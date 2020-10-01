Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
02/10/2020 16:05:10 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Students at teacher training universities to be supported VND3.63m a month

02/10/2020    15:07 GMT+7

Students at teacher training universities will get financial support of VND3.63m (USD156) a month from the government from November 15.

Students at teacher training universities to be supported VND3.63m a month
Students at teacher training universities to be supported.

The students will be given financial support that is equivalent to their monthly tuition fee for them to cover their living expenses during their time at university. It will come from the fund for the annual fund for education at localities.

The monthly support will be adjusted annually based on the consumer price index of the previous year announced by the government.

The students will be supported for a maximum of 10 months a year based on their actual time at the university. The provincial people's committee will give the fund to the universities to allocate it to the students.

The new regulation will take effect on November 15 and will be applied for the 2021-2022 school year.

Students who received the support but do not work in the education sector after graduate, change to another faculty while studying, or drop out of the university must repay the fund.

Dtinews/ Laodong

 
Online training allows access to qualified teachers, advanced methodologies

Online training allows access to qualified teachers, advanced methodologies

Online training will give Vietnamese students access to high-quality lectures overseas, while lecturers will be able to access effective teaching and organization methods.

Vietnamese schools face shortage of foreign teachers

Vietnamese schools face shortage of foreign teachers

A number of international schools and English teaching centres nationwide are facing the prospect of a shortage of foreign teachers caused by the negative impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

 
 

Other News

.
HCM City on full alert for hand-foot-mouth cases
HCM City on full alert for hand-foot-mouth cases
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

The number of people being infected by the hand-foot-mouth (HFM) disease in HCM City has witnessed a sharp increase, with a total of 6,358 cases being reported between the beginning of the year and the 39th week of the year.

Cat Linh – Ha Dong railway still not operating, Hanoi sends letter to PM
Cat Linh – Ha Dong railway still not operating, Hanoi sends letter to PM
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Hanoi Party Secretary Vuong Dinh Hue said he has sent a letter to the Prime Minister about the problems of the Cat Linh - Ha Dong railway project, and the PM has promised to have a meeting with relevant ministries to discuss the problem.

Traditional lanterns still lighting up Mid-Autumn Festival
Traditional lanterns still lighting up Mid-Autumn Festival
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

An old man parks his motorbike in front of Ly Tu Trong Park in the central city of Ha Tinh with some big, colourful star-shaped lanterns on it.

Northwestern Urban Area in HCM City to attract more investment, drive economic growth
Northwestern Urban Area in HCM City to attract more investment, drive economic growth
SOCIETYicon  01/10/2020 

The development of HCM City's Northwestern Urban Area is expected to attract increased investment, drive economic growth of neighbouring areas, and strengthen relations with Cambodia and other ASEAN countries.

Hanoi shop owners criticised for charging photo taking fees
Hanoi shop owners criticised for charging photo taking fees
SOCIETYicon  01/10/2020 

Shop owners on Hang Ma Street in Hanoi’s Old Quarter have asked visitors to pay fees for taking photos at their shops for the mid-Autumn festival, causing public outrage.

Sharp rise in dengue fever cases nationwide
Sharp rise in dengue fever cases nationwide
SOCIETYicon  01/10/2020 

Since the beginning of the year up to 70,000 cases of dengue fever have been reported nationwide, including seven deaths, according to figures released by the Ministry of Health.

Vietnam to conduct COVID-19 vaccine trials on humans in 2021
Vietnam to conduct COVID-19 vaccine trials on humans in 2021
SOCIETYicon  01/10/2020 

Four local vaccine manufacturers are putting every effort into developing a novel coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine, with one of the manufacturers expected to conduct phase one and phase two clinical trials by 2021, 

Student who twice won international gold medals learns from 'failure'
Student who twice won international gold medals learns from 'failure'
SOCIETYicon  01/10/2020 

Winning the gold medal at the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) for the second time, Bui Hong Duc says he does not intend to study abroad, but will enroll at a university in Vietnam.

HCM City links up all 3 public emergency numbers
HCM City links up all 3 public emergency numbers
SOCIETYicon  01/10/2020 

HCM City authorities have connected emergency telephone numbers 113, 114 and 115 to make it more convenient for people needing emergency healthcare, firefighting and rescue services.

Prof Ngo Bao Chau: math studies should be promoted among youth
Prof Ngo Bao Chau: math studies should be promoted among youth
SOCIETYicon  01/10/2020 

Leading Vietnamese mathematicians recently met to discuss the burning issues in math teaching and research in Vietnam.

Free stay permit waivers extended until October 31
Free stay permit waivers extended until October 31
SOCIETYicon  01/10/2020 

Foreigners who entered Vietnam from March 1, 2020 can have their temporary stay permits automatically extended for another month until October 31, the Immigration Department announced on September 30.

Land compensation to be paid this year for Long Thanh Airport: official
Land compensation to be paid this year for Long Thanh Airport: official
SOCIETYicon  01/10/2020 

Chairman of the Dong Nai People’s Committee Cao Tien Dung speaks about the 1,800ha of land that will be made available for the construction of Long Thanh Airport in October

Vietnam steps up use of AI in health sector
Vietnam steps up use of AI in health sector
SOCIETYicon  01/10/2020 

Vietnam’s health care sector is stepping up the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to improve service quality.

Great traffic works that change the face of Quang Ninh province
Great traffic works that change the face of Quang Ninh province
SOCIETYicon  30/09/2020 

Key traffic works are a lever to help Quang Ninh's economy have a leapfrog development in the past 5 years.

Vietnam goes four weeks with no new COVID-19 cases
Vietnam goes four weeks with no new COVID-19 cases
SOCIETYicon  30/09/2020 

Vietnam has no COVID-19 cases to report over the last 12 hours, keeping the national tally at 1,094, the Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced on September 30 morning.

Celebrations for 1010th anniversary of Thang Long - Hanoi planned
Celebrations for 1010th anniversary of Thang Long - Hanoi planned
SOCIETYicon  30/09/2020 

A grand ceremony marking the 1010th anniversary of Thang Long - Hanoi will be held at Ly Thai To Garden in the heart of Hanoi on the evening of October 10, according to the municipal People’s Committee.

Experts propose higher budget for tertiary education
Experts propose higher budget for tertiary education
SOCIETYicon  30/09/2020 

Vietnam needs to increase expenditures on tertiary education in the context of the 4.0 industry revolution, experts say.

French court to hold trial on AO lawsuit on October 12
French court to hold trial on AO lawsuit on October 12
SOCIETYicon  30/09/2020 

President of the Vietnam Association of Victims of AO/dioxin (VAVA) Nguyen Van Rinh has sent a letter expressing support for Vietnamese-French Tran Thi To Nga 

Hotels and households make use of leftovers to reduce food loss
Hotels and households make use of leftovers to reduce food loss
SOCIETYicon  30/09/2020 

Vietnam has committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goal related to food loss and waste.

Vietnamese schools face shortage of foreign teachers
Vietnamese schools face shortage of foreign teachers
SOCIETYicon  30/09/2020 

A number of international schools and English teaching centres nationwide are facing the prospect of a shortage of foreign teachers caused by the negative impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 