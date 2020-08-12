Students ensure classroom safety

Safety always comes first, especially as the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic, but some students took their own health and wellbeing to a whole new level.

Two students of the University of Transport and Communications wear protective clothing to school. Photo yeah1.com

Instead of just a facemask, the pair of pupils at Hanoi-based University of Transport and Communications arrived for class wearing full protective clothing.

Gloves, masks and even a full-length body suit left some people wondering if they were actually students, or medical staff on duty to disinfect the building.

Thankfully they were there to learn, albeit in as safe a way as humanly possible all things considered in the current climate.

The majority of netizens gave the cautious students a thumbs up on Facebook, with some even dropping love hearts next to the images.

Some however did show a little concern the two boys may be feeling a little hot under the collar wrapped up in their protective outfits.

One pupil goes that extra mile to ensure he is protected in class.

During the national graduation exam, the Ministry of Education and Training stipulates that teachers monitoring at exam sites who are F1 cases must wear protective clothing, medical mask, glasses and take measures to prevent cross-contamination. VNS

