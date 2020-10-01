Students at teacher training universities to be supported VND3.63m a month

Students at teacher training universities will get financial support of VND3.63m (USD156) a month from the government from November 15.

Students at teacher training universities to be supported.

The students will be given financial support that is equivalent to their monthly tuition fee for them to cover their living expenses during their time at university. It will come from the fund for the annual fund for education at localities.



The monthly support will be adjusted annually based on the consumer price index of the previous year announced by the government.



The students will be supported for a maximum of 10 months a year based on their actual time at the university. The provincial people's committee will give the fund to the universities to allocate it to the students.



The new regulation will take effect on November 15 and will be applied for the 2021-2022 school year.



Students who received the support but do not work in the education sector after graduate, change to another faculty while studying, or drop out of the university must repay the fund.

Dtinews/ Laodong

