day

Nguyen Le Vu

The results of the second phase of the high school finals were released yesterday, September 16.

Vietnam is conducting high school finals in two phases this year because of the second Covid-19 outbreak. The students from localities not constrained by the social distancing order took the exams on August 9-10, while those under quarantine or living in locked-down areas took the exams on September 3-4.

The students attending the second phase of the final exams were mainly from Da Nang, the epicenter of the second epidemic outbreak, and Quang Nam and Dak Lak provinces.

Vu said the maximum score of 30/30 was a big surprise to him. As the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) did not make public the official answers to exam questions, Vu was not sure if he gave correct answers to all the questions.

Vu said mathematics, chemistry and biology are his best subjects, but he still spent time on them to obtain the best possible results.

After school hours, Vu spends four hours every day on study. When reviewing the high school finals, he spent eight hours a day to study.

“I spent time on both theory and practices. Exercises were arranged in a reasonable way, classified by types of questions, so I could find them easily for review,” he said when asked how he prepared for the exam.

 

“Besides, studying with teachers and friends was also very useful,” he said.

Vu spends his free time reading newspapers and playing badminton.

With the high score, Vu will obtain a seat at university and he has applied for the General Medicine Faculty of the HCM City University of Medicine and Pharmacy.

Vu’s high exam results did not surprise his friends, because he is an excellent student who has won many prizes at competitions.

When he was in 10th grade, he won the gold medal at the 30/4 Olympic mathematics competition. He also won first prize in mathematics at the city’s competition last year.

Nguyen Quoc Khanh, the monitor teacher of Vu, said he was very happy that his student got such a high result on the important exam. His other students were the highest scorers in the A and A1-exam groups from Da Nang in the second phase of the high school finals. 

Cong Sang - Dieu Thuy

Student from Hai Phong places first in A-exam group at high school finals

Student from Hai Phong places first in A-exam group at high school finals

With a 29.75 score, Nguyen Trung Hai from Hai Phong, has gained the highest score among A-group students at the high school finals.

Highest scorer in A1-exam group dreams of becoming a policeman

Highest scorer in A1-exam group dreams of becoming a policeman

With the score of 29.4/30, Nham Minh Duc from Quang Ninh placed first in the A1-exam group at the high school finals.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam to resume some international flights, set up quarantine process
Vietnam to resume some international flights, set up quarantine process
SOCIETYicon  21/09/2020 

The aviation authorities of China, South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan (China) have asked Vietnam to clarify the immigration process, isolation and medical requirements for international flights.

No new cases recorded on late Sept. 20, keeping COVID-19 tally unchanged
No new cases recorded on late Sept. 20, keeping COVID-19 tally unchanged
SOCIETYicon  20/09/2020 

The COVID-19 tally in Vietnam remained at 1,068 as of 6pm of September 20, as there were no new infections to report over the last 12 hours.

Foreign experts come to speed up HCM City metro project
Foreign experts come to speed up HCM City metro project
SOCIETYicon  20/09/2020 

More foreign experts have come to HCM City to hasten a local metro project which is expected to have its first train arrive in October.

Over 340 Vietnamese in US flown home safely
Over 340 Vietnamese in US flown home safely
SOCIETYicon  20/09/2020 

More than 340 Vietnamese citizens in the US were repatriated on a flight that landed at Van Don International Airport, the northern province of Quang Ninh, on September 20.

Viet Duc Hospital gives gift of life with 23 organ transplants
Viet Duc Hospital gives gift of life with 23 organ transplants
SOCIETYicon  20/09/2020 

For the first time in its history, doctors at Viet Duc Hospital in Hanoi successfully carried out 23 organ transplants within 13 days.

Vietnam has no new COVID-19 case on Sept. 20 morning
Vietnam has no new COVID-19 case on Sept. 20 morning
SOCIETYicon  20/09/2020 

Vietnam had no new COVID-19 cases to report on September 20 morning, keeping the national count at 1,068, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Couple open free classes for poor children in Kon Tum
Couple open free classes for poor children in Kon Tum
SOCIETYicon  20/09/2020 

A Kâm and his wife Y Thoa have been running free classes for about 30-40 poor children for more than five years in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum.

Who can enter Vietnam as from September 15?
Who can enter Vietnam as from September 15?
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

The Prime Minister has agreed to gradually open Vietnam’s skies to six international air routes as of September 15 after the COVID-19 pandemic is under control. Who are able to enter Vietnam, and what are requirements?

Vietnam Airlines conducts first routine international flight since pandemic
Vietnam Airlines conducts first routine international flight since pandemic
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

For the first time in six months, Vietnam Airlines' first routine international commercial flight took off from Hanoi on September 19 morning, heading to Japan.

Thousands in Hanoi have to live with contaminated water
Thousands in Hanoi have to live with contaminated water
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

A quarter of a million households in Hanoi's Thanh Oai and My Duc districts are having to use contaminated water as they are still not connected to the city's fresh water system.

Tra Vinh loses $43m to saltwater intrusion, drought damage
Tra Vinh loses $43m to saltwater intrusion, drought damage
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

Saltwater intrusion and drought in the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Tra Vinh caused a total damage of VND1 trillion (US$43 million) to agricultural production in the 2019-20 dry season.

Vietnam to resume more int’l flights in "controlled" manner
Vietnam to resume more int’l flights in "controlled" manner
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc told the Ministry of Transport to continue to plan the resumption of more international flights, but in a “controlled” manner.

Two-time int’l Olympiad gold medallists to receive first-class Labour Order
Two-time int’l Olympiad gold medallists to receive first-class Labour Order
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

Students who win a gold medal at International Olympiads, or triumph at science and engineering fairs (ISEF) for two consecutive times, 

Localities deal with consequences of Storm Noul
Localities deal with consequences of Storm Noul
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

At least one person was killed, 29 were injured and more than 1,700 houses’ roofs were blown away after Storm Noul made landfall in Quang Bình and Thua Thien-Hue provinces at around 10am on Friday morning.

Body of missing Vietnamese trainee in Japan found
Body of missing Vietnamese trainee in Japan found
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

Japanese search and rescue forces have found the body of a Vietnamese trainee who went missing in a mudslide triggered by Typhoon Haishen, the Vietnamese Consulate General in Fukuoka said on September 18.

Digital knowledge for a smart university
Digital knowledge for a smart university
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

Doctor Nguyen Hoang Son, director of the Centre for Information and Libraries at the Hanoi National University of Education, and Vice President of the Vietnam Libraries Association, talks about the development of a digital centre 

Man donates family cemetery land to build school
Man donates family cemetery land to build school
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

Hundreds of students and teachers of Xam Khoe Secondary have received an education over the last decade, thanks to Ha Minh Thiet's donation of nearly 8,000 sq.m of his family’s cemetery land in 2010 

The four most expensive mushrooms sought by wealthy Vietnamese
The four most expensive mushrooms sought by wealthy Vietnamese
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

Although the price of these species of mushrooms is up to millions of VND, they are still favored by the wealthy in Vietnam.

Storm Noul makes landfall in central Vietnam
Storm Noul makes landfall in central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  18/09/2020 

Storm Noul, the fifth to enter the East Sea this year, made landfall in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on September 18 morning, causing heavy downpours, strong winds and lightning.

Vietnam embraces digital transformation, online teaching in education sector
Vietnam embraces digital transformation, online teaching in education sector
SOCIETYicon  18/09/2020 

Thai Van Thanh, director of the Nghe An Education and Training Department, said if there are favorable conditions, online teaching will bring big benefits, especially in remote areas.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 