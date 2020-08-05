Students flock to Temple of Literature to pray for high scores

Many students have visited the Temple of Literature in Hanoi to pray for luck and good results in the coming high school graduation exams.

The number of students coming to the Temple of Literature to pray for good exam results has dropped sharply compared to the previous years,. On the morning of August 5, the managing board of the Temple of Literature disinfected the whole place. Visitors coming to the temple had a body temperature check, were asked to wear face masks and to wash their hands.



Due to the new coronavirus outbreak, the high school graduation exam will be divided into two phases. Students that are not on the quarantine list will take the exam from August 8 to 10. Students that have had contact with Covid-19 patients will take the exam in the second phase along with the students in Danang and Quang Nam Province.



Many universities will review the scores from the graduation exam to recruit new students.



"I go to the temple to pray for good scores in the coming exam," said Van Anh, a student in Gia Lam District. "I felt confident and I studied hard so I think I will be able to go to my desired university. I hope my mood will be good to take the exam."



Some photos of the students visiting the temple on August 5:



A group of students take photos together

Praying for luck and good scores.

Dtinews